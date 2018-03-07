Nuvectra Corporation's (NVTR) CEO Scott Drees on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Scott Drees

Thanks Tram, and good afternoon everyone.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $12 million, an increase of 188% as reported compared to the same period of the prior year. Total Algovita revenue for the quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of 416% year-over-year. These results reflect among other things the impact of our outcome centered approach, product innovation and the commitment of our elite commercial team.

Before I provide more perspective on our business, I wanted to share with you how proud I was with respect to our participation at the North American Neuromodulation Society Congress in January. The number of physicians that visited our sales and technology booths surpassed all of our expectations. What a difference in just two years.

Additionally, we hosted an Investor and Analyst event featuring two very renowned SCS positions, Dr. Giancarlo Barolat and Amol Soin who discussed the attributes of the Algovita system, our competitive relevance and their viewpoints on post-market clinical studies and MRI. For those who have not had a chance to listen to the presentation, I highly encourage you to visit our website.

With respect to the quarter, I'm pleased with our progress. On today's call I will cover the continued commercial success of our U.S. Algovita business, our rep productivity ramp, updates regarding our regulatory submissions for Algovita MRI conditional approval and for our Virtis Sacral Neuromodulation System for the treatment of overactive bladder and an update on the current status of our plan post-market clinical studies.

With respect to commercial activity in the fourth quarter we delivered record consolidated revenues of $12 million including total Algovita sales of $10.4 million which represents Algovita third to fourth quarter sequential revenue growth of 65%. This translated to consolidated revenues of $31.8 million including Algovita sales of $25.6 million for the full year of 2017 which is a 514% increase over last year for Algovita.

We believe that our product revenue growth both sequentially and year-over-year has been driven primarily by the same factors that we've highlighted in prior quarters and furthers our belief that the Algovita system is positioned to continue to take market share. We are penetrating deeper into our existing accounts, while also expanding access into new revenue generating accounts and remain confident in our ability to continue this trend in 2018.

More specifically, we grew the number of new revenue generating accounts by 32% sequentially in the fourth quarter and we continue to optimize our sales team. As of February 21, 2018, we had 45 active territories and several additional territory managers that have accepted with the company but have not yet started.

The December announcement of our 1000 Algovita SCS system implanted in the U.S. represents a meaningful commercial milestone that reflects our strong entry into the SCS market today. The growth of the U.S. SCS market is robust and positions Nuvectra for sales force expansion and increasing productivity metrics to deliver sustained topline growth.

With that said, I’d like to remind you that while we were extremely pleased with our commercial growth in the fourth quarter, we do attribute some of that growth to Q4 seasonal tailwinds that are typical as patients reach their year-end deductibles.

Let me now provide an update on both our Algovita MRI and Virtis FDA and CE Mark regulatory submissions. As many of you are aware, we filed our Algovita MRI full-body conditional submission with the FDA in June of last year and subsequently received questions from the agency in September that require additional testing in response which put our 180 day review calendar on pause. As a result, we have decided to pivot and resubmit for head and neck MRI conditional approval by the end of the first quarter followed by a conditional full-body MRI resubmission anticipated in the third quarter.

We see this as the most efficient path towards earlier MRI conditional approval and for ultimate full-body MRI approval. Our expectation is that the strategy will allow for head and neck approval in the second or third quarter with full-body conditional approval likely towards the end of the year subject to final FDA approval. Upon approval from FDA we believe MRI capability will add another compelling feature for the physicians and patients who utilize the Algovita SCS system.

We also continue to move forward with the CE Mark and FDA regulatory processes for the Virtis Sacral Neuromodulation System which addresses the treatment of chronic urinary retention, and the symptoms of overactive bladder. We are pleased to report that we have submitted our responses to TUVSUD, our notified body in Europe and we are anticipating a final CE Mark approval in Q2.

In the U.S. we were granted an extension of our FDA submission in 2017 are in the process of completing our response which we expect to submit in the next several weeks. Subject to final FDA approval, we expect to enter the U.S. Sacral Neuromodulation market in the second half of 2018.

Moving now to an update on our clinical initiatives. We have finalized our study protocol for the first phase of our 4-arm multicenter prospective randomized post-market clinical studies. The initial study arm will focus on comparing Algovita's high fidelity tonic stimulation versus ultrahigh pulse with stimulation in 60 patients at 10 sites.

Study sites have been identified and site enrollment is being initiated. We define ultrahigh pulse width as settings of 1001 to 1500 microseconds. It should be noted that the Algovita system is the only SCS system on the market with this ultrahigh pulse width capability.

The 4-arm study is designed to highlight the efficacy profiles of the four different stem loads that Algovita delivers which includes high fidelity tonic first, ultrahigh pulse width, and high frequency stimulation modes.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Walter.

Walter Berger

Thanks Scott, and good afternoon everyone. I’d like to now provide an overview of our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results.

As Scott mentioned, we generated consolidated revenue of $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 188% and $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total revenue for the full year 2017 was $31.8 million, a 154% increase and $12.5 million for the full year of 2016.

