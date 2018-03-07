Saipem's (SAPMY) CEO Stefano Cao on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Saipem S.p.A. ADR (OTCPK:SAPMY) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Stefano Cao - Chief Executive Officer

Giulio Bozzini - Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

Mauro Piasere - High Value Services

Marco Toninelli - Drilling Offshore

Analysts

Michael Alsford - Citi

Maria Laura Adurno - Goldman Sachs

Guillaume Delaby - Societe Generale

David Farrell - Macquarie

Nick Green - Bernstein

Amy Wong - UBS

James Thompson - J. P. Morgan

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Stefano Cao

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Our Capital Market event today and the presentation of the full-year 2017 results and strategy update. Since about a year, we have updated this format with which I'm but obviously leading the presentation together with Giulio, but we had extending the presentation to our colleagues of the five divisions of Saipem. So I owe you a little bit of apologies in terms that our presentation today will take slightly longer. We'll try to compress it, try to pressurize, my colleagues to keep time, but I'm afraid will be slightly longer than usual. So we'll try to maximize the time for undertaking your questions.

I'm joined today by Giulio Bozzini, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, by the end as I said though the divisions. Let me introduce one-by-one Giuseppe Caselli, Chief Operating Officer of the Offshore E&C; Mauro Piasere is in charge for each sites; Marco Toninelli for drilling offshore; [indiscernible] for drilling onshore. They will discuss the full-year performance, provide you with an update of our strategy and announce the guidance for 2018.

I will speak briefly of the performance I like and our strategy update. As usual Giulio will present our financial section. And then as I said you will hear directly the divisions' heads to present their own businesses.

Regrettably, I have to inform you know that Giuseppe Caselli is no longer with Saipem, he is moving to other experience and I would wish to thank him for all the support he has given throughout the years to the company and I'd like to wish him all success.

Now, I am more than happy to welcome [indiscernible] is the new Chief Operating Officer for the Onshore Division and maybe I will ask Mauricio to tell towards on his own background and his own history.

Unidentified Company Representative

Hello, everyone. I've joined Saipem, yesterday. It is my first day. Therefore I would ask Stefano Cao to guide you through the onshore activities, I'm coming from measuring and construction experience. I spent two years in ABB, and then recently I've been heading various divisions in Edison starting from the power generation through L&G, construction and ended up my career in Edison as Head of the Upstream Business.

So I had the opportunity to see the business of energy, transformation a long with value chain starting from molecules up to power generation in upstream activities. Thank you.

Stefano Cao

Thank you. So as I actually said, he joined technically yesterday, so I'll be taking you through the presentation as for as the Onshore E&C division for the last time.

Okay. Let's move to the presentation. It will not be a surprise if I describe 2017 as a challenging year. We continue to navigate through some sustain traffic in the cycle but there is also much to be satisfied with our performance and the way we have met those challenges.

Let's turn to the highlights page. Over the year, E&C offshore has deliver a good performance with the overall margin sustained by flagship projects. Regrettably, we saw some slowing of project progress and softening on volumes in Q4 but this revenue should be considered simply as shifted into 2018. In E&C Onshore, the headline result as of course being set back by the financial outcome of the LPG arbitration. Excluding these events, the adjusted EBITDA margins would have been in line with previous quarter recovering.

Offshore drilling continue to deliver a margin reflecting the quality of its long term contracts. We expect this margins will be lower progressively as new contact at market rates commence operations. Onshore drilling perform well outside of Latin America with full authorization in Middle East. In terms of future new business for the future, the Group finished strongly with €2.4 billion of new awards in Q4, and a closing backlog of €12.4 billion.

I'm pleased to tell you that we have also made good progress on net debt reductions. The current total of €1.3 billion is on target. And the legal settlement in Algeria is a real breakthrough not only Saipem once again able to access a strategically vital market for our services, the settlement resolves a key piece of our pending litigation facing the business.

Let me now give a brief strategic update on the way we have taken the Group forward in the last 12 months. The restructuring by division is now complete. We have done as we promised, we configuring the entire business to deliver the target set, identify cost efficiency and capture new opportunities. Today, the Group is well positioned to take full advantage of the recovery. The heads of our division will take you through some of the opportunities they see for each of their business later. But I wanted to say that I'm very positive about the way our company is now starting to anticipate the cycle rather than being led by it.

And we continue to focus on our core business with the latest of our disposal, maritime work business now completed. Finally, our guidance for 2018 is for Group revenues in the range of €8 billion underpinned by nearly 80% of the backlog coverage and then EBITDA adjusted in excess of 10%.

Let me now hand you over to Giulio.

Giulio Bozzini

Thanks, Stefano, and good morning. Looking first of the overall Group performances, revenues amounted to €9 billion, €1 billion less than in 2016, mainly due to the significant contraction of E&C Offshore, drilling offshore and floaters, partially offset by higher volumes in E&C Onshore.

Adjusted EBITDA, amounted to €964 million compare with €1,266 million in 2016, mainly as a result of lower activity in E&C Offshore and drilling offshore. The negative fourth quarter E&C Onshore EBITDA is cheaply due to the LPG arbitration season.

Adjusted net results amounted to €46 million versus €226 million in 2016. The contraction is attributable to lower operating result as well as to higher financial charges and a higher tax rates.

As in previous quarters, divisional performances are reported in line with the new organizational structure. Please note that, floated activities previously part of the E&C Offshore, are now included within the E&C Onshore division. We continue to provide in Q4, 2017 a separate set of floater result. However from the first quarter of 2018, we will report only new E&C Onshore division results.

E&C Offshore revenues decrease by 21% versus 2016, mainly due to lower activity in Kazakhstan and in Central and South America partially offset by higher volumes in North Africa and Middle East. In the fourth quarter of 2017, revenues decreased significantly versus earlier 2017 quarter, both of as a result of seasonality as well as a slippage into 2018 of activities originally scheduled to take place before the end of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA decrease by 22% versus 2016 with merging very healthy at 15% versus 15.4% in 2016, despite to the significant drop in activity. Thanks to extremely good operational performance and lower cost. New E&C Onshore division revenues increased by 8% versus 2016, as a result of a 24% increase of E&C Onshore, thanks to higher activity mainly middle and east and in Kazakhstan, partly upset by a 34 decrease of floaters associated to a West African project.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA, both 2016 and 2017 recorded a loss but for different reasons. In 2017, E&C Onshore was penalized in the last quarter mainly by the adverse ruling of the LPG arbitration. Setting aside the impact fourth quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin would be approximately in line with precious 2017 quarters confirming that the trend of recovering.

In 2016, floater where penalize by significantly higher cost of recognized on the combo project. Really not sure revenues decrease by 32% versus 2016, due to lower revenues and higher idealness. In particular Scarabeo 9 underwent a class re-instatement works in the first quarter of 2017, Scarabeo 7 was temporarily contracted on sent by rate Perro Negro 2 and Perro Negro 3 where ideal for the entire year and Scarabeo 5 was in the second half of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA decrease by 29% versus 2016 but margins were extremely resilient despite a lower activity also thanks to cost savings action. 2017 results feel partially benefited from long term contracts negotiated in significantly better market environments [ph] negotiated they will align to current market conditions. Drilling onshore decrease by 10% versus 2016 due to a further deterioration in the South American market, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 23% versus 2016. Margins were penalized by the South American activities and by stepped up costs in Kuwait and Argentina.

Full-year reported results include the following special items, right now associated with asset rationalization and impairment test totaling €252 million. In drilling offshore these refers to the write-down of a semi-submersible rig and relevant inventory due to the absence of commercial prospects and the partial write-down a few weeks a result from the impairment test.

In drilling onshore several drilling rigs and inventory located in South America were fully written-down due to the absence of commercial prospects that settlement as describe in our press release dated May 26, 2017 totaling €79 million, provision for redundancy totaling €43 million net of tax. Consistent with the above, full-year 2017 adjusted profit is €46 million, with a reported loss of 328 million.

In this Slide, I address some items that have looked weighted significantly in recent years. Firstly, D&A, we summarize the split by division for 2016 and 2017 when the significant decrease attributable mainly to 2016 asset write-downs. In 2018, D&A will be lowered by approximately €50 million, the chief factors are 2017 write-downs in drilling, one FPSO and in useful life and one on offshore drilling newly temporarily depreciated due to its upgrading works.

