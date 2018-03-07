Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Genocea Surges, Gilead's Biktarvy, GlaxoSmithKline's Vaccine Succeeds In Late-Stage Study

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Genocea Biosciences

Today, we will discuss Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA), which is up sharply after a bullish note from Cantor Fitzgerald. In early trading, GNCA shares were up nearly 10%, offsetting some of the losses the company has incurred in 2018. Year to date, the stock still remains down nearly 3%. In the last one year, GNCA has lost more than three quarters of its market capitalization.

GNCA shares surged after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the company with an Overweight rating. The brokerage has set a price target of $5 on the stock. Last month, Needham had also raised the stock from a Hold to a Buy rating, and Baird had initiated coverage with an Outperform rating.

The Genocea story is quite interesting, to say the least. In the second half of last year, the stock had been trading around $6. GNCA also reported positive top line data from the phase 2b study for GEN-003, its immunotherapy candidate for patients with genital herpes. But only two months after that, Genocea decided to refocus its efforts. The company announced a strategic shift to immuno-oncology and a focus on the development of neoantigen cancer vaccines, which includes GEN-009. As for GEN-003, after taking it through to phase 2b studies, the company decided to put the asset up for sale.

This surprise move led to a huge sell-off and several longs getting burnt. The question is whether, at current levels, GNCA represents a good opportunity. We believe it could be interesting as a trading idea. The company has sufficient cash on its balance post an equity financing, so there is no near-term dilution risk. We believe that the recent bullish notes from analysts should provide GNCA with some momentum. The stock could get a major boost if Genocea does find a partner or is able to sell GEN-003.

Stocks in News: Analysis of GILD, GSK

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced results from a phase 3 study, 1844, at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Boston.

Analysis: The results showed the non-inferiority of GILD’s Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) to ViiV Healthcare's Triumeq (abacavir 600 mg/dolutegravir 50 mg/lamivudine 300 mg) in virologically suppressed adults with HIV. Patients receiving Biktarvy showed 50% less drug-related adverse events (AES) (8% vs. 16%) than the Triumeq arm (p=0.006). Most were mild or moderate. The greater number of Triumeq-related AEs was driven primarily by a higher rate of GI distress (nausea, diarrhea, flatulence) and neuropsychiatric events (abnormal dreams, insomnia).

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announced that a phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its Fluarix Tetra in children aged six to 35 months met both the primary endpoints.

Analysis: The results, which were published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, showed 63.2% of children receiving Fluarix Tetra were protected against laboratory-confirmed moderate-to-severe influenza, while 49.8% were protected against influenza of any severity. In culture-confirmed influenza strains that matched the vaccine strains, the efficacy of Fluarix Tetra was 77.6% and 60.1%, respectively.

In other news

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) announced results from a real-world safety and efficacy study with its ReShape Balloon. The results showed weight loss effect. Data from 202 adults showed an average weight loss of 14.7% at month 12 post procedure. 60.4% of patients achieved more than 10% total weight loss, and 55.4% experienced more than 25% excess weight loss.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) announced that results from three heavily pre-treated patients with CEA-positive liver metastases in a phase 1b study with the company’s autologous anti-CEA CAR-T cells via hepatic artery infusion showed a treatment effect.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) announced results from a phase 3 study, JET8, evaluating HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder. The study met the primary endpoint of the amount of sleep time in the first 2/3rd of the night versus placebo. Specifically, subjects receiving HETLIOZ experienced an 85-minute improvement in total sleep time versus control.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) has initiated an Australia-and Russia-based phase 2 study evaluating BB-401 in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The open-label study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of BB-401 administered via intratumoral injection.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) has finalized the design of its phase 3 study evaluating GMI-1271 in combination with MEC (mitoxantrone, etoposide and Ara-C) or FAI (fludarabine, cytosine arabinoside and idarubicin) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The primary endpoint of the 380-subject study is overall survival. Top line data are expected by late 2020. The company expects enrollment to commence in the third quarter.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced that it has earned a $3 million milestone payment from licensee Merck (NYSE:MRK). The milestone payment was triggered by the initiation of a phase 1 study evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of its anti-CD27 antibody as monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in adults with advanced tumors.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) announced the appointment of James Clavijo as chief financial officer effective immediately.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) announced that dosing is underway in a phase 3 study evaluating its BIVV009 in patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAgD) - a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system destroys red blood cells.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a phase 3 study evaluating suprachoroidal CLS-TA (triamcinolone acetonide), in combination with an intravitreally administered anti-VEGF agent, for the treatment of patients with macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.