Added More Chevron Now Selling A Call

I have been an owner of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for a long time. Chevron is in my 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 portfolios. Then the price of oil crashed creating major chaos in the oil companies. I added and then sold a call; my reasoning is presented below.

EPS has returned and now exceed dividends paid out

Dividend yield far exceeds 2-year U.S. Treasury

Dividend growth returns and exceeds inflation

Balance sheet is strong as measured by D/E ratio

Recently, when the overall market weakened I added some more CVX at $113.15. This did not seem to be wise when CVX traded at $108.90 intraday on February 22, 2018. I am reminded that you cannot pick a precise bottom.

CVX Fundamentals

Chevron's earnings have finally rebounded as the price of oil has improved and CVX has made some structural changes. Finally, EPS (earnings per share) is exceeding dividends paid out.

Fundamentally, Chevron's 4% yield provides much better retirement income for me than a 2-year U.S. Treasury. Moreover, dividend growth has resumed. CVX's most recent dividend increase from $1.08 to $1.12 is an increase of 3.7%. I prefer 4% dividend growth but 3.7% beats current inflation.

Chevron's dividend history is interesting. The company doesn't suspend the dividend but when it needs to husband cash, it will provide a minimal dividend increase. When cash flow is more robust, Chevron shares it with its shareholders.

Lastly, Chevron's D/E ratio is a mere .2855 which is quite low for a company that needs a lot of money to do its work.

Selling CVX Call

Tuesday, Chevron is trading above $114, so I am finally in the money of this latest lot. I sold a call Tuesday that varies a little from my routine. I selected a June 15, 2018, expiration date. This is about 10 days longer than I usually go out. My reason is to get the May Dividend. May's ex-dividend date has not yet been announced but it should be about May 17 and the May call expires May 18. Therefore, I selected the June expiration.

See the table before for the trade details.

I intend to stay long CVX but it is not the only oil company I have in my portfolio, so I don't want too much. Overall, I am encouraged by a few articles in the Wall Street Journal Tuesday about the strength expected in the price of oil which will help CVX and my other oils.

If the call buyer does take my extra share, that is fine with me. I love a greater than 12% gain in under 120 days.

M* MoneyMadam

Disclosure: Long CVX with calls.