Secondly, finance charges. Total cost in 2017 comprised, financing costs resulting from an average of €3 billion gross debt at a blended interest rate of around 4% which is inclusive of the cost of swapping approximately one third of the debt in U.S. dollars or equivalent currencies.

The cost of hedging in relation to an average portfolio of approximately $2 billion or equivalent currencies and foreign exchange losses mainly due to receivable exposure as well as project specific companies in joint ventures. Financing costs and hedging cost are recurring component dependent on market rates and credit spreadable divisions. Foreign exchange losses are mostly in 2017 one-off event a predictable presumably to a much lesser extent mainly in the event of significant U.S. dollar devaluation.

Yearly tax rate the 2017 tax rate even adjusted is clearly not in profit before tax was heavily impacted by the LPG arbitration. In a normal context of market and marginality, the group tax rate that would be lower than 30% on the basis of the corporate income tax in the large majority of jurisdictions where we operate. However, in recent years this was never the case even excluding one-off items mainly because of we took a conservative approach to recognizing the deferred tax assets in loss making companies due to the uncertain market scenario and higher incidents of withholding taxes since they apply to revenues.

We expect of the factors to continue to weight on the group tax rate at least in the short to medium term. As long as the market improves, the group's tax rate or should normalize close to the above indicated rate or even below released on significant losses could be utilized.

Net debt at the end of December 2017 amounted to €1.3 billion in line with our improved guidance and confirming the trend of reduction from €1.45 billion at the end of 2016 and from €1.35 billion at the end of September 2017. As previously noted, 2017 net debt evolution was affected by no recovery in outflows distribution of cash associated with project joint ventures and tax settlements of around 340 million.

Working capital dynamic was broadly in line with our expectations with the duration no improvement. The positive evolution shown in the Slide is largely due to an increase of debt versus mainly relevant to the LPG arbitration which will be paid shortly therefore impact in 2018 debt net debt position. Overall, the cash flow generated in 2017 was more than double the CapEx figures which continue to be optimized totally less than 300 million at year end.

Following the new €500 million, Eurobond issued in the fourth quarter of 2017 with maturity January 2025, this Slide summarizes our financial profile as of 31, December 2017, characterized by an average depth maturity extended to 4.3 years, limited amount to be reimbursed on average in 2018, 2019 and 2020, available cash amounting to €1.4 billion versus €0.9 billion at the end of 2016. Undrawn committed cash facilities totaling approximately €1.8 billion. The introduction of new accounting principles is generating some uncertainty.

I will try in this Slide, to summarize the expected impact on Saipem. With regard to IFRS 15 and IFRS 9, the impact will be limited and will be accounted for as a marginal decrease of shareholders' equity at 01, January 2018. With regard to IFRS 16, first of all, please note that this is a very preliminary exercise since the perimeter of application is not fully clear yet, even the peculiarities of our leasing contract.

In addition since IFRS 16 will enter into application from January 1, 2019, it is difficult to predict the evolution in 2018 when some contracts will expire and others will be stipulated.

Bearing that in mind based on existing leasing contracts we estimate net debt to increase in a range from approximately €650 million to €800 million. The difference there arriving from the inclusion of not of the contractual option.

The amount is mainly related to E&C Offshore on long term chapter with options and office leases. EBITDA is estimated to increase around €100 million. It goes without saying that this account in principle will change the nature of EBITDA, not any more an indication of cash generation, leasing amount might also vary year-on-year, upon project related to leases of equipment while the final effect is determined we will decide whether to provide you also with a management view in order to clarify such impacts.

Let me hand you back to Stefano.

Stefano Cao

Thank you, Giulio. Let's now move to group strategy updates. 2017 has been another difficult year for our industry with only slight signs of recovery. All prizes appear to stabilize above a $50 during the second half of 2017, though still quite volatile.

Within this improved environments, E&P global spending respected to remain substantially flat except for unconventional in the U.S. This leaves investment in the Rest of the world still under pressure especially offshore. Indeed, the majority of oil companies are maintaining budget also in 2018 if not lower although with increased flexibility. They will continue to of course on cash generation and returns to shareholders until the ability is restored.

The downturn first our industry to adapt and focus intensively and improve an asset utilization, diversification as well certain players and in particular the growing demand for renewables is proven to be an opportunity. Through our new excite division we are assessing an increase in demand for engineering and services, we value these a vital signal of willingness to adopt earlier engagement approach development. Budget requirements, same cost efficiency at favored Brownfield solutions enhancing existing field development and improving productions especially in the North Sea.

Demand remains resilience for gas projects and in the Middle East. Accidently we intend to pursue an integrated offering model applicable across all segments not just obscene. In this context, Saipem is further strengthening is evolving global service provider attitude. In Onshore E&C, the Middle East market is still promising, competition remain strong. The LNG market is showing a few but sizable initiative which I have our full attentions. We're also developing internally as a small scale LNG solution compatible with a rise in demand for reclassification projects and driving down costs and time to market.

In drilling offshore we sense a raise in requests for quotation mainly in the North Sea and Nash environments, the demand in Middle East versus Spain but so is competition.

Offshore drilling daily rates will remain under pressure until oversupply rebalances. While North America is driving the growth respect in the onshore drilling market, Latin America show little evidence of improvement, the Middle East remains stable with a demand by the increased competition.

Probably remember our 5 strategic pillars presented at the end of 2015. After two years, I'm pleased to summarize what we have delivered. We have achieved an absolute refocus on our core business through organizational reform we now are divisions that are both fit for purpose and fully accountable for reaching the targets set.

The divisions in turn have an identified additional division measures to further contribute to our existing fit for future saving programs. The redundancy plan is progressing as schedule. We continue to dispose non-core assets, our non-core business and following the environmental logistic business and the right pricing of Engineering Center we confirmed today the completion of the maritime works, sale to a flash.

We have an effectively rationalize our fleet through scrap vessel and along no longer strictly address market demand. Our business model is significantly the risk with new commercial and risk management process throughout including the governance at levels.

Our recent settlement in Algeria with our clients Sonatrach is a very important achievement reducing our exposure to litigation but more importantly enabling us to re-enter in an historical market with great potential. Furthermore, we are currently reviewing our footprint in Latin America. Special technology later as indicated regarding our progress towards financial goals Giulio, already mentioned the recent bond and the latest important achievement in strength in our financial structure.

I will not spend too much. On next Slide, which gives you a snap shot of our Worldwide geographic our coverage and business segment footprints, even the current environment it is worth highlighting our attitude diversification which now extend to renewables enables us to exploit different investment cycle to a more balanced portfolio mix.

Enable to our offer clients innovative business solutions that are joined up across geographies services and experience is a key element in securing lasting relationships and crucially provide an opportunity to grow our business in your area.

An excellent example of this is excite our independent engineering arm that provides early engagement by which we can demonstrate our experience and the innovative attitude to a wider client base.

Innovation, I'm convinced that at the heart long term sustainability is our investment in technology and innovation to keep in our Strategy. In line with previous statement our R&D spending increase in 2017 double the average spending in the last few years. 150 resources have been deployed in our team and looking ahead, we expect to continue this trend by increasing further the overall spending in four year time frame.

At the same time, our patent portfolio is one of the largest in our industry with a nearly increasing our new patents filed. The main short term drivers are business oriented and they mainly refer to project cost efficiency and time to market as well as advancing further in exploitation of oil and natural gas.

The Divisional heads will speak the more details on this in a moment. As regards the environment, the Saipem as distinguished these response, offering a comprehensive services and related training up, we are proud to have recently completed for a consortium of oil and gas major development of the most technologically advanced cap in system named offset installation equipment, capital of being transported and install on an underwater oil well during a blowout crisis. This can be done even in extreme conditions up with such as those of a subsea blow out in intermediate water base.

Shifting to low carbon energy sources Saipem is pursuing seven our dreams of action in the renewable field beside the offshore wind sector where we are already active. We are also working on office for concentrated solar bio refineries. Thanks to our background to process the technology we are progressively building a dedicated portfolio to manage the overall to your value chain both for the natural from the reservoirs with high-CO2 content and for the capture of CO2 combustion through gas in power generation and induced industrial processes. Furthermore, here to the traditional options for the production of methanol and urea are being explored for potential industrial applications.

