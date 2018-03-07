Ross Stores' (ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Barbara Rentler - Chief Executive Officer

Michael O'Sullivan - President and COO

Michael Hartshorn - Group SVP and CFO

Analysts

Daniel Hofkin - William Blair

Andrew Roberge - Guggenheim Securities

Marni Shapiro - Retail Tracker

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Kimberly Greenberge - Morgan Stanley

Adrienne Yih - Wolfe Research

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Jamie Merriman - Bernstein

Omar Saad - Evercore ISI

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory

Courtney Willson - Cowen & Company

Brian Tunick - RBC

Operator

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer.

Barbara Rentler

Good afternoon. Joining me on our call today are Michael O'Sullivan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Gary Cribb, Executive Vice President, Stores and Loss Prevention; John Call, Executive Vice President, Finance and Legal; Michael Hartshorn, Group Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Connie Kao, Vice President, Investor Relations.

We'll begin our call today with a review of our fourth quarter and 2017 performance, followed by our outlook for 2018. Afterwards, we'll be happy to respond to any questions you may have.

As noted in today's press release, despite our own difficult multi-year comparison in a very competitive retail climate, sales and earnings were well ahead of our expectations for both the fourth quarter and the full year. We are pleased with these results, which reflect our ongoing success and delivering broad assortments of compelling bargains to today’s value-driven shoppers.

Earnings per share for the 14 weeks ended February 3, 2018 were $1.19, up from $0.77 in the 13 weeks ended January 28, 2017. For the 53 weeks ended February 3, 2018, earnings per share grew to $3.55 compared to $2.83 in the 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017. Both the quarter and fiscal year include a per share benefit of approximately $0.10 from the 53rd week and $0.21 from the recently enacted tax reform legislation. Excluding these items, earnings per share on a 52-week basis for both the quarter and fiscal year period grew 14% over the prior year.

Net earnings for the 2017 fourth quarter were $451 million, up from $301 million in the prior year. Fiscal 2017 net earnings grew to $1.4 billion compared to $1.1 billion in fiscal 2016.

Total sales for the 14-weeks ended February 3, 2018 grew 16% to $4.1 billion with comparable store sales for the 13 weeks ended January 27, 2018, up 5% on top of a 4% increase in the prior year.

For the 53-weeks fiscal year ended February 3, 2018, sales increased 10% to $14.1 billion with same store sales for the 52 weeks ended January 27, 2018 up 4% versus a 4% increase in 2016.

For the fourth quarter, sales trends at Ross were fairly broad-based across all major merchandise categories with children’s performing the best. Geographically, Florida was the strongest region.

Our fourth quarter operating margin of 14.6% was up 95 basis points from last year. This improvement was mainly driven by strong merchandise margin and expense leverage on solid gains in same-store sales as well as the impact of the 53rd week. For the full year, operating margin increased 50 basis points to a record 14.5%.

dd’s DISCOUNTS customers also continued to respond positively to its merchandise assortment leading another quarter and year of robust gains in both sales and operating profits.

As we ended 2017, total consolidated inventories were up 9% over the prior year with packaway levels at 49% of the total similar to last year. As planned average in-store inventories were up 1%.

As noted in today’s release, we plan to make competitive wage and benefit related investments. These include raising our minimum wage to $11 an hour, providing one-time bonuses for eligible hourly in-store associates and improving our paid leave programs.

We believe these actions will allow us to continue to attract and retain a talented and growing workforce of over 82,000 associates who have been critical to our past performance and will be key to our future success. Further, our board recently approved and increased in our store repurchase authorization for 2018 to $1.75 billion, up from the previous $875 million. The board also approved a higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share, up 41% over the prior year. The increases of our shareholder payout for 2018 reflects the current strength of our balance sheet and our ongoing ability to generate significant amounts of cash after funding growth and other capital needs of the business. We have repurchased stocks as planned every year since 1993 and raised our cash dividend annually since its inception in 1994. This consistent record also reflects our continuing commitment to enhancing stockholder value and returns.