Our Algovita revenue for the fourth quarter increased 416% year-over-year to $10.4 million up from $2 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Algovita revenue for the full year of 2017 increased 514% to $25.6 million compared to $4.2 million for the full year of 2016.

Full year and quarterly Algovita growth was attributed to the increased physician adoption driven by the expansion of our commercial footprint and our increased rep productivity. The strong fourth quarter was positively impacted by the typical seasonality of the SCS market seen at the end of the calendar quarter as Scott mentioned earlier.

Our neural interface components and systems revenue which comes from our wholly-owned subsidiary NeuroNexus was flat year-over-year to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2017 with revenue declining 8% to $4.8 million for the full year of 2017 compared to $5.2 million for the full year of 2016. This performance is aligned with our expectations that NeuroNexus would become a less significant revenue stream as our product revenues continue to grow.

Our deep brain stimulation development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics generated $0.3 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 as they were gearing back up post their successful capital raise of last year and versus $1.5 million for the full year 2017 down from 833,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $3.2 million for the full year of 2016.

As we mentioned, last quarter we expect our agreement with Aleva to continue contribute revenue through 2018.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $6.2 million or 52% gross margin, a sequential increase from $3.5 million or 46% gross margin in the third quarter 2017 and an increase from $1.7 million or 40% gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2016. Gross margin improvements in both periods were driven predominantly by higher Algovita margins.

Total gross profit for the year in 2017 was $16 million or 50% gross margin, an increase from $6.1 million or 49% gross margin for the full year of 2016. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2017 were $13.9 million, a 6% decrease from $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Total operating expenses for the full year 2017 were $58 million, an increase of 33% to $43.5 million in the full year of 2016. The increase for the full year 2017 compared to the full-year 2016 reflects investments in the company's sales and marketing team, R&D along with higher headcount and other costs supporting these activities and costs associated being a public company.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $8.6 million or a loss of $0.80 per share compared with a net loss of $13.1 million or $1.27 loss per share for the fourth quarter 2016. Net loss for the full year of 2017 was $44.6 million or a loss of $4.22 per share compared to a loss of $38.4 million or a loss of $3.74 per share for the full year 2016.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $28.2 million as of December 31, 2017. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2017 do not include total net proceeds of approximately $23.8 million from the company's follow-on common stock offering completed in February 2018, where this figure include the $12.5 million of cash drawn down for the second tranche from our recently announced amended credit facility on our achievement of trailing six months product revenue of $20 million as of January 31, 2008.

On February 5, we completed our follow-on common stock offering that raised approximately $26 million in gross proceeds and will primarily fund the expansion of our product development and commercialization activities as well as for general corporate purposes. The man that we saw on the road from existing and new investors through this process was very compelling.

Additionally on February 16, 2018 the company amended its loan and security agreement with its funders to provide the company with a $45 million term loan available on three tranche payments from which the first tranche of $27.5 million was funded to repay the existing term loan in full at the closing of the agreement.

The company drew down the second tranche of $12.5 million dollars on the achievement of the $20 million trailing six-month product revenue milestone as of January 31, 2018. The third and final tranche of the amended agreement which replaces the former $5 million revolving line commitment allows the company to draw down another $5 million contingent on the achievement of trailing six months product revenue of $25 million. Importantly this amended agreement confers the amortization period of the loan by two years with principal payment scheduled to begin in April 2020 based on the drawn second tranche.

So with that I’ll turn the call back to Scott for closing comments. Thank you.

Scott Drees

Thanks Walter, let me conclude with the company's key areas of focus as we progress into 2018.

First to, continue expansion of SCS market share by increasing sales rep productivity while further penetrating existing accounts and selling into new accounts. Second to advance our regulatory submissions for Algovita MRI conditional approval and Virtis Sacral Neuromodulation therapy with FDA and CE Mark regulatory agencies to ensure approvals as quickly as possible.

Third to accelerate post-market clinical studies focused on the clinical effectiveness of the four stimulation waveforms that our Algovita system is capable of. And lastly to continue to remain good stewards of available cash as we continue to expand our commercial infrastructure, and begin initiating our strategy around commercializing the Virtis system.

With that I'd now like to turn the call back to Tram and open Q&A session.

Dave Turkaly

Scott just looking at the numbers that you posted in the quarter the sequential increase in revenues the $4.3 million is almost double. The next highest quarterly increase you ever had. So I know you mentioned that new revenue accounts rep 32% sequentially. I think your 45 active territories are kind of flat with last quarter. So just any color on sales rep productivity and maybe even the deeper penetration into accounts assuming there is no one-time things can you help us kind of reconcile that growth in the quarter?

Scott Drees

There's a couple of things, one that we talk about is, we just continue to penetrate in our existing accounts and as we’ve stated we also are penetrating into new accounts simultaneously. In the growth profile in both fronts is positive obviously to have these kind of results.