In terms of digital innovation, after adding launched, our innovation factory initiative we have several initiatives ongoing. For example the creation of a digital side achieving very interesting research out with the track and trace of assets and materials for construction, digitalization the potential for using flying drums and the rover at Saipem yards and the application of vision technology for specific activities on the companies offshore fleet.

Following the presentation in March 2017, our new digital collaborative and data, centric platform for the entire project lifecycle management of what we call XDIM. We are now under full development process also by applying our innovative model as a pilot test to our innovative model for small scale LNG solutions.

Saipem is also contributing along with other players in the oil and gas industry to an industry wide project called to promote the adoption and of new standard for project and engineering data management and though over through digital technology. In the longer term, the adoption of this technology will favor the rise of a digital approach to capital projects both in the EPCI business model and the new service model. We respect is significant and possibly of impact not only in the relationship between Saipem and the clients but also as regards to our supply chain.

Our ongoing effort to the raise the business is vital following our settlement with Sonatrach, the unbilled revenue subject to arbitration core disputes have been reduced to around 0.7 billion out of which 0.25 to 150 million Eveready been paid on a without prejudice basis by a clients. The settlement agreement includes also the project where our clients Sonatrach was in partnership with the first Calgary petroleum with an increase of 25%, further details can be found in the report.

And on the amount of unbilled revenues under discussion with our clients, this is now bottom €200 million following the federal direction since the end of 2014. Optimization program has been further updated and improved with additional initiatives identified by each division leading to an overall increase of the saving by €40 million yearly up to €150 million run rate saving by and of 2019, while the redundancy program announced last year continues approximately an there additional redundancies have been identified in Italy and Abroad by the E&C divisions and they're expected to be completed in 2018.

The overall cost related to our redundancy program implementation remain at €190 million due to some improvements of the original plan launched last year of setting the cost of our new additional measures. Yearly saving respective from the redundancy program has now increased to circa €110 million.

Meanwhile, the optimization program done as part of divisional instructional as generated run rate savings of nearly €40 million including scrapping initiatives announced in July last year. Our focus continue to be an efficiency as we work to adapt our organization to better feet current market conditions maintain our competitiveness and position the company to benefit from the expect the future upside cycle.

Moving to backlog, we close the year with €12.4 billion down from our position of €14.2 billion at the end of 2016. This was net of the impact related to the disposal of the Maritime Works segment to a file affecting the E&C Offshore backlog.

Yearly book-to-bill ratio was about 0.8, as a result of €7.4 billion our new orders our order the in 2017. In there we enjoyed a strong final quarter of the year during which circa €2.7 billion, our new orders were added to the backlog as a consequence our book-to-bill ratio in the second half of 2017 was above 94% of our words were in the E&C businesses including floaters with a book-to-bill ratio circa 0.85 during 2017.

I would like to mention it also XSIGHT the contributor to the backlog with orders and amounted to circa €40 million, thanks to the franchise efforts address in its initial engagement process with our clients. Drilling business saw encouraging signs of improvement in demand toward the end of the year and into 2018.

Our backlog does not include the impact of project and the new contract securing drilling offshore which will be included in first quarter 2018 backlog. Regarding the backlog split by year of executions you can appreciated our 2018 revenue guidance is underpinned by nearly 80% coverage on contract already awarded. Please note that our revenue visibility improves when taking into consideration the change orders and smaller projects which typically materialized quarterly on our current basis.

Now let me hand you over to divisions to talk you through their respective business starting with Mauro for each sites. Mauro?

Mauro Piasere

Thanks, Stefano and good morning to you all. Once you have executed an activity you are surely able to plan it and design it in a better way. That is our thinking behind bringing together more than 350 people from our engineering and construction division to create XSIGHT. With design solutions that take into account the challenges of our industry from first development up to the end of rest of life. Engineering is the backbone of XSIGHT by experience in procurement, contracting strategy, stakeholder management, risk management financing can be drawn on internally to provide a more solid and comprehensive definition of each project.

We put this well to EPCI experiences and competencies together into a lean organization where a client can easily find the accountable counterpart and where processes are simplified so the data can be constantly monitored throughout the life of the project. XSIGHT execution team is supporting the product line by assembling cross discipline professionals that are able to deliver the service needed by the client at the moment they need it from conceptual feasibility phases.

We're also fishing technologies and applications in particular in the renewable and Greentech field in an effort to identify even through partnerships or acquisition distinctive elements to develop our competitiveness and increasing value creation for the clients. There is a growing market demand for engaging contractors in the early phases of the project definition. By meeting this demand and demonstrating XSIGHT value proposition we strengthen traditional client relationship develop a new one and increase recognition as a reliable solution provider.

XSIGHT has identified seven product lines called onshore, offshore, floater and renewable projects. Each project is following specific internal and external drivers to identify and secure opportunities. For example, in the refinery product lines, the upgrades needed to increase plan efficiency in our deep knowledge of the ENI Technology enable XSIGHT to offering knowledge of solutions in the fertilizer product our super cups reaction plates are providing up to 2% increase productivity in the plant using our one project Furia Technology to improve overall efficiency in this very competitive markets.

On services, we have already deployed our plant predicted maintenance tool on an existing fertilizer plant. The most advantages of integrating the predicting tools of suppliers to keep going with our digital analytical capabilities.

Our final goal is on concept during the project definition to furthering increase plant efficiency how to use overall cost. During 2018, the development at the industrial level of our collaborative platform will take place immediately it is on acquired project and improving the efficiency of project execution. XSIGHT is exploiting Saipem worldwide presence and at the same time expanding new counties like South Africa and Argentina to improve client proximity and increase overall capabilities with a target of reaching over 400 resources by year end.

In 2017, we have been selected to execute conceptual Greenfield plants in front and engineering design mainly in petrochemical, refinery, gas and fertilizer. 2018 will still be characterized by initiatives due to the startup nature of the division and the need to acquire market recognition client trust. Despite their modest size the prospect that could follow would be sizable opportunities for Saipem. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

My temporary role is Chief Operating Officer with the onshore division, I will take you through the highlights for the division.

In the final quarter of the year, two important projects for the onshore pipeline product line comment, France growth is a nonoil-related project in Chile. The overall scope of which is to build that plant the water pipeline and three pumping station to supply water to the Spence copper mine located 1,700 meters above sea level. The project was awarded by Caitan, the joint venture between Mitsui and Tecnicas de Desalinazacion to the construction between Saipem and Cobra Montajes Spanish company specializing in water treatment.

KOC fleet pipelines for the new refinery project works include the EPC of the crude feed pipeline from the South Tank Farm to the new refinery for which Saipem has been also worthy the contract to build storage tanks then related facility to KNPC. And the inter refinery transferred product pipelines from refinery to new refinery. The activities are already ongoing and I'm plan to be completed within circa three years.

We expect the E&C performances to continue improving in 2018 supported by the good project execution, divisional from greater efficiency optimization and resources and leaner organization. In terms of our words, our second half of year was much better than the first half with €3.1 billion of new project wins. In November, we were awarded the contract for the Hawiyah Gas Plant expansion project, we are in there that Saudi Aramco is inside and increasing our confidence of the solidity of the relationship also for possible future projects.

Expansion will provide additional processing facilities for more than 1 billion from the cubic feet of gross with gas by time for the kingdom energy demand. In November, we also announced the award of nine maintenance packages in Mexico for PEMEX transformation on industrial controlled by PEMEX a client with whom we have a strong track record and a long lasting relationship.

Following the closing of the year, we were also awarded the outside facility package 3 EPCC Duqm Refinery development project in Oman. The project is the first one launched by Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company a joint venture between the Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. The project will be executed in Consortium with CB&I, we allow us to be back in a very important country.

Commercial activities are very intense across all the product lines of the E&C onshore division as we show in the slide. We are working to consolidate our positioning in established markets such as Middle East and West Africa while developing the new emerging markets encompassing the Southeast Asian and East Africa. We are also pushing forwards the Saipem new presence in renewable aiming at reaching a balance and diversified portfolio in terms of products and regions.