Now Michael Hartshorn will provide further color on our 2017 results and details on our fiscal 2018 full year and first quarter guidance.

Michael Hartshorn

Thank you, Barbara. Let's start with our fourth quarter results. Our 5% comparable store sales gain was driven by a combination of higher traffic and an increase in the size of the average basket. As Barbara mentioned, fourth quarter operating margin increased 95 basis points to 14.6% which includes a 70 basis points from the 53rd week. Cost-of-good sold improved 50 basis points in the quarter driven by 40 basis points of higher merchandize margin and occupancy cost that were lower by 45 basis points. These gains were partially offset by 20 basis points increase in volume cost and higher freight expenses of 15 basis points.

Selling, general and administrative expenses during the quarter were lower by 45 basis points due mainly to leverage from both the 5% same store sales gain and the impact of the 53rd week.

For the fiscal year, operating margin increased 50 basis points to a record 14.5%, which includes an approximate benefit of 20 basis points from the 53rd week. As Barbara mentioned earlier, fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 earnings per share results are inclusive of an approximate $0.10 benefit from the 53rd week and $0.21 related to the recently enacted Federal Tax Reform Legislation. The tax savings amount is comprised of onetime earnings per share benefit of $0.14 from a revaluation of deferred taxes and $0.07 from a lower fourth quarter tax rate.

During the quarter, we've repurchased 3 million of common stock for a total purchase price of $226 million. For the full year, we repurchased 13.5 million for an aggregate price of $875 million.

Let's turn now to our outlook for 2018. Our guidance reflects the positive impact from recent tax legislation and the aforementioned competitive wage and benefit related investments. For the 52 weeks ending February 2, 2019 we are forecasting earnings per share to be $3.86 to $4.03 up from $3.55 for the 53 weeks ending February 3, 2018.

The operating statement assumptions for fiscal 2018, include the following. Total sales are projected to grow 3% to 4% for the 52 weeks ending February 2, 2019 compared to the 53 weeks ended February 3, 2018. This year-over-year increase in total revenue is being affected by the 53 week, which added approximately $219 million to sales in the 2017 fourth quarter and fiscal year.

Comparable store sales are expected to increase 1% to 2% on top of 4% gains in each of the past three years. We plan to add about 100 new stores this year, consisting of 75 Ross and 25 dd's DISCOUNTS locations. As usual these numbers do not reflect our plans to close or relocate about 10 older stores.

Safer sales are in line with our guidance of up 1% to 2%, and we projected operating margin for 2018, would be in the range of 13.3% to 13.5% compared to 14.5% in 2017, which again benefited by 20 basis points from the 53rd week. The forecasted decline reflects our plans for relatively flat merchandise gross margin, and the impact of the previously mentioned competitive wage and benefit investments.

Net interest expense is estimated to be about $600,000, our tax rate is projected to decrease to approximately 24% to 25% due to tax reform legislation, we expect average diluted shares outstanding to be about $374 million. Capital expenditures in 2018, are projected to be approximately $475 million and depreciation and amortization expense inclusive of stock-based amortization is forecast to be about $430 million.

Let’s move now to our first quarter guidance. For the 13 weeks ending May 5, 2018, we are projecting same-store sales to be up 1% to 2%. Earnings per share for the period are forecast to be $1.03 to $1.07 compared to $0.82 in the first quarter of last year.

Other assumptions that support our first quarter guidance includes the following. Total sales are projected to increase 6% to 7%, we expect to open 23 new Ross and 6 dd's DISCOUNT locations during the quarter. First quarter operating margin is projected to be 14.6% to 14.8% versus last year's 15.2%. In addition, net interest expense for the quarter is estimated to be about $600,000. Our tax rate is expected to decrease to be approximately 23% to 24% again due to tax reform legislation.

And finally, weighted average diluted shares outstanding are projected to be around $378 million.

Now I’ll turn the call back to Barbara for closing comments.

Barbara Rentler

Thank you, Michael. Again, we are pleased with our better than expected sales and earnings gains for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year. As previously mentioned, these strong results were drive by our ongoing ability to deliver the best bargains possible to today’s value focus topic.

