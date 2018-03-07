Zafgen's (ZFGN) CEO Jeff Hatfield on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call March 6, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Jeff Hatfield

Thank you, John, and thank you everyone for joining us today to discuss an update on Zafgen and our financial results. I'm delighted to be here on my first call as part of the Zafgen team. I’ll begin the call by providing a brief overview of Zafgen's recent clinical and pipeline development then I’ll turn the call over to Tom to provide additional detail on our program and our clinical results. After that, Patty will review fourth quarter and full year financial results. Finally, I’ll come back on to touch on upcoming 2018 milestones before opening the call up for questions.

Zafgen made significant progress in 2017. The team worked hard on solving challenges, creating and advancing novel development candidates with highly optimized chemistry that we expect and unlock the value of MetAP2 inhibition for patients in a variety of metabolic diseases. We now enter 2018 gaining momentum and confidence across our pipeline with a clear vision in place for advancing our program sufficiently to drive shareholders value and ultimately to deliver potentially transformative therapies to patients most in need.

I’m particularly pleased that on my first call with you since joining this Zafgen team, we're able to share encouraging clinical data from an interim analysis of our ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of ZGN-1061 involving patients with type 2 diabetes. We initiated this Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for 1061 in September 2017 and completed enrollment in January 2018. Expectations for this proof-of-concept trial include demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile in the diabetic patient population and demonstrated dose response or exploring the lower end of the anticipated dose range.

Tom will go into more detail in a few minutes that at the top line results from the interim analysis indicate we are well on track toward meeting those expectations. In the interim analysis conducted at the end of February, the top dose of 1061 tested 0.9 mg exhibited a statistically significant reduction in A1c levels of 0.56 versus placebo at eight weeks. Also 1061 demonstrated a placebo-like side effect and clean safety profile. Importantly, no treatment related alterations were observed circulating D-dimer, a robust and validated biomarker of blood clotting or any other markers of CD safety.

These promising results further validate the potential value of 1061 and also potentially provide a read through for our broader pipeline. Our purpose to this interim analysis now was to principally look at eight week data that could potentially lead to abstract submissions for upcoming metro medical conferences, including the ADA conference in late June. While the focus was on eight week data, we also looked at available 12 week data to ensure those results were consistent with eight week data conclusions, which they are. If you looked at the data, we were pleased on a number of fronts. As mentioned already, very clean safety profile, placebo like side effect profile, and specifically significant A1C efficacy.

Based on these findings, the questions we have for this trial have a preliminary answer. The question we're left with is. What would a higher dose do? We debated a number of options, include 1.8 milligram as a dose arm in the next trial or do a separate quick pilot study with 1.8 milligram. We took the decision the highest value and most capital and time efficient course is to add this dose arm to the ongoing proof-of-concept trial, and we are already beginning the process for amending the protocol and reopening enrollment. We still expect to report full 12 week data from the core part of this proof-of-concept trial midyear 2018. And we’ll report results of the entire trial including the additional arm in early 2019.

As we look to the future for 1061, we all know the type 2 diabetes is one of the world's most prevalent diseases with approximately 425 million people affected globally and $727 billion of direct healthcare costs. Despite the significant spend and resources dedicated to counteracting the global diabetes epidemic, and the availability of many effective anti-diabetic agents, the tough fact is that currently about 40% to 45% of all patients with type 2 diabetes have progressed on to meeting daily insulin injections to try to control their disease. We believe that 1061 program can add significant value to the treatment options for these difficult to control type 2 diabetic patients.

Now, moving to our second key asset, we were pleased to announce in January that we’ll be returning to the rare metabolic disease space with a compound targeting Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS. PWS is the most common genetic cause of life-threatening obesity affecting approximately 200,000 patients worldwide. Zafgen hopes to potentially provide a treatment to patients with this devastating metabolic disease in which there are no clear therapeutic options available today. Over the past three years, Zafgen has gone through extensive efforts to further characterize MetAP2 pathway and see effects in various systems.

This work has allowed the team to design ZGN-1258 to preferentially distribute to specific target tissue systems relating directly to efficacy in treating PWS and other rare metabolic disorders while reducing significantly the exposure to other tissue systems. Leading to our unveiling of 1258 earlier this year, the compound was subjected to extensive preclinical testing that exceeds the size, scope and duration of preclinical studies to typically precede Phase 1. Through the course of that work, 1258 has consistently demonstrated an attractive efficacy, tolerability and safety profile.