We are commercially active in floaters where there are some early engagements ongoing and in the LNG sector where we are pursuing important initiatives in East Africa. Concerning infrastructure and the much awaited high speed train in Italy after some delays related to its initial investment approval process beginning light is respect to the sharply from the court of all the stores in Italy.

In E&C Onshore we have identified three strategic dimensions to focus on. We intend to enhance our portfolio balance between oil and non-Oil price related projects including for the gas renewables and infrastructure. We are also expanding our interest in markets like subway station in Africa while contextually consolidating our presence of international market like Middle East and West Africa maintaining our relationship with the NOCs.

Another important dimension for the company setting ambitious target in the technological buyout. Since I have already talked about our target and efforts on CO2 management to let me spend a few words on LNG which is core to us. We have already refined and develop probably very small scale progress for the LNG and natural gas liquefaction and selected to standard capacity various property solution for floating LNG.

Finally, we are open to evaluating technological alliances in particular for the renewables energy sector and local partnerships aiming at enhancing our competitors' advantages and offering to our customers. Now is your turn for Offshore E&C.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much, Stefano, and good morning, ladies and gentleman. The first Slide leads our ongoing project each one represent in the story of our delivery safely, efficiently on time and to satisfaction our clients. 2017 has been very good year in terms of operating performance underpinned by good acquisition and improved fleet utilization.

Our portfolio is well diversified in terms of region, clients and products and shows it push towards not only rated business such as the commissioning and the renewables, without detailing every project, I just want to mention that 2018 we will see the start of the offshore operations for among others, Tangguh and north stream. Furthermore, we continue to work to optimize ramp up phrase toward the last year we will add six new wells recently deliverable infrastructure.

The Zohr, we want to share with you an example of great success both for Saipem and for our clients Petrobras. Zohr represents a first in industry, time to market world record of 28 months from discovery to first gas, achieve the true startup phase starting at the beginning of the second half 2016. The tight 17 months schedule imposed to plan, manage and coordinate the massive fleet deployment for the queue to agree the scope of work. The FDS wants to serve the customer for pipeline, the customer [indiscernible] approach never match the Saipem 7000 subsea structure all require an incredible coordination in terms of project management and engineering skills.

And other essential key factor has been the early engagement recognizes but mutual track between us, our clients and our stakeholders which lead to a direct open and transparent commercial approach.

The effective management of the local subcontractors and our approach help to deliver the challenging targets. In fact various technological solutions such as new the procedure for testing and its system prevent in avoiding of forcing, significantly raise, itshould not come as a onetime only. It should be an efficient model if we in our client really want to reduce the cost of the project and the time to market.

In this Slide, you can see our main recent award, we have Manifa that falls under the LTA with Saudi Aramco with entertain a strong relationship, thanks to our track record in order local presents. With ENI, we formalized the West Hub development contracts which has the incorporated a previous work order assigning 2016 and 2017 and extended our scope of work also to the Vandumbu field.

At our last award, the commissioning award a platform as more project which in addition to the already awarded decommissioning is a sign of our effectiveness in addressing these markets.

In this Slide, we released some of the opportunities that are commercially posting without entering into specific fields. In addition to our strategic subsea market I do I will like to highlight the fact that this leads includes all business segments which are part of our portfolio and covers the regions we are core and present. You can see now our work pillars strategy to become a leading global solution provider for the energy industry, among them technology plays a role as is to enhance our position in course when the other three pillars.

Just starting a new field architectures by combining new and existing technologies and providing client with solution aimed at reducing CapEx and OpEx costs. These savings can by enabling even a longer pay back schemes through new food competition and preservation technologies like our electric heated the pipe in pipe for our local heating station equipment.

Other savings will come by movies who'll face process equipment to shift into all electric configuration minimize these upgrades in ground field. At present, the utilization program of springs and I will see what a treatment for injection if in line with schedule. While a further step has been taken with our full set the subsea literally could support it by completing a joint development phase with major operators.

Obviously, we'll see the setting up of a new operational models of the fields. As for the life of fuel management our Hydrone, the base of the tool and in utilization we will be the backbone infrastructure for a new way to operate upgrade and existing and new subsea field by graphically reducing the management from the base. We also need to justify our offering to the commission renewable, their presence in Offshore will be for market and we are probably new solutions came in and reducing the cost for production, utilization and maintenance of the floating platforms hosting the biggest for buying.

The guarantee commission I want to be sure if we extend the level of services forwarding the complete commissioning cycled from late at a management to proceed these including plant plug in abandonment and need to reduce costs in either phases. On the other end, as efficient is achieved the both process and equipment innovation.

We keep on working on improvements our wealthy techniques in particular for exotic material. Further outstanding application of Plasma Weld technology successfully implemented already many projects on carbon steel pipe. In addition, we are developing innovative materials as our Plastic Lined pipe solutions for it is late and pay only the thermoplastic composite pipes of the highly growing environment. Technology remains for us it brand differentiator and we started a digitization program to be integrated in the transformation process measured by Stefano of the technology slide.

I now leave the floor to Marco for offshore drilling.

Marco Toninelli

Good morning. I will start with a recent awards. In the last quarter of 2017 we have added to significant concerns for backlog, two wells project, one freedom plus one option already exercise in first quarter 2018. For Shell in Norway, we say my Scarabeo 8 and a ten month contract with - really in the Arab Emirates with a high spec jack-up rig rate. Activity, I've already been started at the end of December.

In the first quarter of 2018, we already acquired so far five wells options for the Saipem TAD with total Congo, operation started into February already. We are very satisfied with his recent acquisition not only because they confirm initial signs of increasing demand but also because it represents an expansion of our client base.

So my light about our contractual coverage did we Saipem 12,000 under contract we Eni after completion of our first well in Cyprus due to Turkish military exercises they cannot perform the second schedule well and it is now moving to Morocco. Situation change our plan for 218 postponing the well in Portugal to second half of the year after Morocco and in the meanwhile we are marketing to secure businesses for order in between vendors.

Scarabeo 9 is currently working in the Black Sea, on our first well and we expecting one optional well. Scarabeo 8 is currently undertaking the preparation for the two hours project in the Shell offshore Norway and we are currently in the final stage of negotiation with our client for activity on continuation after Shell. For positive about Scarabeo 8, as we expect the offshore environment segment are in Norway and in sea that we shall have quicker recovery than the rest of the market.

Scarabeo 7, we are currently in discussion with our clients in light of a possible activity in the OPEC area. Coming to Scarabeo 5 is kept on is most mode as we believe it will still play a role in the market and we are ready to reactivate it as soon as business opportunity arises. Moving to - we just saw an exceptional Perro Negro 2 their all operating in the Middle East.

Coming to investment and fleet improvement I would like to highlight during 2017, Scarabeo 9 has best successfully modified for the crossing of the boss first trade which opens a new promising market with a limited number of weeks. In view of the Mozambique big project for Eni, we are preparing the upgrade of SAP 12,000 with installation of a complete second be a peaceful realign the ship to you built a top class leaderships. Finally, we strongly believe in the potential for digital solution in our industry and we have launched a number of concrete initiatives among which as Smart rig, Virtual rig and this Smart HSE solution, I'm always Scarabeo 8 digital twin well undergoing is well under going and an assessment is ongoing for implementation of the rest of the fleet.

Strategy in still challenging environment our focus has been and will be on securing businesses for our fleet bought by consolidating our relationship with official clients and diversifying and expanding our client base. Our sentiment is positive and we have decided where possible to favor short term commitments to maximize our flexibility in and market up turn.

Focus will be kept on operational efficiency, optimizing the cost base and thoroughly viewing our processes, digitalization proved to be an important enabler with an immediate effect in terms of improved agility of flexibility reactiveness. We're tackling new revenue streams in particular integrated services and plug in abandonment later jointly with E&C division offshore. Finally, the current market scenario is challenging complex but it's also promising opportunities for partnerships. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks a lot Marco and good morning to you all. On this Slide, you can see Saipem's Onshore Drilling Fleet which is made up of 84 rigs that are either operating already operate we recently wrote up some 17 rigs whose technical features were deemed to be not aligned and suitable to the customer tender specs. I mean some recent significant contract awards shale in Bolivia 3000 horsepower for the gas well, total in Argentina, on the Romania for exploration activity in Kazakhstan to reach for long term commitments.