As we enter 2018, we continue to face tough multiyear comparisons and serious competition from both online and brick and mortar retailers. As a result, we continue to take a prudent approach to forecasting our business but we certainly hope to do better.

Longer term, we remain very confident in the strength of our business model. Our performance over the past several years demonstrates our proven ability to achieve ongoing profitable market share gains by consistently offering the exceptional values our customers have come to expect. This remains our top priority, as is now, it will always be the key to our success.

Looking out over the next several years, we continue to believe that with the proper execution of our strategy we can achieve average annual earnings per share gains in the low double-digit percentage range.

At this point, we’d like to open up the call and respond to any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Daniel Hofkin with William Blair.

Daniel Hofkin

Good afternoon. Just a couple of quick questions. I guess first, Barbara put your comment about competition, obviously intense. Are you seeing any evidence of that becoming more intense in recent quarters either in brick and mortar or online or is it just sort of a steady trend there as you don’t expect it to abate?

And then just a question on your longer-term store targets, I think it’s been a few years since you’ve kind of updated comments on those. I was wondering kind of how you are thinking about that at this point? Thanks.

Barbara Rentler

Sure, Daniel. You have a couple of questions here. On the competition being intense, I think competition has been intense for a few years. I think competition will remain intense. I think as we go forward, online, department stores assuming better, I think whether it’s highly promotional, remains to be seen but yes, I think it will be intense.

Michael O'Sullivan

And Daniel it’s Mike O’Sullivan. On your -- the second part of your question about our store potential, we believe we have potential for about 2,500 stores between Ross and dd, up to 2,000 Ross, 500 dd’s. Right now, we are at about 1,600 stores. In each year we open up approximately 19 net new stores. So, if you just do the math on that -- this isn’t how we would actually open, but if you do the math on that, you have about 10 years' worth of growth. So, at this point, no plans to make any changes to that store potential number.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bob Drbul with Guggenheim Securities.

Andrew Roberge

This is Andrew Roberge on for Bob Drbul. I think you guys mentioned that Florida was one of the top performing states. Could you quantify if any of that was a rebound from the hurricanes in the prior quarter?

And then I guess our second question, any color around the performance by category, whether that be cold weather or any additional color on that would be great? Thanks.

Michael O'Sullivan

Sure, on regional performance as we mentioned in the commentary, Florida was the strongest region and some of that was a benefit somewhat from the bounce back from the hurricane. I would say outside of Florida, similar to the merchandise performance as we mentioned in our commentary, was fairly broad-based. Of the major markets, California was a slightly below the chain average. Texas had a strong quarter with comps above the chain average. And then I’d mentioned the Midwest which continued to perform well for us on top of many years of being the highest comping region. Merchandise performance, we called out children's apparel and non-apparel had some had some of the comps that we reported.

Barbara Rentler

But specifically, as it pertains to cold weather, based on the weather, cold weather assortments performed well.

Operator

Your next question comes from Marni Shapiro with Retail Tracker.

Q – Marni Shapiro

Congrats, so it was a fantastic quarter. Can you talk a little bit, Barbara I just had one question for you and then one real estate question? Are there any segments that you're missing in your stores or that are underdeveloped in the stores? And then, can you talk a little bit about real estate because you've been pretty consistent with the store openings, but have you changed the size or the process to where you're opening the stores over the last year or so?

Barbara Rentler

Marni, in terms of merchandise segments, I don't really think there are whole segments I think we're missing. We're always looking to enhance the treasure hunting to add different products and classifications to the assortments. And so, you know, underdeveloped businesses often start as, couple of things you try and then go out into different businesses. But again, overall don't feel like anything particularly is missing and you know, continue to try new, new areas to grow.

Michael O'Sullivan

And then Marni, on your real estate question. As you know, over the last several years we've opened up at a fairly steady pace about 90 new stores a year, in 2018, it'll be closer to a 100, which is more of a factor of timing and opportunity in terms of finding additional locations.