We recently initiated formal IND-enabling studies with 1258 with the goal of filing IND with the FDA and beginning Phase 1 clinical development by the end of the year. Also we are planning to launch a global PWS natural history study midyear of this year. This surveillance study will provide first-ever insights into the medical and clinical history of people with PWS and will provide important context to our own development of 1258.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call over to Tom to provide some insights and details on both of these programs. Tom.

Dr. Tom Hughes

Thanks Jeff. I'm also excited by the Company's clinical progress and our return to the rare disease space. As Jeff mentioned, we have achieved a significant milestone with positive interim data for a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with type 2 diabetes.

As a quick reminder, the trial is a randomized placebo-controlled study evaluating three doses of 1061 for 12 weeks. The trial includes 137 enrolled patients across 23 study sites in Australia and New Zealand. Patients are randomized to either placebo or one of three 1061 dosing arms including 0.05 mg, 0.3 mg and 0.9 mg administered by subcutaneous injection every three days. The primary objective of the trial is to assess glycemic control and safety and tolerability. In addition, we are evaluating the effect of 1061 on multiple metabolic measures and cardiovascular risk factors.

I'd like to highlight that this trial was designed to demonstrate the dose response particularly to explore and understand the low end of the dose curve and establish a minimally effective dose. As a reminder, qualitative efficacy signals were seen in the Phase 1B clinical trial across 0.2 mg to 1.8 mg dosing spectrum and our prior was maximally effective in the range of 1.2 to 1.8 mg. So the doses in this trial are at the lower end.

We conducted an interim analysis at the end of February. This analysis was performed principally to confirm expectations of safety and tolerability to the drug and to assess whether clear evidence of the pharmacological effect could be observed in one or more doses of the drug with glycated hemoglobin or A1C as the key end point. Based on the analysis, we believe that 1061 is demonstrating an attractive profile that is meeting our expectations for the trial.

The formal interim analysis included data from 57 patients at eight weeks in the trial of the time of the interim analysis. Importantly, 1061 was well tolerated for all doses with a clean safety profile generally similar to that of placebo. There were no safety signals, no withdrawals due to treatment emergent adverse event and no serious or severe adverse events. Additionally, there were no treatment related changes in D-dimer or any thrombosis associated end points of any dose.

In terms of the top line data, at the top dose was tested 0.9 mg 1061 drove a placebo adjusted reduction of A1c of 0.57% with the P value of less than 0.05 at the eight week time point. Change in A1c for patients treated with the lower two doses, 0.05 mg and 0.3 mg as this analysis did not reach statistical significance. We aren't providing any additional information for these lower dose groups until the final analysis except to say that the results supported dose response of impact of treatment across the full range of dose levels tested.

Though not part of the formal analysis, there also was a smaller subset of patients who had completed the full 12 weeks of treatment with the interim population including 8 and 12 patients in the 0.9 milligram 1061 and placebo arm respectively, and we're assessed through preliminary analysis. For those patient, the placebo adjusted improvement in A1c increased to 0.86% at 12 weeks which is associated with the P value of less than 0.005.

The increased A1c effect of 0.9 mg of 1061 observed in the preliminary assessment at 12 weeks compared to eight weeks was comprised of a decline of 0.45% of A1c in the 0.9 mg arm as well as an increase in A1c levels in the placebo arm of 0.41% from baseline, while not atypical A1c increases were seen across the trial from weeks 8 to 12 in the placebo 0.05 mg and 0.3 mg dose arm in this preliminary analysis. The P value of 0.005 gives us confidence of the drug effect in the small patient population sample.

Collectively, these changes suggest robust impact both from baseline and relative to placebo and glycemic control. Based on these encouraging findings, we decided to further explore the higher end of the therapeutic range drug by amending the study protocol to add an additional arm of the trial. This study arm will include an additional 40 patients to be randomized to be treated with 1.8 mg of 1061, 0.9 mg of 1061 or placebo in the 2 to 1 to1 ratio. This selection of doses has been implemented to maximize overlap with the core clinical trial.