We have noticed in the last three months as slight increase in requests for quotations year-over-year in Latin America which is encouraging. As a consequence and given Saipem's nimble 84 asset fleet utilization rate improvement can be comparable is with this is the most important metric directly linked to overall business profitability.

You see a focus on Latin America. Latin America subsidiaries currently present in six countries Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela and the recently added Argentina with interest in the unconventional field. Over the last six months, we launched a project called Bullet Train aiming at right sizing Latin America operations adjusting them to current business requirements and market size. We have substantially reduced back room that is in direct expenses especially in our headquarters in Peru, we trimmed the number and footprint of select operating bases and we have realigned our onshore fleet to Korean market requirements through selected write-offs and scrappage of some assets. We are focused on countries and business segments where we can provide more value added to our clients very deep high pressure gas well in Bolivia, unconventional projects in Argentina such as Shell. From a cash standpoint, we have identified specific actions and follow-ups under continuous effort aimed at recovering our overdue of the return of receivables help with some of our clients in Latin America.

With reference to our strategy, we have identified four pillars first one operations excellent margin enhancement. In addition to our cost optimization initiatives currently underway, we launched the implementation of a series of focused rigged vital signs that is KPI's to increase the profitability of our division yet reducing the working capital required on a per rig basis. Commercially, our most important measurement is obviously the fleet utilization rate which we target to increase.

Second pillar is geographical expansion, our geographical expansion is the enabler of the utilization rate improvement. We are confident as you heard from Stefano that the latest agreement between Saipem and Sonatrach, Shell reopened the Algerian market where we had a historical presence and we are extremely determined to restore the local business franchise. We still have a large base in a similar showed that is still operating and we are pursuing also other opportunities in North Africa we're also looking a new select countries in the Middle East that have a major growth potential where we are currently not present and might utilize some of our Latin American stranded assets that have technical specs suitable for those markets.

The pillar is repositioning, we are expanding and deepening our customer base adding or a juvenile in certain accounts Sonatrach in example. We are expanding into shale oil and gas customers in the Vaca Muerta development in Argentina. And in addition to our oil and gas traditional customers we're also focusing our commercial effort with diversified customers such as accounts from the renewable energy sector for example in geothermal operations, thanks to our cost competencies and suitable assets.

Last but not least, the integrated services where we are assessing integrated interest from IOCs as well as NOCs and we have some discussions underway with service companies in particular for the Middle East. We consider that is a good opportunity for Saipem to utilize some of our assets available for integrated drilling services while guaranteeing Saipem reliability and safety in operations to our clients. In terms of the technology, we are investigating the best suitable solutions for the digitization of our activities that will enhance the monitoring and analysis of our drilling operations in order to decrease further our nonproductive time.

With that, let me turn it back to Stefano.

Stefano Cao

Thank you, Francesco. Now getting to the end of the presentation. Allow me now to highlight once more the main points of our strategy. Shell summarized division-by-division our will expand our offer and prepare Saipem to capitalize on the future upturn. XSIGHT is our vehicle for early engagement to ensure clients proximity to bring in visibility from the early stage of projects allowing us to promote innovative and efficient solution based on our EPCI experience.

In E&C Onshore we target a balanced portfolio of oil and non-oil price related activities across multiple geographies central upon our long presence in the Middle East and now our LNG expertise. In Offshore E&C, we intend to expand our offer diversify further and become a global service provider leveraging our technology and fleet. In offshore drilling we are adapting our commercial strategy from predominantly long term assignments to target short term opportunities. We intend to expand our client base while retaining flexibility for any future recovery.

In drilling onshore, we recognize the need to improve our margins to operational efficiency and cost savings. We will right size our Latin America business and expand in North Africa hastily by establishing our presence in Nigeria. In terms of guidance 2018, is expected to show weak signs of recovery as recent increase in the oil price is now up at the moment resulted in the increasing at the spending of the investment programs. Even though few things positive signs are emerging in certain markets segments, the order backlog at the end of 2017 combined with the prospect of commercial tender under word, underpinning expectation of achieving revenues of around €8 billion with adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 10%.

Investments are expected to be approximately €300 million. Net debt is expected to be around €1.1 billion at the end of 2018.

And finally, let me close today's presentation saying that we are now ready to move ahead speedily and effectively once the recovery start. Although it was a difficult year our performance was strong. Thanks to unrelenting focus on execution and operational efficiency despite the challenges we met our EBITDA and our net that guidance.

To new bonds were issued during the year extending the average maturity of our debt to more than four years and fully prepay our refinancing term loan. We are comfortable with our capital position today. We completed our reorganization providing full accountability to our new division exploiting new market opportunities and identify and further cost and process efficiency. Thanks to the Saturn, in Algeria now we are back in the country. Our guidance is backed by proven operational efficiency backlog and capital discipline.

This concludes our presentation. I thought it was going to take longer I think we managed to compress it largely by reading which is not usual I hated personally just to put it on the possible but I thought it was the only way to allow you sufficient time for questions. So the floor is yours.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, gentlemen. First of all great news on the Algerian resolution but could you give us an update on the timing of the other €700 million arbitration and disputes as great to see progress on one element but there is remaining. Second question if I may in your net debt guidance for 2018. Can I just check what you're working capital assumption is in terms of inflow or outflow. And lastly, if you don't mind the revenue slip from 17 to 18 seems to be an offshore E&C, so could you just give a little bit of color as to what fell from one year into the other? Thank you very much.

Stefano Cao

As for the various arbitration that goes in the sequence I think we provide a lot of details as far as the situation the various arbitration concern but just quickly to summarize the situation I would say that we would not expect now to have a solution of the South Stream arbitration before 2020. Then we have the one which is probably closer to coming to every solution is arbitration in Australia.

As far as the other situation in Canada due to constrain related to the procedures in the county we would not expect every solution would before 2021 if not for 2022 so I think in our snapshot this is the situation of the main case. Obviously, the fact that we settle three arbitration in one got this is quite important to us and I would say and repeating myself that whenever there is an opportunity to settle our outside the formal process of arbitration that need to be looked at very carefully and also if the avenues it's a value.

Giulio Bozzini

In terms of working capital, I would say that in 2017 basically there was the working capital wouldn't have contributed that either positively or negatively and that was effectively the case. In 2018, us have the same assumption clearly both for 2017 and for 2018 there is one element of the source from which to be LPG arbitration because clearly this is a recognize that in 2017 and paid in 2018 so we will with this exception so the Algerian let's say settlement both in 2017 and both for a class of 2018 we do not expect any major situation in the working capital.

Mauro Piasere

And regarding last point, let's repeat once again that in this it is a peer just shifted to 2018 and the reason due to nearly two changes of the schedule due to operational issues problems which are situations that also took clients requirement. Finally, decided to change the development plan, their projects so they shifted some activities for the 2018, so we follow this requirement for the client and another example can make it that we received it I'm going to put our project in Africa, West Africa and client decided that to we expect it will to be awarded a contract completely with full scope before the end of the quarter. And client refer to too late for it already so you can see capital discipline and as always started with engineering and we do not or that I'll be few of the items so delaying the in the process so we are confident of that these arrivals we'll be granted for 2018 and I'm not worried about what happened.

Michael Alsford

Michael Alsford from Citi. A couple of questions for me, first question on the Offshore E&C, you seen recently is that one of your competitors just moved towards JV to fully integrate all provided integrated offering to clients in current months. How do you feel you can compete with ongoing trend towards integrated and what are you taking to be able to order competitive offering in that respect?

And secondly just on Algeria, you clearly could use an arbitration, resolution I'm just wondering how quickly you think you can ramp up there is a number a lot of onshore central awards coming up and there's one where you can simply and those or whether it will be more in story. And then just finally just on the high speed rail, can you remind us what the size of the contract is net onetime potentially to do when, thanks.

Stefano Cao

In terms of integrator services referring to in sort of SPS integrated in vertical so called vertical integration that the avenue which you are pursuing through the alliance of with certainly we look at the other evolution of the market and we are monitoring what is going on between that subsea 7. I think is not a secret at some stage you have to take a decision whether you feel that there is a way forward and then an alliance is not enough. So you have to see a lot of solutions more traction or it may be I mean their relationship is not sufficiently good to pursue that avenue.