In terms of anything that's changing, I would say for some time now we've been fairly flexible in terms of new store openings in terms of size and also in terms of the type of location that we're moving into. And that’s partly been driven by the fact as other retailers has gone out of business, that's creating some opportunities for us to move into existing buildings and that's basically triggered the need to be more flexible. But other than that, flexibility no other additional changes, that I will call out.

Operator

Your next question comes from Lorraine Hutchinson with Bank of America.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Thank you, good afternoon. My first question is on the higher basket that you mentioned, have you seen any progress on you are flattening out and there’s been a headwind for a while.

Michael O'Sullivan

Sure Lorraine. As we mentioned in the remarks, the higher comp is driven by higher traffic and increasing the basket. The basket was driven by higher units per transaction and AUR was very similar to the trend throughout the year. It was down slightly. And that decrease was really a function of most of the business.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Okay. And then just following up on the $11 wage increase, are you seeing tightness in laboring your markets right now? I guess maybe just a little bit of the why behind the decision to go to $11.

Michael Hartshorn

So, the direct answer to your question Lorraine, is no, we are not seeing tightness across the board. They're always individual markets where there's tight labor market and where we have to respond, but across the board we're pretty happy with the candidate pool that we're seeing for new hires and with our retention level of existing associates.

So, with that answer, let me give you a couple of reasons for why we're raising the minimum entry wage rate, why we're paying the one-time bonuses and improving the benefits programs. Firstly, although we’re currently happy with the hiring pipeline and our ability to retain associates, we recognize the labor market is pretty dynamic and competitive. And there is no doubt with the strengthening economy as well as the effective tax reform that those things are going to continue to push up wage rates, and it’s important for us to keep pace with those changes.

Secondly, we have been pretty successful over a long period of time and with that success our associates have been able to sort of benefit from competitive wages and benefits as well as career enhancement opportunities overtime. We think with that continuous success and with tax rate changes now is a good time to sort of further recognize and reward our associates who helped have carved that success.

So, I guess the bottom line to answer your question is we’re happy with our ability to hire and retain associates today but we want to keep it that way, and that’s why we are making the changes that we are making.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ike Boruchow with Wells Fargo.

Ike Boruchow

Hi, thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. So, I will piggyback on the wage question. I guess Michael could you may be help us out, what percentage of the store associates you have are already at $11 an hour wage versus the increase that you’re going to give to everyone else? And then I was wondering if maybe you could just help us with may be the EPS or the margin impact that’s embedded in your guidance for the year from the higher wage?

Michael O'Sullivan

Sure. We wouldn’t say specifically for competitive reasons, both on the question of how many of the associates are already at the minimum wage. I would call out the California is already at $11 so that’s 20%, 25% of our store base.

As far as guidance for the year, we didn’t provide a specific wage and benefit impact. But just to reiterate, we are showing EBIT down a 105 to 125 basis points, and that includes 20 basis points from the 53rd week comparison. We would also expect de-leverage on a one to two comp. And so, beyond those factors, our guidance includes the impact from these competitive wage and benefit investments and I’d also call out we expect freight cost to be a headwind this year.

Operator

Your next question comes from Kimberly Greenberge with Morgan Stanley.

Kimberly Greenberge

Mike, could you tell us when the $11 per hour wage will be worked in to the system so that we know if it’s fully impacting Q1 or perhaps not until Q2?

And then secondarily, I am wonder if you can just talk about the freight and/or trucking headwinds that you are seeing? I think you have been experiencing some freight headwinds now for the last few years that have generally been modest sort of in this range. Are you seeing any acceleration in those pressures and how are you looking to manage that expense? Thanks so much.

Michael O'Sullivan

Sure, Kimberly. On the timing, the wage and benefit investments will be having a larger impact past the first quarter. That said, the first quarter does have things like California that’s already at the $11.

In terms of freight costs, the increase in freight costs that we have seen is driven by higher market rates, which is a function of tight capacity. That appears to us to be a combination of an improving economy, regulatory impacts and driver shortages. In addition, at least in Q4, diesel prices were at three years high. Our expectation is we would continue to see, I would say similar pressure to what we saw in 2017 and we built that into our guidance.