Based on exposure data and target engagement results from the previously completed Phase 1 clinical trial 1061, we anticipate the 1.8 mg dose should meet the nearly maximal engagement of MetAP2 target and allow for more fulsome evaluation of the compound effective dose range, as we observed in animal models treated doses leading to similar exposures and target engagement. Multiple secondary endpoints including bodyweight showed some degree of positive response in the 0.9 mg dose arm of 1061 with varying degree of significant and will be saved to be presented at a later date as part of full study result.

As Jeff mentioned, we still expect to report full results for the core part of this clinical trial midyear this year and result of the entire trial including the additional arm in early 2019. Finally before transitioning on 1258, we’re also very pleased that we have an important manuscript that was published online last week in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics or JPET and is titled preclinical efficacy and safety of the novel anti-diabetic and anti-obesity MetAP2 inhibitor the ZGN-1061.

The paper describes the differentiation of 1061 from our prior compound. Now, I would like to provide some additional detail on our PWS program. To put the syndrome into context, PWS is characterized in part by unrelenting pathologic hunger called hyperphagia. Hyperphagia can be extremely debilitating, causing individuals struggle with concentration, social interaction, school and work. The overwhelming desire for food can also result in dangerous behavior. The condition also had a significant impact on the patient's caregivers and the entire family who have to live under condition or restricted access of food and limited social freedom and flexibility.

In preclinical testing, 1258 exhibits an expanded ability to act on hunger control centers differentiating it from 1061. 1258 also shows that favorable efficacy profile that closely alliances with data seen in our previous studies with the Company's first MetAP2 inhibitor. Most importantly, however, 1258 appears to have a significantly improved safety profile similar to 1061. The preclinical results for any PWS candidate are promising development as our goal is to provide a much needed treatment to this devastating disease that as Jeff mentioned is the most common genetic cause of life-threatening obesity globally.

Zafgen is also planning to launch a global PWS natural history study in midyear 2018. The study will provide important context for Zafgen's clinical development program for 1258. We expect this natural history study to provide a robust understanding of PWS, the course of the disease and the medical complications that go along with it. It will provide context for the benefits of treatment and any adverse events that might occur broadly during 1258's development. As part of our preparations for this study, we've been in consultation with patient advocacy groups and representatives from the National Organization for Rare Diseases or NORD, as well as experts in the design and conduct of natural history study to develop and implement an effective study design.

Finally we're moving forward to advance our liver program for the treatment of diseases such as NASH and alcoholic liver disease. We expect to select both the development candidate and an initial indication for this program by the fourth quarter of 20 18. Zafgen's discovery platform has made significant progress in 2017 and has continued that momentum into 2018.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Patty to present our financial review for the quarter and provide preliminary guidance for 2018. Patty?

Patty Allen

Thank you, Tom. I'll now provide a brief summary of our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. Zafgen reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 of $13.1 million or $0.48 per share compared to a net loss of $10.4 million or $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2016. For the full year 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $52 million, or $1.97 per share, compared to $57.9 million dollars or $2.12 per share for the full year of 2016.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter 2017 were $10.9 million compared to $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in research and development expenses compared to the prior year period was primarily due to increased clinical trial costs related to 1061 and discovery and screening of new MetAP2 inhibitors, including 1258. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in spend related to the first generation MetAP2 inhibitor.

For the full year 2017, research and development expenses were $40.8 million compared to $39.9 million for the full year 2016. The slight increase in research and development expenses for the full year period was primarily due to increased nonclinical, manufacturing and clinical trial costs related to 1061 and discovery and screening of new MetAP2 inhibitors, including 1258. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in spend related to the first generation MetAP2 inhibitor, a decrease in spend on consultants, as well as reduced personnel related costs as a result of the reduction in workforce during the third quarter of 2016.

Looking ahead, we expect that R&D expenses for calendar year 2018 will increase over calendar year 2017, primarily as we advanced our 1258 molecule into the clinic and initiate the PWS Natural History Study. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $2.4 million compared to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter 2016. The decrease in general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter 2017 as compared to the prior year period was primarily due to a decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation expense as well as a decrease in professional fees.

For the full year 2017, general and administrative expenses were $12.2 million compared to $18.3 million for the full year 2016. The decrease in general and administrative expenses for the full year 2017 as compared to the prior year period was primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related costs, primarily as a result of the reduction in workforce during the third quarter of 2016. There was also a decrease in professional fees and non-cash stock based compensation expense.