At this stage we are considering our options but we continue bidding with the number a large number of projects the relationship is good just that we have to see whether strategically is worth pursuing deeper integration. I think the second was Algeria how close are the opportunities depending on the business. The Business which we would hope cross imprinting to be the first to be impacted onshore drilling. As Francesco saying we still have a base in there. We're still a base which we kept open so we are moving quite fast there are bids coming so we have immediately been allowed to be there so if I had to make a judgment I would say that onshore drilling could be the first to enjoy. Then there were a number of tenders which were already going fairly large tenders.

One train LPG is one and then there is the refinery which we are already ongoing and we are checking together with Sonatrach whether it is not too late to be admit that to the bid only know of what I can say he was not situation of being polite but I have the had what we are saying that not only Algeria is important for this, but it's also important for Algeria and for Sonatrach very simple reason they need to have more competition so as you probably notice they are going towards an increase in the size of the CapEx or there is the new program and they certainly need the stronger not only competition stock capabilities for their projects.

High speed train the order of magnitude we are the leader of the consortium with more than 50%, 51%, 52% and the order of magnitude our share would be in the range of €1 billion.

Michael Alsford

Okay.

Stefano Cao

Okay.

Maria Laura Adurno

Yes, Maria Laura from Goldman Sachs. And the first question is with respect to the revenue guidance for 2018, I was just wondering if maybe you could walk us through some of the near term opportunity actually in order to achieve this guidance? And then with respect 2017 overall revenue generation was talking about some of the projects facing being pushed into 2018, just wondering if maybe you can provide us some color around valuation orders that he had for 2017 as well as any near term contract opportunity that contributed to revenue generation.

Second question it with respect to offshore drilling you mentioned some strategic partnerships maybe you could expand on this? Thanks.

Giulio Bozzini

I think the support of the guidance for revenues for 2018 in the fact that 80% we have said is covered by backlog. And then if you combine the two initial questions that comes quite normal for us that other than a water project then we have a smaller project which are come quite frequently which are not announced with which are not at the level of the amount and variation of which are coming. So overall, I would say the 80% backlog coverage plus the contribution coming from smaller projects which will be awarded especially in the early part of 2018, I think super slide well the expectation of the revenue stream of it.

The second question was related to the offshoring partnership well I would say that we are a media player and diversify range of services from lower high stake so the market is very dynamic and we are keeping our eyes open on possible partnership definitely. However, in the short term we are really focusing on maximizing our efficiency and our value proposition.

Stefano Cao

I think that we might take also some questions from the web.

Operator

We have a question from Guillaume Delaby of Societe Generale. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Guillaume Delaby

Yes, good morning. Thank you very much for taking my question. Just a quick question on XSIGHT, just would like to know what would be the key competitive different between XSIGHT and I would say from Technip FMC. How are you going to position themselves and more generally could you give us a little bit of flavor about so competitive landscape for this XSIGHT division? Thank you.

Stefano Cao

First of all I mean direct comparison specifically with Genesys is a bit different to made because XSIGHT is offering throughout the whole range of services and products so onshore offshore is a is a single entity specialize on subsidy activity. Having said that I mean this will be distinctive element that we think we're bringing in first and foremost is the origin of all our engineers they're all coming from an EPCI contractor by ground or so they have done projects they have accumulated experience in executive operational activities and they're bringing this wealth of experience into the front portion.

In the second element is also the fact that we are in our activities we call for the entire life of the field and all of which means that from the concept record but then we have activities into the announcing phase or into the end of life into the commissioning. Once again, all these experiences are brought back into the early engagement activities.

And last but not least, we think that we are through our XDIM platform we were going to innovate on that process on our data are managed and not deliverable anymore and we are bringing in this innovation in the processes and at the same time were scouting for new technologies which you will further enhance the possibility to offer disruptive solution to the market and this again is a result of our experience into the real world. So that was the question for the first two differences and I could not hear you very well on the second part.

Marco Toninelli

In our - obviously is much more but actually it goes to the late 90's where a cycle moving tried to bite ourselves and then we were beaten by, but I think we have different animals as Mauro was explaining.

Guillaume Delaby

Thank you very much.

Stefano Cao

For the second question whether I couldn't or couldn't grab it through the speaker. Okay landscape. Thanks.

Guillaume Delaby

Thank you.

Stefano Cao

With regard to the competition then of course we are entering the market we realized that we are relatively I mean we were coming back to a market that in the past was covered by corporate by activities project the Saipem well did feed a very important offshore development in the past so we're coming it's a comeback for us. And although in the meantime there are other players develop genesis for sure in the offshore is a very strong competition.

So at this moment in time clients and there are a certain number of client out there doing their own activities and using independent genuine but we think that there are also on full margin in smaller clients and small independent that are in need of wiring fast experiences of the project execution. So we think it's going to be, it's not an isolated market we're not in for sure but we think that through our distinctive element we can separate our value proposition from their competitors.

Guillaume Delaby

Very helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will take our next question from David Farrell of Macquarie. Pease go ahead.

David Farrell

Hi, I have a three question from me please. Firstly, if I look at the backlog for execution in the offshore E&C division, as there are very big drop off pretty much straight execution 2018 and what both execution in 2019. I'm just wondering when do the second phases of Zohr and Exxon product leader in Guyana need to be sanctioned for them to contribute to 2019 revenues.

And then my second question was with regards to the renewable industry you talked about having to acquire technology. Could you just elaborate on that exactly what it is you would be looking to acquire or they skills that still need in that area? Thanks.

Stefano Cao

Okay. The first question is about the Zohr.

David Farrell

So is it's a very big drop off between the amount of work in the 2018 and 2019, I guess is seventy relative to kind of consensus certainly see perhaps slow revenues in that division? So just wondering what fills the gap?

Stefano Cao

First of all, as you know I mean we have some targets we try very important and we believe in that of this target we have in mind we'll have to go ahead before the end of the year. If you want to mean of course after I think executed the Zohr phase one optimize ramp up phases I think that in case there is a second phase of development to which are talking about several wells involved it would be actually that we really open before the end of the year. So it will be a project that you can start even earlier if there is that and willingness to do to continue with development. Other targets that we have in mind that are let's see of course are subject to investment decisions and project in West Africa is not a secret that one of our target is Zaba, Zaba for Eni in Nigeria.

So these are the other projects in Nigeria with the for example. Shell Bonga South West we'll be the state sanction of the plant there are also other projects which were other are important targets due to the that in their characteristics for example because Zohr we are targeting project which are for I means very well with our characteristics and technical and technological, we have the technology to carry out that says it is kind of the project.

Of course but if I was measuring the well. Project which we are investing as part of our produce innovation let's say factor that we are looking.

Marco Toninelli

Another potential targets that we think about the Exxon is very keen to start this project at least from the permits and all the process for the sanctioning before the end of the year. So there are very important to continue some projects. As you know there is a meaning of the long term agreement there is call after we have been doing many call offs and one of our major clients of which is for all division is the big plan as a big investment for the next two years. So I think that we can be a stronger competitor in the summer this market.

Stefano Cao

Yeah this exactly the meaning of including the slide of opportunities which are this time for the first time a split between offshore and onshore so you can therefore course on the least of which we provide and I mean as Stefano mention which are the opportunities which we are focusing the more.

David Farrell

Okay. Thanks.

Stefano Cao

I just to give you another because it seems that I focused on the part of the first project projects and the pipeline project or the LTA which is we are also bidding seriously on a some new development in the north of France or regarding renewable for it has for other clients and I think these are target which are yes quite sizable and projects in which we have our I think opportunity to land some of good results.

David Farrell

Okay. Thanks. I have a question about the renewable in the same kind of a technology that you would looking acquire?

Mauro Piasere

Yeah. In kind of technology of course we have or we're working on three as the aspects about the renewable the design of a new floating wind farms. Of course to maximize utilization of the remains. The second we are working on some installation of the cost that we have a new method, the construction method which we believe we'll have reduce the cost of installation.

And third that we're working also on some tools for the maintenance of the turbines which are we believe can of course view very practical and reduce the cost of the OpEx of these developments.

David Farrell

Okay. Thank you very much.