Kimberly Greenberge

Actually Michael, can you remind us for 2017 was that a 15-basis point headwind on the full year as well for the fourth quarter?

Michael O'Sullivan

So, for 2017, the impact due to freight costs was for the fourth quarter it was 15 basis points and the full year it was 25 basis points.

Operator

Your next question comes from Adrienne Yih with Wolfe Research.

Adrienne Yih

Good afternoon. Let me add my congratulations on a great holiday. My question is on the ability to pass through some of these costs increases, be they freight or some of this wage, wage increases. As the frontline distribution channel sort of cleans up their inventory and attempts to get a little bit more pricing discipline as they kind of move up their price points. Does that give you some ability to pass through some of these expense increases through your AUR? Thank you very much.

Barbara Rentler

Really what we look at as is supposed to be AUR on pricing is our business is built of a great branded value bargain. So, we're in a business price differential business with department stores and specialty stores. So, our focus is on two things, is on having that meaningful price differential and offering the right values that our customer comes to expect. So, I don't think its a straight pass through on to the customer because customers absolutely want certain types of value. So, I don't think it's passed through the customer now.

Michael O'Sullivan

And just adding to what Barbara jus said. AUR is not where we would look to, to try and offset some of these expenses. You know, if you look at our patent over the last few years, the wage inflation piece is not new, going back over the last three, four years now, we've been steadily taking out wages and despite taking out wages, we've been able to at the same time, actually improve our operating margin.

And that's been driven by two things. Number one, a very strong internal focus on managing expenses. And number two, our sales comp has been very strong and that helps us to leverage some of these expenses. So, I think if you look on a go forward basis, what we’re going to try and do is make sure that both of those two factors are still important, number one, managing down the costs and number two, the sales growth.

That the final point I'd make about some of these costs increases is that, they are being driven largely by a stronger economy and that should be positive to retail. To the extent our customer ends up having more money in their pocket and should help the top line, which goes back to that point about using sales to leverage expenses.

Operator

Your next question comes from c.

Simeon Siegel

Sorry if I missed it, but what are your expectations for the Q1 gross margins? And then Barbara, has there been any change in the concentration of your top vendors versus prior years and would you expect anything to change going forward? Thanks.

Michael O'Sullivan

Simeon, we didn't provide the first quarter, only for the full year.

Barbara Rentler

And in terms of our mix of top vendors, I mean obviously we do business with over 8,000 resources and we wouldn’t comment on the specifics of our mix of vendor but no one vendor represents more than 3% of our sales, so.

Simeon Siegel

And I guess more just talking about not the specific vendors but how the concentration of top vendors, does that change?

Michael O'Sullivan

No.

Barbara Rentler

No.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matthew Boss with JPMorgan.

Matthew Boss

Thanks. I just have a larger picture question. As we think about the closeout availability, I guess do you see expansion of e-commerce as creating incremental opportunity and may be just the best way to think about it?

And then secondly on the department stores. If they were to maintain a leaner inventory positioning and promotions were paired back overtime, how do you think this impacts your business as well with just e-commerce and department stores, any impact, positive or negative as we think about off price in your business?

Barbara Rentler

Sure. First of all, there’s been plenty of availability in the marketplace. So, we haven’t seen any supply issues. In terms of goods coming from e-commerce or coming from department stores, it's hard to differentiate where the availability is coming from. In terms of department stores, if they keep their inventories aligned and they promote less, they will be promoting less because their business is better. And if their business is better but usually go hand in hand with that, is that merchants -- the vendor community has more confidence to go out and produce more goods. So typically, that’s where supply would come from. So, if their business gets better, the supply should be better for us.

Operator

Your next question comes from Paul Lejuez with Citi.

Paul Lejuez

Hey, guys. Can you give any color on your store openings this year, may be by region, talk about California, Florida and Texas? What percent those states makeup of the openings this year and how you think about that, Ross versus dd’s?

And then just second, which was about CapEx. Can you talk about the breakdown of CapEx spend this year versus last year, what that looks like? Thanks.

