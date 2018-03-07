Whiting Petroleum Is Undervalued At Current Oil Prices

Significantly, Whiting saw a big uptick in free cash flow in the fourth quarter and was able to fund its capital expenditure budget entirely out of cash flow.

The company grew production from the third quarter to the fourth quarter and is forecasting further production growth in 2018.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) has finally reached a point in the fourth quarter whereby both production and prices have risen high enough for the company to be able to fund its capital expenditure budget completely out of cash flow. The company still carries a significant debt load, but at current prices Whiting is now able to both grow production and pay its debts completely out of cash flow without having to rely on asset sales, new debt, or equity financing over the next few years. Whiting needs oil prices to stay above $50 per barrel in order to continue to be able to fund its budget and lower its debt level out of cash flow alone.

Whiting's accomplishments in the fourth quarter from its press release are as follows: "Fourth quarter 2017 production averaged 128,045 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) and came in at the high end of guidance. Capex for the fourth quarter 2017 of $171 million was $38 million below guidance. Fourth quarter 2017 net cash provided by operating activities of $287 million exceeded capital expenditures by $116 million." Its fourth quarter production was 12% higher than its third quarter production in 2017.

Whiting has set a capital expenditure budget of $750 million for 2018. The company believes it can grow overall 2018 production 9% above overall 2017 production.

If oil prices stay in their recent price range, then Whiting should be positioned to generate $400 million to $500 million in excess cash from operations after capital expenditures in 2018. Here is a look at Whiting's current debt position:

Whiting has a secured line of credit with a $2.3 billion borrowing base and has no money drawn on the line at the present time. This gives the company ample liquidity. The company has a convertible bond due in 2020. Based on Whiting's current cash generation the company should be able to pay off that bond if it is not converted into shares from cash generated from operations. Next comes an $874 million unsecured bond in 2021. The company might possibly generate enough cash from operations to pay off this bond also. The ability to pay off that bond from cash really depends on oil prices staying above $50 per barrel. Again, should oil prices stay above $50, then Whiting would also have no problem paying off its $408 million bond due in 2023.

Whiting has high quality acreage and operations in the Bakken. Its main problem has been that it loaded itself up with too much debt after the downturn occurred in oil prices. Now that prices have risen the value of Whiting's assets is greater than its stock is trading for. Here is a look at Whiting's acreage position:

Whiting has over 400,000 net acres in what it describes as Tier 1 Areas in the Bakken. The company currently estimates that it has 1,122 potential net drilling locations in these areas, which equates to approximately 10 years worth of high quality inventory at current oil prices. Here is a look at the results Whiting has recently been achieving in these areas:

Whiting's enhanced completion techniques have been seeing multiple wells exceed a one million barrel of oil equivalent curve. While the results for Hidden Bench are shown above, the company has also seen similar results in its other Tier 1 Areas. Whiting's cost for drilling and completing these wells in the $7 million range. While not every well will exceed one million barrels of oil equivalent, it is possible the company can average those results. Bakken wells tend to average about 80% oil and 20% natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Whiting's total debt is currently $2.84 billion dollars and its market-cap is $2.67 billion. Combined, that makes Whiting's enterprise value $5.51 billion. That appears to be low considering Whiting is sitting on over 1 billion barrels of oil that can be very profitably extracted at current oil prices. For investors looking to participate in the recent rise in oil prices, Whiting is worth taking the time to conduct one's own due diligence and consider buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.