Stefano Cao

If I can expand a bit more just outside the offshore specificity of on the renewable just to complete the question. Because as I was anticipating we are taking a look at the big world of the renewable throughout the complete value the oil and gas chain. So there are at the movement we are focusing on those new technologies that have a connection with what we are most capable of in the plant execution and I would say in particular there are some interesting technology being assessed on Carbon CO2 captures which will be particularly attractive when linked to the optimizations of refineries and petrochemical but this is as interesting one.

There are we are far stretching a bit studies on the ocean energies as well which could further complement our proposal into the offshore segment. So this is just to give a bit more to complete more on term of what Stefano do with that.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. [indiscernible]. One question which is on the - it was of end of February with the addition of it, do we have to expect so much and of course to one what that made in February. And this morning Stefano, it seems frustrate a big fiction on such pipeline was very big? Thanks.

Stefano Cao

As always our data where we know the settlement there is full of final set up with the Sonatrach. In terms of the top I was not really the fed into difficult I'm referring that we had a contract out of we had operating in 55 counties around the world and they if we have to look we have problems all around the countries. So we have Italian in Italy, we know what is going on I mean you can read the newspaper certainly there are difficulties that their work is going ahead with a slower pace than anticipated but all-in-all we are doing a lot we are committed to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Nick Green

Hello, it's Nick Green here from Bernstein. Three questions on strategy please, you given lot of the slide has been very helpful saying the divisional strategy. Operationally, clearly lot of change in the company since 2015 but I'm struggling to understand strategically how different companies are today from back in 2014, 2015. So the first question is what you think has changed could you run summarize that force a bit more what are the key differences we think haven't changed why are you comfortable that the pre-crisis strategy was the right strategy to be pursuing talking about how diverse the business is where you are targeting and markets et cetera.

Second question you referred to integrated services and this being a bigger part of your business you will try and achieve it across the different business lines. Can you talk about to what extent this is like to be lip service to a trend that you have to talk about you have to put in your presentation those words integrated services much of it is a substantial change occurring in the company.

And then the final strategic question is some big confused from all the slides could you summarize us to competitive advantage against nice and simply why is Saipem part of choice for key or companies, why they're not I don't like the phrase for me to play around quite if you are in market?

Stefano Cao

Okay. The first question refers to basically when I joined back Saipem. So I would say what is the difference in terms of model, I have to say that largely and I had the opportunity to already mentioned this largely the model was a model largely mirroring the model of non-company when we were under the control of any and so we did a lot of layers, one on top of the other. And I would say that having been also on the other side could make it the judgment that that definitely was not the most efficient model for a contract.

On top of that, so there was the fact that there was the company was a single entity in the business were run as a single entity, the amount of synergy was nil I mean every business was around in its own right. I mean you had on top obviously a single CEO and the single Chief Operating Officer but the perception I had that the there was no real integration among the business.

So the process which we decided to follow was to separate the business as a start identifying all the efficiency which could be drive from the separation of the business and this is obviously the fancy move I mean you try to reduce your costs or improve the efficiency. But then the bonding as you heard the a number of times already in our presentation is the fact that the focus on innovation which I found upon coming back was in a way maybe it was too strong a bit dormant allow me to define.

So I thought it was definitely worthwhile to revitalize the potential of combining the competencies and the capabilities of all the segment and what was identified was the innovation is sort of bonding. I think what you heard today is that making reference to see me that type of technologies but in a much more way. In my view, this is an important differentiation from the traditional model of Saipem.

On top of that, we have been dedicated in far more resources to the innovation and I think that going forward we will have I mean obviously we have to measure things they come so this is the strategy and this is the projection which we are making but I would expect to see a lot of more of value with the new approach. In terms of the validity of the integrated approach a leading integrating approach okay I heard from many years myself that in a way as the Saipem was quite a strange animal having different business in the portfolio.

I think time has come that we take full advantages of this and we take it as an opportunity. Then you see the market evolution what you hear that obviously there is the natural vertical integration which is SPS which is I mean quite an important direction but then you hear some things which are different than you hear I don't know a simple like acquiring CB&I. Then the markets view it as an integration that is the technique the cycle model I mean we always have been integrated in the respect. So I think in a way that there is a forum integration which I think it is worth exploiting as well, then you hear opposite messages like technique, they waste in an extreme in the offshore, onshore business.

So I think at the moment, that there are a lot of different conflicting models so in a nutshell what I consider very important that we move on with the what we are openly declaring our way forward and then with take a judgment when we have enough clarity what whether there is a model which is better which goes in a different direction.

Giulio Bozzini

Something about of integration because when you talk about integration model we think maybe with the subsea integration? But we have also in integration a potential integration with the commissioning which we are trying to promote the particular field basically all that the commission project today are based on governance, CRD contract, engineering by move on and dispose of.

The clients send them to say to what the contracts on these basis, we would like to start this relationship with the client at the earlier stage. We want to be able to manage a delayed life from the assets, so we are there on the asset for the duty over there for example in order to coordinate or this EPRB phase. In addition, if only it only an integration we have the knowledge and allow we have the competences to operate and maintain the platform that we are doing this activity as the business.

In addition to these we can integrate in this process also the Plug &Abandonment we have a soldering division and we are talking with them. This doesn't mean that I am obliged to work with that the Saipem of shortly vision of drilling but I am a competent also to subcontract only to add a third party for the team. So I have the control it, I have the control of all the process. So for me it is also integration. Integration is also seen in my opinion as a thought I assess, probably people does not look at this project as an integrated approach but as a matter of fact we work very closely with our client, with their settlements with stakeholders from the local supply chain the local subcontractor and we integrated all these people in a system which was successful, we deliver a project is 70 months. Usually it takes 3, 4 years for to do this. So I thing is also sort of integration if you get this.

Stefano Cao

In our shelf and this is what we try to defined as a Solution Provider. The fact that you have all the competence, you have all the tools in the various segments to address any different approach at the moment we don't know yet what will be the future where you're developing field. We all understand that will have to cost far less that the industry let's talk offshore and the deep-water, they have to leave with the present value of the commodity which will drive the size of investment.

The size of investment will be largely driven by the solution which will be proposed in order to make the developer more effective. So what we view is not only and an oil company exercise it is a combined exercise all company and service provider and we have the duty to explore all those opportunities and to come forward with different ideas. If you ask me exactly tell me I think we have tried to provide maybe in some cases with lack of clarity but we try to convey the message that yes we are there we don't want to be considered as asset having company we want to be seen as a company quite the right tool, you need to have the right tool but not necessary you need to have a lot of tools but you have you need to have the right engineering skill and the right project management skill.

Amy Wong

Hi, Amy Wong here from UBS. I have two questions from me please. The first relates to your onshore E&C margin so you understand that one quarter suffered from the LPG charge in there but even excluding our kind of feel at the low single-digit margin level. So can you clarify whether there are still any projects in there that are at the margin drag in for the E&C margin and looking at your what you have to execute the slate of projects to what you're good targeting right now, where do you see that onshore E&C margin moving in the medium term.

And my second question relates to your CapEx at around guidance for €300 million. Can we get to splits up how that's going to be stands in 2018 and how sustainable that levels there? Thank you.

Stefano Cao

Okay. In terms of margins could be E&C on core segment if you are talking about EBITDA margin.

Giulio Bozzini

If you not consider the LPG settlement in the margin of first quarter would be substantially in line with the margin that we had over the first nine months of last year. So basically we are close to the 3% say that was basically our target for the so in the onshore segment let say apart from this situation in 2017 we didn't experience any of it, let say situation which affects the number.

The second question was regarding the CapEx right, the guidance for the CapEx. For 2018 the CapEx guidance in the range of €300 million, in 2017 we were lower than the €300 million. So I think that these can be let's say assumed as if we go of normalized CapEx on average consistent with to our 12 fleet and offset that we have.

Stefano Cao

So the strategic point of view, I think you are referring to what is the specter the marginality increase marginality. Maybe we had not been good enough but the purpose of the presentation was to show you where when where we are moving in order to gain in higher marginality. We have a view of on which first of all is the least a factor that in general terms by the vagaries of the oil price. And is the most adaptable to new fields we have a lot of technologies, we have a lot of technical capabilities, we have a lot of which we can apply in other fields.

We have been focusing oil and gas offsetting in infrastructure mainstream as well. I think the higher level of marginality will come over time more and more selecting the need where we can better utilize our capabilities and building up a different business model all-in-all.