Michael O'Sullivan

Sure, Paul. I will start with the capital question. So about 30% -- of the 475 million, about 30% is new stores, 30% is for I will call it maintenance capital and store refreshes, 15% for supply chain related investments, and then 25% is technology and other G&A. The technology is focused on refreshing some of our enterprise systems and also information security.

And then in terms of store rollout, we typically don’t provide by state level details, I would say that we’re focused again on about a third in the new markets and then a third -- you saw -- quarter is dd’s store openings and the rest is in our existing markets.

Paul Lejuez

And then how are you guys thinking about next time we’ll see you guys entering new market for Ross?

Michael O'Sullivan

Well we at the moment -- well for last five years our major new region, if you like, has been the rest. So, for us that’s really focus on sort of new market openings. If I -- just to question flatly to when we thought opening outside of the Midwest is going to be a couple of years. So, for the next -- certainly for the next few years, new markets for us are going to be Midwest. The other point I would make is out of the 90 net new stores being sort of 100 growth, only about a quarter of those are in new region. The other three quarters are in existing markets we’re already in.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jamie Merriman, with Bernstein.

Jamie Merriman

Thanks very much. Good afternoon. You have alluded a couple of times about the wage increase, maybe more broadly and impact that you're seeing on the economy. Do you think you're seeing any evidence of what's happening more broadly in the market in terms of wage increase starting to benefit the business yet, or is your expectation that that's still to come? Thanks.

Michael O'Sullivan

You know, there are so many factors Jamie, that go into the sales line. So many things that can affect our sales our comp, it's hard to isolate one individual factor. For example, to split out the impact of wage rate increases versus reductions in our employment, but these are the factors that may be driving sales. So conceptually it is pretty easy to see whether the customer has more money in their pockets because of wages or because of lower taxes, so that should help us, but I would say it's pretty hard for us to isolate and evaluate the contribution that's making to sales.

Jamie Merriman

Okay. And just thinking through the comp guidance, it seems like there's still maybe more to play for if you do start to see more of that comes through. Is that the right way to think about it?

Michael O'Sullivan

Certainly, we always hope that on the comp line, that we will do better, and yeah when we put together our guidance, we try and weigh these factors, the positives and the negatives, on the positive side the growing economies, the lower tax rates, the higher wage rate. But on the negative side, you know, there are some reasons for caution too, whether it's, you know, the strong economy might drive inflation and the cost of living or improved results from some retailers may not be sustainable and may cause a more promotional environment that there are positive and negatives that went into my guidance.

But certainly, we always hope to do better than our guidance. I think we've demonstrated certainly over the last few years that if the business is there we can chase it. So even if we guide to wanted to and manage the business, as if we're going to go to one to two, we’ll always chase if the business exists and trying to over keep that guidance.

Operator

Your next question comes from Omar Saad, with Evercore ISI.

Omar Saad

Thanks. Great quarter. I kind of want to ask you a slightly philosophical question. If we are coming off a period where there is a lot of excess inventory in play and disintermediation from the rise of digital and we are entering a period where brands are a little bit more, a little bit careful, more careful department stores the industry as a whole have been more careful planning inventory and help us think about historically, with the better macroeconomic backdrop, maybe help us think historically how the business model has performed and in those periods where the economy maybe is healthier, consumer demand is healthier, but inventory availability maybe not as robust as it has been the last couple of years. Thanks.

Michael O'Sullivan

Sure Omar. So, I think if we look back historically at our performance, we've done well as a business when the economy is doing poorly and we've done well in the business when the economy is doing well. And the drivers of our performance do change based upon how the economy is doing. So, when the economy is doing well, typically what happens is the price differentiation between us and department stores and other competitors actually increases. So, we actually offer even better value and that drives business, to the store.

The other thing that tends to happen in an improving economy is the vendors tend to make more product, so that can also help us to fuel those down, obviously in a negative economy, you end up with the flipside happening. You end up with the market becoming more promotional, which makes life difficult. But you also end up with supply, because obviously some of the sales expectations of the department stores and other retailers aren’t met. So, I kind of feel like if you look at the history, we’ve kind of done well in both types of economy. So, it’s not clear to us in an improving economy that we would face any serious problems.