Looking ahead to 2018, we expect that G&A expenses will increase modestly during 2018 partially as a result of increased non-cash stock compensation expense and personnel-related costs. As of December 31, 2017, Zafgen had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $102.1 million.

As previously announced Zafgen entered into a $20 million venture debt financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank in late December 2017, adding non-dilutive capital to its balance sheet and extending its expected cash runway into the second half of 2019. The Company expects those cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance will be greater than $40 million as of December 31, 2018.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Jeff for closing remarks today.

Jeff Hatfield

Thanks Patty. So summarizing today positive PoC data with 1061 indicating safety, tolerability and efficacy; progress on advancing 1258 towards the clinic later this year and a solid financial position.

To conclude our prepared remarks, I'd like to briefly reiterate our upcoming 2018 milestones. For 1061, we expect to announce the full top line data of our original Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial midyear and expect to open U.S. IND for 1061 in fourth quarter. For 1258, we plan to initiate a natural history study midyear and to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial in the fourth quarter.

For our liver program, we expect to have a development candidate selected, along with an initial indication of pursue in fourth quarter. We're excited about these prospects for 2018 and beyond and we look forward to updating you on our progress as we continue to execute against our key milestones.

And with that, I'd like to now open the line for questions. Operator, can you please open the line.

Phil Nadeau

First just one clarifying question, can you repeat what you said about the placebo group's A1c increasing overtime, I missed just what exactly you have described?

Jeff Hatfield

Yes, sure. Tom, do you want to do that?

Dr. Tom Hughes

Sure, so we had a basically from the -- I am sorry I am looking at my numbers. So from the 12-week analysis, we have basically a reduction from baseline of 0.45% in the 0.9 mg arm, and we saw upward movement of the placebo group at the same time of about 0.1% in so that’s what gives us the 0.86% delta at that point.

Jeff Hatfield

And Phil just to emphasize obviously in a trial evisceration, one typically doesn't see these kinds of A1c increases, but we did see a consistently from week 8 to 12 in this trial across placebo across 0.05 mg dose arm, across the 0.3 mg dose arm. So, it is there in the trial. Possibly just because small numbers that were looking at and just to reiterate Tom's last point is that also was toughly here on the line, we do have a P value of 0.005 at 12 week even with such a small number of patients. So that’s what gives us confidence that this is a real drug effect.

Dr. Tom Hughes

It’s a very completing difference.

Phil Nadeau

And how many patients where there at that 12 week time point in this analysis?

Dr. Tom Hughes

There were 12 patients in the placebo arm and 8 patients in the 3.9 mg group at that point. So, its small sample I think as Jeff pointed out, we will see how that is trial so then, but we see the differences being very legitimate and we will see how that pass-through.

Phil Nadeau

And then on 1.8 mg dose that is going to be initiated soon. Can you give us some sense of what you're hoping to see from that dose either what level of A1c reduction would you find particular attractive or maybe related question based on that the lower response you say at the lower doses. Where do you think the 1.8 mg could end up?

Jeff Hatfield

Yes, so first to say, we’re pleased with the 0.9 mg dose, we’re very excited we did not expect to see specifically significant at eight weeks, I’m my opinion this is a robust response and so we feel very good about that. And we just need to answer the question of is there more efficacy to the gain from 1.8 mg, so I can’t say there is a real goal in mind of what we're looking for numerically. We do want to address the question of, is there more at a higher dose range? So that we got a complete picture of the entire spectrum of, dosing as we lead into making critical decisions about the phase 2B protocol. Now, Tom, do you want to add anything to that?

Dr. Tom Hughes

Yes, just two things, I mean I think first of all as we move to that 1.8 mg dose level as I mentioned, we expect to see nearly complete target engagement and so truly looking at the maximum likely benefit of the drug and you as you often will see in the course of high trading through drug dose response, we would expect to see more and more patient if we recruiting into full response as we push the dose, so that something that will came for as well.

Jeff Hatfield

And may be the last thing, Phil just to add on that. We do have a number of secondary endpoint in this trial and it's possible that while glycemic control maybe on one dose response curve some of the other parameters maybe on a different dose response curve and I will give us a chance to look at that as well.

