What To Make Of The Gary Cohn Bombshell

Of course, the backdrop for this news is the tariffs and the looming trade war.

Gary Cohn is out at the White House, and the markets' knee-jerk reaction was the same as it was in August when Cohn was rumored to be on the way out.

Well, there was big news after-hours on Tuesday, and the impact on equity futures was immediate.

Ok, so the rebound in stocks off the February lows is now going to face a trial by fire.

It's been abundantly clear since last Thursday that Gary Cohn's days in the Trump administration were numbered. Either he would resign in anger, or else there would be some manner of "mutual" understanding that would see him depart amicably.

If you'd been following along, you knew that Cohn would be profoundly displeased with any move by Trump, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro to go through with blanket tariffs on steel and aluminum. After Trump's impromptu announcement of the tariffs last week at what was billed as a "listening session," Cohn was said to pondering his resignation.

On Monday evening, Bloomberg reported that Cohn was trying to set up a meeting with representatives of breweries, beverage can manufacturers and automakers in a "last-ditch" effort to convince the President to reconsider the tariffs that have sparked an international backlash and, by almost all accounts, are expected to prompt a series of tit-for-tat responses that, in the worst-case scenario, could devolve into an all-out global trade war. I detailed all of this extensively over the weekend on my site and also on this platform in a post called "That Was A Painful Week To Watch."

Despite every indication from the administration that no conciliatory measures were in the cards (see Peter Navarro's Sunday interview with CNN, for instance, or just refer to Trump's comments on Monday), global equities shrugged off the trade jitters, rallying on Monday and Tuesday.

I variously warned that the optimism might be misplaced, because even if a global trade war is ultimately averted, the potential certainly existed for near-term turmoil, especially in light of the fact that Cohn was likely to exit stage left should the administration not back down. According to Bloomberg, Trump expected Cohn to resign if the tariffs materialized, and after the bell on Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Gary is indeed on his way out.

The market reaction was swift. USDJPY took a sharp leg lower:

(Heisenberg)

And the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell hard in after-hours trading. As soon as futures opened, this happened:

(Heisenberg)

Additionally, reports began to surface that the U.S. is considering imposing broad tariffs on Chinese imports as a result of the U.S. Trade Representative’s 301 investigation into China IP practices.

Clearly, this isn't good for risk sentiment. You're encouraged to think back to what happened to stocks in August when a rumor began to circulate that Cohn was considering leaving the White House following the Charlottesville incident. If you recall, I wrote quite a bit about that at the time. Ultimately, the day that rumor hit would end up being one of the worst days for stocks of the entire year. Here's the chart:

(Heisenberg)

What you'll note there is that the regime has shifted in 2018. Stocks have had twice as many 1% moves in either direction in the past two months as they had in all of 2017. One of the arguments I began to pound the table on last week revolves around the notion that markets have not had sufficient time to recover psychologically from the technical selloff (and by "technical," I mean it was driven by the VIX ETP blowup and the subsequent systematic deleveraging) in February to be prepared to cope with the multiple fundamental issues that lay ahead.

One of those issues is trade and the other is the Fed, which investors believe may be forced to adopt a more hawkish bent should inflation pressures continue to mount. As I've said repeatedly, those two issues are related. Tariffs will likely drive up consumer prices, potentially adding to price pressures that would already be materializing as a result of the administration's decision to pile fiscal stimulus atop an economy that's operating at full employment. Now, with Cohn gone, U.S. trade policy is, for all intents and purposes, in the hands of Peter Navarro and Wilbur Ross. Opinions vary on whether that's a positive or a negative development, but the bottom line is that there is no buffer to the protectionist bent.

The question going forward is whether the pressure on the stock market will prompt Trump to rethink the tariffs, because without Cohn, it's likely that the only thing which could compel the President to reconsider is a sharp downturn in U.S equities. Consider the following from Bloomberg's Michael Regan, out on Tuesday evening immediately after the Cohn story hit:

S&P 500 futures have opened down about 1%. That suggests the market's knee-jerk interpretation of Gary Cohn's resignation is that neither he, nor anyone else, was able to convince Trump that unfocused tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are a bad idea. The follow-up headline saying the U.S. is considering broad curbs on Chinese imports and takeovers will add to concerns the apparent easing of trade tensions on Tuesday was a mirage. Investors now face a struggle to determine what the U.S. President is more interested in at the moment: U.S. stocks escaping their recent volatility spasms and returning to record highs, or leveling what Trump has long considered an uneven playing field for global trade. Cohn's resignation suggests the president's priorities may have shifted decisively from the former to the latter.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that is a spot-on assessment, and good for Michael for penning it so quickly.

Whether or not things calm down between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning in the U.S. is, of course, an open question that I have no way to answer as I write these lines. Asia may serve as a buffer, or it may only add to the jitters.

But you should carefully consider everything said above, and you should also keep in mind that Friday is jobs day, and another average hourly earnings beat would likely stoke further fears about a hawkish Fed just as traders are trying to sort through the trade turmoil.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, the meeting Cohn was trying to arrange with representatives of end users of steel and aluminum (the meeting mentioned above) has been canceled.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.