Omar Saad

You prefer one to the other or you’re indifferent?

Barbara Rentler

There’s much about that.

Operator

Your next question comes from Dana Telsey with Telsey Advisory.

Dana Telsey

Hi, good afternoon. And congratulations on the results and the outlook. As you think about occupancy costs which it sounds like its improved in this fourth quarter, what are you seeing in terms of new store occupancy costs and how those are faring versus renewal of existing leases? And also, as you think about the online business just from online only entities gaining some share, are you benefiting from the returns, are they showing off them off price in terms of the returns and how does that margin compare to your traditional margin? Thank you.

Michael Hartshorn

Sure Dana, I will start with occupancy cost, I’d answer the question more generally. What we’ve seen is that rents have stabilized and occupancy costs have stabilized both in new rentals and renegotiation of things that are coming up for lease renewal. This year we are actually able to lever occupancy cost at below our historical 4% comp level. Going forward we see occupancy cost at right around the 4% in 2018.

Michael O'Sullivan

And then Dana on your question about online returns, it’s possible that returned merchandise, if it’s high quality and unspoiled, could be finding explain [ph] to your off-price channel. As long as it represents great value, we’d be interested in that product. And that could be, I underline the word could, one of the additional things that’s contributing to the abundant availability that we are seeing. As Barbara mentioned in the earlier answer, it’s hard for us to separate out and identify where a specific product was originally intended for or we see at the end of the day is first quality unspoiled merchandise that’s for sale and I would say it represents a good bargaining and we are interested in it

Operator

Your next question comes from Oliver Chen with Cowen & Company.

Courtney Willson

Hi, this is Courtney Willson on for Oliver today. Thanks for taking our question. I just had a question on marketing in 2018. Are you anticipating any changes to the strategy as you continue to build out your store base, are you are planning any change in the spend versus historical level? And then as you do open new stores, are you anticipating 2018 new store productivity to remain at similar levels to 2017? Thanks.

Michael O'Sullivan

On your marketing question. Our marketing strategy and message over the years has been very consistent. The message is that we offer the best values in apparel and home fashions. I wouldn’t expect that message -- or that message will not change and our marketing programs, the communication will not change.

That said, we will look for ways and we always do look for ways to make the message more effective whether that’s in terms of a creative or the media strategy. But the underlying message to the customer that we offer great value will be consistent.

Michael Hartshorn

And then on the new store productivity, give that our focus on new stores are in similar approach over the last couple of years. The new store productivity has been somewhat consistent around 60% to 65% for Ross.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brian Tunick with RBC.

Brain Tunick

Great. Thanks, my congrats as well, on the strong year. I guess maybe Barbara for you, can you maybe talk about what categories might have lagged in the company in 2017 and maybe what do you think are the biggest opportunities in 2018. And then on top of that, maybe talk about the home business, do you have any longer-term goals of what you think home could grow as a percentage of the company?

And then maybe Michael on the traffic side, just curious, any anecdotal, you know, estimates on much competitor bankruptcies or store closings might have aided your traffic gains, this past year? Thanks again.

Barbara Rentler

Sure Brian. In terms of categories that lagged the company throughout the year, I would say the biggest category that lag was accessories, although as the year went on, in the fourth quarter improved, but in terms of total company clearly assesses was the business that lagged the most.

Opportunities for 2018, we are feeling its very broad based, both apparel and home. We feel good about our apparel business, you know, it's moving in the right direction, always has more work to do, particularly in ladies, but it is moving in the right direction.

And in terms of our home business, growing as a percent of a company, home has had good business for a number of years now, we see that continuing to grow. We don't have a particular percent of the company in mind, just that we know it's a growth area and we feel good about it.

Michael O'Sullivan

Brian, then on impacted store closures. We are seeing a benefit to stores in proximity to the closed stores, but given the number of stores, the list is not meaningful to either our overall comp or traffic statistics.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Barbara Rentler

Thank you for joining us today and your interest in Ross Stores, have a great day.