Dr. Tom Hughes

And that's certainly something we've seen in our animal studies that the glycemic control titrate to the much lower or at a lower dose level than do some of the other metabolic responses.

Phil Nadeau

And then just one final question from me and the gating factor just starting the Phase 2b, is it actually the completion of this higher dose? Or is it preclinical long term toxicology study as you mentioned early. So, are they basically going to finish coincidentally and therefore neither it's truly weight limiting?

Jeff Hatfield

I think where you finish that question, its right where we do it right now. We have got a number of things to accomplish before actually initiating the Phase 2b trial. The long-term tox that supports Phase 2b and Phase 3 by the way is currently running and would be something running throughout the majority of the time, but not all the time with the 1.8 milligram dose arm. We do need to collect that long term data and use that to supplement the filing for a U.S. IND, I think we've talked about before that this current proof-of-concept trial is conducted in Australia, New Zealand, to make it go faster and it's certainly cheaper there, so bringing this next study to the U.S. and potentially other markets, we do have an IND regulatory process embedded in that time line as well.

Jason Butler

So, first question. Could you may be put into context for us what you've seen in preclinical models and what you saw with the first generation compound about where you might or when you might expect to see the maximal impact on HbA1c relative to the 12 weeks or eight to 12 weeks study you have right now?

Dr. Tom Hughes

Yes, so, basically and we’ll refer you to a poster that we had at the European diabetes meeting the EASD last year, available on our website. Basically, the drug titrates very nicely across a range of doses that we are exploring in terms of target occupancy with this series of doses. And so what we see generally is that the glycemic control improvements engage first then as you push the dose up, what you'll see is certain recruitment of the weight loss in mice and this corresponds also to further increase in glycemic control improvements. So as you pushed through that you see all of that strengthening.

Jeff Hatfield

And Jason just for clarity, were you talking about that or were you talking about time course of developing efficacy?

Jason Butler

Right, time course as well as you have 26 week data for a diabetic population with the first gen compound. So would you expect to see continued improvement in A1C reductions after 12 weeks?

Jeff Hatfield

So I mean obviously you have to sort of see that for sure, but basically what we would expect is that as the drug essentially engages we would see basically a lasting benefit whether or not that translates into further reductions at A1C, we have to find out. But we will be able to speak more to that as we get throughout the 12 week data, and also to the next test I think. It's early to say. And with the first compound that was the case, but it was you know that was something we needed to demonstrate with that molecule as well.

Jason Butler

And then my apologies if I missed this in the prepared comments, but can you make any comments even qualitative comments about what you've seen in this interim data set in terms of other CV risk markers?

Jeff Hatfield

Yes, we haven't seen any.

Jason Butler

Have you seen any trend to improvement in CV risk markers from an efficacy perspective?

Jeff Hatfield

Well, HbA1c and others are in some regards I guess risk factors, but Tom.

Dr. Tom Hughes

We're holding off on reporting on that I think the number of patients that we've had to get the analysis so far are small and we want to hold on to those end points for the meetings to come and presentations we made once the data are fully in hand.

Jason Butler

Okay great, and then just last question Jeff. Can you just very briefly your partnering strategy for this program and do these results in any way alter your the time or data point at which you look to seek a partner.

Jeff Hatfield

Yes, so the partnering strategy remains the same. We clearly believe in open dialogue. There're terrific people throughout this industry that we want to build relationships with and have ongoing dialogue and have been doing that intend to keep doing it. At some point in time it will be important to have this program partnered if it continues to move forward as it is today and that time comes when we're ready to start the multi-thousands of patient clinical trials.

We are you know we've got at least the Phase 2B between then and today and we really look forward I think to starting a Phase 2B program based upon everything that we're seeing, we're greatly encouraged that we've got an attractive profile here. We believe in the Phase 2B program we can further enhance and specify as where this compound might fit into the marketplace and that's what our intention is right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys, this is Dagon dialing in for Joe. Thanks for taking our questions. So just to piggyback off of the most recent question about your marketplace, can you actually help us understand where this compound as you see it today fits in terms of the treatment paradigm? Is it first line, second line, third line therapy? And on how do you see the market opportunity in that particular subset?

