Gold Weekly: Trump Vs. Powell

The market has fully digested last week's hawkish Powell’s rhetoric. The focus is now on Trump and a possible trade war.

Source: Pininterest.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market.

To do so, I analyze the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency that tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their long positions for the fourth time in the past 5 weeks over the reporting period (Feb 20-27), during which spot gold prices weakened 0.9% from $1,331 per oz to $1,317.

The net long fund position - at 425.30 tonnes as of February 27 – dropped 72.11 tonnes or 15% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven by a combination of long liquidation of 36.64 tonnes and short accumulation (for the first time in three weeks) of 35.47 tonnes.

But the net long fund position is still up 119.81 tonnes or 39% since the start of the year after rising 182.55 tonnes or 149% in the whole of 2017.

Gold’s spec positioning is still quite long but not excessively long. The net spec length – at 55% of its historical record – is around 30% higher than its historical average of ~325 tonnes.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought a small 2.50 tonnes of gold over February 23-March 02, while spot gold prices dropped 1.0% from $1,331 per oz to $1,317 over the corresponding period.

This was the third week of net inflows into gold ETFs although the amount of net buying remained too small to offset the selling pressure of 26 tonnes in the first half of February.

Last week, the largest part of inflows came from the SPDR GLD ETF (+5 tonnes or 0.6% w/w). But the ETF buying/selling remained muted with the largest daily change in gold ETF holdings occurring on Monday 26 February (+2.63 tonnes). ETF investors continued to adopt a “wait and see” approach.

ETF investors were net sellers of 12 tonnes of gold in February after buying 22 tonnes in January, pushing gold ETF holdings slightly up 10 tonnes or 0.5% in the year to date.

Gold ETF investors were net buyers of 173.38 tonnes in 2017 (+9% from 2016) and 472.44 tonnes in 2016 (+32% from 2015).

As of March 02 2018, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,133 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

Macro backdrop for gold

The macro backdrop for gold has turned friendlier since the market finished to digest the hawkish tone from Fed Chair Powell last week.

As a reminder, Powell took investors by surprise during his testimony on February 27-28. While investors had hoped that the volatility spike in equities in the middle of February would have prompted Powell to emphasize on a “gradualist” approach with respect to the pace of US monetary policy tightening, he instead decided to stress the current Fed’s dilemma between “avoiding an overheated economy” and “bringing PCE price inflation to 2% on a sustained basis.”

This prompted the market to revise more aggressively the expected number of Fed rate hikes this year (from 3 to 4) and next (from 2 to 3).

While the forthcoming dot plots at the March 20-21 meeting will clarify the Fed’s stance, the resulting rise in the dollar and US real rates from the hawkish rhetoric by Fed Chair Powell has proven to be short-lived, as can be seen in the charts below.

Source: Bloomberg.

This was the result of a sudden surge in investor fears over a possible trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world after Trump proposed on March 2 tariffs on steel imports of 25% and aluminum imports of 10%.

While things may change between now and April when Trump is due to finalize his decisions - by April 11 (for steel) and April 19 (for aluminum) - investors have seen this development as a key risk of a global trade war insofar as other countries may be prompted to retaliate.

By pushing the dollar down and undermining global risk appetite, the macro backdrop for gold has turned friendlier again, giving gold prices a boost, as can be seen in the chart below.

Source: FastMarkets.

While I do not believe that a significant trade war will emerge this year between the U.S. and the rest of the world, I expect the dollar and U.S. real rates to move still lower in the course of the year due to stronger inflation dynamics and a Fed willing to stay slightly behind the curve until there is sufficiently clear evidence that inflation is back.

This positive macro backdrop for the precious metals complex should underpin the monetary demand for gold, keeping the bull market in gold prices alive.

Trading positioning

To play my long-term bullish view on gold, I use the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU). I built a long position in IAU earlier this year (Monday 29 January, 2018), as can be seen in my Tweet below.

I bought IAU at $12.89, which means that my position shows a small loss due to the lack of meaningful upward pressure since February. The risk of this position represents 3% of my portfolio. Depending on the market conditions, I could increase the size of my position.

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen in the technical chart above, IAU remains firmly above its uptrend line from the December 2016 low (red line).

Assuming that macro forces turn negative for gold, IAU could fall toward this downtrend line at ~$12.30. But this would not be enough to change my IAU positioning. I just would take a “wait and see” stance.

In a worst case scenario (10% probability), weakness in IAU could intensify toward the major downtrend line from the all-time high (blue line) at ~$11.00-$11.50. From a technical perspective, I would not see this as a bearish development; rather, I would see this as a common technical pattern whereby the asset tends to retest its downtrend line after experiencing a bullish breakout. In such a scenario, I would be tempted to lift slightly the size of my position (from 3% to 5%), all else equal.

In my base case scenario (60%), IAU should resume its uptrend in the immediate term and set a fresh 2018 high by the end of the first quarter.

But more importantly, I would like to stress that my bullish thesis on gold has a long-term nature. At this stage, I think that a “buy and hold” strategy may be the most rewarding.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

My dear friends, thank you so much for showing your support by clicking the “Follow” orange button beside my name on the top of the page and sharing this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.