Amy Wong

Would you agree by set of target for onshore E&C is the demand the long term industry average of mid-single-digit for EBITDA margin is that in your targets?

Stefano Cao

I find difficult to how would I mean if I had to set a target for the news Chief Operating Officer, I would say I have them that okay let's put it then whether how long days to achieve that is up to him who will be challenge.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks. Just couple of questions. Just on offshore, it looks like a vessels on the move as of the last couple of days. When do you transfer responsibility to the operator and is there any financial risk to the business so from a contract. And then a second question can you just press the ruling by console yesterday how do you kind of attribute the error that was made there was an error with the auditor or is there something in your internal control you think you can change? Thanks.

Stefano Cao

In there, first of all, I think the update on it is the FPSO North is leaving while we speak the dock to undergo three trials. And then the unit will move to Angola. The transferred at the end of the installation of the FPSO in place and the connection related connection so ready to flow of hydrocarbon that is the point that at the moment we complete the North of then we have the South which we are completing which will join the North.

So at the moment, this is the situation that by definition we don't make any comment on commercial terms and agreements with total by definitely they would kill us and so on I think they would be right, so at the moment things are moving as anticipated.

Giulio Bozzini

Okay. With the reference to the cost of a resolution I think that if we look also at our press release that we published yesterday basically the criticalities a concern to items. First of all, the noncompliance of the 2016 consolidated acutely financial statement with reference to the comparative data for the financially of 2015, which means that substantially in concepts of being on the circumstances at the bases of the write-downs recognize in 2016 already existed wholly or in part that when preparing 2015 financial statement. This is the first criticalities.

Second criticality is relevant to the noncompliance of the process of estimation of the discount rate utilize in the 2016 impairment test. So it has the different view with the respect that we have we can only say that this is the same methodology which was used consistently over the last 15 years and then the past and the previous and the present did not raise any objection and of course 2017 we are also the fairness opinion tool an another third party in order to have their judgment regarding our methodology and they did not let's say had any objection with this regards.

So this is the situation we as we said yes this morning. We appeal against in the competence judicial offices and then if the competence on suspend we will not receive if the competent will not sub stand solution, we will have to do the statements of the 2016.

Unidentified Analyst

And what's the timeframe for it?

Giulio Bozzini

Three weeks.

Stefano Cao

Three weeks, there is statement implied.

Giulio Bozzini

The question was regarding the timeframe on that.

James Thompson

Hi, morning, gentlemen. It's James Thompson from J. P. Morgan. Three questions from me. Just first the on cost efficiency and the work you're doing that, few oil companies are targeting so I think 20%, 30% efficiency gain of $10 of our breakeven savings over the medium term in terms of projects how realistic do you think that is in terms of what you can achieve and how is that sort of playing into your pricing in 2018 bidding?

Secondly just in terms of the outlook that you spend a lot of time to convey opportunity Sam in Algeria. Perhaps you could talk a little bit about Brazil and really in terms of presentation today. And then finally, just in terms of 12,000 obviously they have to stop drilling in Saipem so just wondering whether there's an opportunity for that to be extended for 2018 in terms of how much as going to active for the units. Thanks.

Stefano Cao

Okay. The first one was cost cutting exercise. I think here if I may try to put it a bit from the philosophical point of view when the crisis erupted the first reaction by all our clients by the industry was to squeeze down the marginality from the contractors from the supply chain close any possible door to discussion or change or there's no variations, no cleans the door was shut. Obviously these are very short sighted sort of approach.

I think the perception is that we are moving towards a more sensible type of approach which means that indeed that we have to do our share of the job I think we are showing what we have been doing what we continue doing. In every announcement we have almost in every announcement we have increased the amount of savings. All the latest savings they are related to the reorganization and the result of the action and activities organized, identified and organize by the division manager. So I think again next discontinuity comes from the discussion we're having earlier on the innovation.

The next is continuing in the real achievement of those aggressive target of reducing reduction in terms of cost for development we have to be a combination of cost cut both sides by the way because again I was on the other side and there is so much to look up in terms of cost and in terms of inefficiency that we have to do both side. And then we have to be very clever in identify innovative solution to make those produce or a much lower cost.

Mauro Piasere

But in Brazil we're just not signing up in development project regarding flat, how do we produce a very autonomous are we with shale so with our people that is with our company, with our engineers so I think recent indication of our the idea to contribute Brazil, we have which you know is not a lot of activities but still is there and we have are we are we know that three bits three potential IPP with Petrobras Libra one is called narrow one, I forgot the name so in the next three years or so it will be a mixed off flexible pipes.

So we've think that with our experience in Brazil three components or service reporter project so we still are in a chance to be a good contractor.

Marco Toninelli

What happened there, we were - we just finished the drill on the first Cyprus which was successful and we were moving to perform a second contract as well. For showing during the move to the location we were not allowed to enter the area because of some military Turkish Navy exercises which prong until February 09, exactly. So we waited until the end of the anticipated duration of the real but at the end of that period we try to enter and we were still allowed to so our clients are instructed us to move to the next commitment which is Morocco.

In term of impact on our yearly revenues are not enough for first of all the second one is still our plan we will go to Morocco and see how the situation evolves and environment ask us to go back and perform set well. In case that will not be the case not big because it was first on the first while we were on standby we were paid so we really have a negative impact on that.

After that is not much we say we're just waiting for the evolution of the situation which is a political situation as our reaching goals.

Stefano Cao

And I think that now we will take our last questions from Mark, go ahead Mark.

Mark Wilson

I apologize for the question at this time, come a long way, so let's do it. Mark Wilson, Jefferies. A few points firstly, as the client given notice to proceed the contract. Second point are there any reining in opportunities for awards in the coming year? And then lastly, could I ask you as you got for additional divisional managers up there doing, any of you anticipate revenue growth year-on-year into 20109 or is that more than 2020 possibility, if it was?

Stefano Cao

So the answer is no. But it is related to differently vision financing agreement nothing to do with us. We are all set and ready to go. We know that on the background there are discussions, we know it because one of the expert ages involve is such so we know the deal a negotiation ongoing and as far as we understand we are going through the process we do not have any indication that it will not be finalized in a reasonable time frame.

At the second one, Iranian award the Iranian in there as far as there Iran concern we had the moment of enthusiasm and you made the call we sign a number of them are understanding, I mean the industry, then there is been a cool down. I always refer to one of my dearest and largest client I had the Q&A saying openly clearly that if there is an interesting opportunity for they will pursue it one side.

On the other side, he said clearly will obey all the rules and laws so that is the situation. We are currently bidding on south for total basically we as you know whether to say we follow we sort of part. We are doing a very small that you are doing which you might mention a few engineering studies which obviously does not make any arm but it is compatible with the situation what are we doing major revamping started in another study smaller study on refinery which already ongoing.

Giulio Bozzini

And 2019 that we provide guidance year-by-year I mean total, I think largely the outcome will be related to the bids which will see coming out to do in the course of 2018 and the FIBs which will materialize and we release that the since unfortunately a long time, we have a number of opportunities which has quite close and I mean the close is the LNG in Mozambique I mean so that be final investment decision obviously that projects would start contributing from 2019. And there are similar situations so we have to take judgment on the basis of the evaluation of the FID during the course of 2018. Earlier there will come better will be for 2019.

Mark Wilson

Thank you.

Stefano Cao

If I just because we have undertaken a lot of our question on a subject which is very dear, just one final word on a sort of vision I think I realize that is not immediately when our responsibility to help you to understand. A division we have is a vision of first of all a different sides but this is quite clear. A different Saipem as far as the approach to the business but a different Saipem in terms of approach but relying on the competence and capabilities which have been developed in the sixty years of the life of the of the company.

Going forward a company for less in asset and far heavier and stronger in capabilities and technology. The entry barrier which is historically is always been create by the big 7000 that are only two other 7000 rather than the result with the similar capability. I think those are is important and nobody has got up in those assets and those vessels but the things they be more and more the barrier will be created by the overall capability, by the weather will be capable of we need the challenge of convincing our counterpart that we can really be the solution provider.

Mark Wilson

Okay. Thank you very much.

Stefano Cao

Thank you very much for attending today, just keep in touch. Bye, bye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.