Jeff Hatfield

Yes, thanks Dagon I appreciate it, and thanks for joining us on the call. So as I mentioned in the initial comments here as we look at the type 2 diabetic marketplace despite huge investment in the healthcare of diabetic patients and many wonderful drugs available to physicians and the patient we still end up seeing today 40% to 45% of patients that have progressed through those initial first and second lines of therapy and are currently on a daily injection of insulin to try to manage their diabetes.

And the next thing we know is from electronic health records of those same patients that are on insulin it doesn't seem to be really moving the bar much on the treatment of their HbA1c and trying to get them below goal. We see very little change their over the course of years, with use of insulin. So insulin today is $15 billion marketplace in these later stage type 2 diabetic patients. It’s quite possible that a new therapy that would be very effective in the third line or later in a rescue setting could add a lot of value for physicians and for patients.

The early data with the prior compound we’ve had testing in type 2 diabetic patient indicate that this mechanism appears to be very effective in the third line or a rescue setting. This is a promise that will have to explore further with 1061, but at least with early data in putting together pieces of information from the clinic that we are aware of. We could have a very nice fit to be able to help complex diabetic patient who otherwise are clearly not getting into an HbA1c below the established standards for goal.

Unidentified Analyst

Great thanks for the clarification on that one. So with regards to the data which I would like to add my congratulations on that to, just looking and forward and touching upon Phil’s earlier question about the gating factor with the amendment of 1.8 mg your current supposition is that there would be maximal target engagement and therefore 1.8 could be the maximal efficacy. If we were to assume a different scenario where 1.8 gives you a curve that suggests even higher dose could be to further benefit would there be a gating factor for you guys in terms of timeline or achieving the maximal efficacy. What would be that final determination plan?

Jeff Hatfield

I think we have to let the data guide us. I would say that based upon all of the evidence that we have right now from a preclinical setting. And then as well inside gaining from this preliminary look in the interim analysis it hard to imagine anything that would take us above, but I think our best bet is just to continue to move forward as outlined today and look at the data and let that guide us. But we’re certainly optimistic about both where we are and where we can end up with phase 2B trial by getting these further insights.

Unidentified Analyst

And Tom with regards to the safety side, I know a lot of investors are still kind of throwing in your arms the past experiences with beloranib and so certainly the safety data so far seems to be very promising. So as we look further, I mean should we really be confident that the 12 week safety data is indicative of a much better safety profile, given that I think that PWS study was a six month trial in patients started to getting some pulmonary embolism and the open label extension. So will that be adequately addressed with the ongoing long-term talk study or there is something else that investor should be paying attention too?

Jeff Hatfield

Yes, Dagon, I’m just going to jump at first tot line. With the D-dimer levels that we're talking about that is not a long-term effect, that’s something that we should see immediately few factors there, and we know from looking at this a number of different ways that, A, we don't see in this trial, we haven’t seen it in Phase 1, we don't see in pre clinical setting. We've established a 100 fold greater than 100 fold safety margin. I think this is important confirmation. I think it does continue to build on our confidence, but we're not waiting for any event that you described. I think were beyond that, as we understand the drug. Tom?

Dr. Tom Hughes

I would agree and I think I'll just refer you to paper that we have mentioned, a bit of the arguments around that and just the sort of the follow-up, we would expect to see the action already at the level D-dimer it worked to be there.

Unidentified Analyst

Well last question on the PWS Natural History Study, can you give us a sense of how big the enrollment is going to be? And whether or not there's some kind of collaborative or funding coming from patient advocates or any other collaborators in that regard?

Jeff Hatfield

Yes, it's little premature to talk numbers, but it will be some multiple of our Phase 3 population, all likelihood in order to provide the sort of context that we are looking for. And in terms of the sort of reaching out for support, I would just say that's -- it's too early to speak to that, we are certainly getting a lot of interest from patient advocacy community as well as support from people who are very experienced in this area for natural history work and so we would anticipate that there would be some sharing of activities but just to be clear regarding this and this is our study and it's -- it needs to be planned by us.

Jeff Hatfield

Thank you, operator. So, I think we've covered a lot of ground today. Again, I just want to reiterate, the sense of purpose and the willingness and readiness of our team to go execute on these plans we described. I just would like to thank everyone for joining us today and for your interest in Zafgen. Thank you.

