Floor & Decor Proves It Is Still The Best Retail Stock Out There

Floor & Decor (FND) came public less than a year ago and has quickly become a hot growth stock. The company’s valuation is enormous, but so is the growth potential it possesses, leading me to call it a forever buy a couple of months ago. The stock has tracked lower this year and the blowout Q4 report wasn’t enough to excite the bulls. But given that earnings estimates have moved up while the stock has drifted down, FND is even more enticing here than it was in January, and thus, I’m still very bullish.

Torrid growth continues

FND has posted nine years of consecutive double-digit comp sales growth. During that span, it has averaged 15% annual comp growth, and in 2017, it didn’t disappoint, posting a 16.6% gain for the entire year. Q4 was much better than that at 24.4%, but FND reckons it saw an 8% improvement based upon hurricane-related sales in the southeast US. That’s not repeatable obviously, but even stripping that out entirely gets you to a 16% comp for Q4. New stores and the web business helped push total sales up a staggering 40% YoY in Q4, continuing FND’s almost unbelievable run of higher and higher revenue. The numbers we’re talking about here are downright enormous, and given that FND only has 83 stores, it has lots of runway for additional growth in the coming years over and above its ridiculously high comp sales numbers.

FND also saw significant margin expansion in Q4 as gross margins moved up 50 bps and SG&A costs moved down 70 bps. FND’s enormous comp sales numbers afford it meaningful leverage on SG&A costs as back office support is roughly the same price irrespective of how much revenue the chain is doing. Store labor costs will always rise with the store count, but I still believe FND is very early on in its margin expansion journey. Importantly, gross margin leverage isn’t necessary for the bull case here; FND just needs to keep growing its sales base, and SG&A costs should continue to come down, boosting margins.

Guidance was very strong, but disappointed anyway

Q4 was certainly another really wonderful result, but I’d like to focus on guidance because I believe that is why shares are drifting lower. FND guided for a comp sales gain of 8.5% to 11.5%, which, for a normal company, would likely cause the stock to move into the stratosphere. But if you recall, FND has compared at mid-teens levels for years at this point so guidance at this level is a marked slowdown in growth. The thing is that if you look at 10% comp growth – which would be the middle of the guided range – and consider that FND has been doing mid-teens comps for many years, the fact that it is able to stack anything at all on top of those results is amazing. The fact that it is guiding for yet another 10% is absolutely astounding. Keep in mind also that FND is still opening new stores and thus its total revenue growth will still be in the 20% to 25% range next year; what more could investors possibly want?

Adjusted EBITDA was $158.8M in 2017 and FND guided for $189M to $201M. At the low end of guidance, FND is looking to see adjusted EBITDA growth roughly in line with revenue growth, and it goes up from there. That means that on a purely operating basis, FND is looking for flat to higher margins in 2018 on top of a 20%+ sales increase. But tax reform is going to help as well as FND reckons it will have a 24% effective rate this year, bringing total EPS growth of 45% or so. This isn’t some flash in the pan where we’re going to see a hot 2018 and then have results fall off; as I’ve said before, the pieces are in place for FND to produce 25%+ EPS growth annually for a very long time to come, and if things go well, possibly much more than that. Having the stock selloff on this guidance is a bit silly.

The eye-popping PE is actually quite reasonable

The stock is going for 45 times what FND guided for in 2018 so it certainly isn’t cheap in a traditional sense. However, FND is growing like no other retailer that I know of with enormous comps and lots of unit growth ahead of it. I still think the margin growth story is alive and well, so there are lots of levers FND can pull and thus, longer term EPS growth in the 25% to 30% range is quite achievable. Should that prove to be true, then 45 times earnings is still cheap and, I’ll also point out, it is substantially cheaper than it was in early January. The stock has come in while estimates have risen, so the value picture is improving quite a bit. If you want a growing retailer, you have to consider FND because I think it is the best one out there.