The interesting thing is that from in the existing accounts, earlier in 2017 we were the third or fourth company in the accounts where we are just in basically a trialing scenario for them trying to get used to us. As we rolled from third quarter to fourth quarter of the year, we find ourselves moving up in the food chain in those accounts perhaps going from a third position to a second position or in some accounts even going from a second position to a first position.

So in the existing accounts, we like our growth and we like the way we're penetrating them. I think we gave you the stats on the new accounts which were also excited about for as we roll into Q1 and Q2 of the 2018.

And lastly, I think I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the fact that there are benefits in Q4 that are seasonal. I mentioned that in my comments it's around the year-end deductibles and we also had improvement there. And lastly our trial to perm ratio continues to improve. We don't publish that on a quarterly basis, but we’re pleased with that improvement and that also helps to make a difference. So I hope that provide some additional color Dave and I appreciate the question.

Dave Turkaly

I guess if I could ask a second one just on the Virtis, obviously a big upcoming catalyst for you guys. You're saying CE Mark in 2Q which is kind of right around the corner and I know you’ve been in this industry a long time and you also mentioned second half 2018 launch in the U.S. and I think that process was similar to what you went through with Algovita. But I guess if you could just give us a little color around your comfort level given how close some of those timelines are. Any communication you've had, anything that's been updated and why you feel like that’s the right timeline?

Scott Drees

Yes. So I think from an update perspective I think I mentioned in the script, but I’ll repeat it a little bit. We have filed our response with TUV. They have it and we're waiting their final review of that. This is our second go-round on that and we feel like we did very thorough job and we look forward to finalizing that in the near-term. And so fairly tight timeframe, but we feel good about that submission.

From an FDA perspective we've had dialogue with FDA. We understand each other in terms of what they are looking for in our final submission. And we’re in the process of putting all that together tying it up in a bow and getting it to FDA by month's end. So that's we’re out there.

And when you look at the time lines around the FDA submission, that will turn their clock back on and as their clock turns back on we should hear back from them about 90 to 100 days after we turn the resubmission back to them. And they may have a few other questions they may not, we’re not sure but we feel pretty good like we’re coming in across the finish line here.

Matthew O'Brien

Follow-up a little bit on Dave’s question as far as the rep productivity goes. Can you talk a little bit more about existing account growth, I think you said new account growth that you saw sequentially, but existing account maybe over the last six to 12 months how that's trending and within the improvement in SG&A year-over-year despite the growth which was massive, was quite nice to see. Can you just talk a little bit more about the productivity you’re seeing on a per rep basis and how we’re thinking about that SG&A spend going forward?

Scott Drees

So from a productivity perspective and Matt thanks for the question, and from a productivity perspective, we have a lot of dynamics going on. One of the dynamics we have what I talked about earlier with Dave was first half of the year where mostly third or fourth position in most of the accounts. And now we find ourselves in the third or second or second or first position in the accounts. That just makes a huge difference in terms of the velocity with which we’re used in existing accounts so that's one piece of the puzzle.

The other piece of the puzzle is from a productivity perspective, if you were to divide the number of territories we have by the fourth quarter results in the U.S. you'd see a quarterly productivity number of somewhere in the $200,000 to $225,000 range and when you start to hit that scenario, you can see that we're getting territories to the point where we'd like to see them which is trending towards $1 million or greater as we move into 2018 which is another one of the milestones that I think most of the SCS companies strive for not just us.

And it's encouraging to see that in fact, we had a handful of territories break $1 million in the first year of 2017 and we also had a number of close. So we feel like this is the all possible. In terms of the SG&A question and the improvement there, I think I’ll let Walter respond to that.

Walter Berger

So Matt it’s interesting as you listen to Scott and I go through the call and even respond to some of the other question earlier. In the fourth quarter we actually enjoyed as you said an increase in Algovita revenue substantially both from a sequential and year-over-year point of view. And we also enjoyed accretion in our gross margin. And the sort of the third dynamic around that as you pointed out was with respect to our SG&A spend.

So as I think about this going forward there is a couple dynamics, one is in the fourth quarter as Scott as talked about a number of occasions is probably classically your most difficult quarter to recruit salespeople for all of the obvious reasons. But as we look into this year, our expectation is we're going to continue to add heads into our Algovita business and we will throughout the balance of the year.

And then as we dialogue around the Virtis activity, we will also begin our commercialization activity towards the back half of the year consistent with the comment Scott made around the regulatory outcomes that we expect.

Matthew O'Brien

Walter can I speak with you a little bit on the - you kind of mentioned it in the dovetails nicely on the gross margin side, again much better than were modeling, that metric I guess seasonally strong fourth quarter. But how do we think about that metric as you progress throughout 2018 and can you get another meaningful improvement in that metric this year?

Walter Berger

So our focus is going to be to do just as you said, it's going to be to drive some improvement in that gross margin and a number of things happened that favored us with respect to that. One Scott talked about and that was with respect to our conversion rate between trials and firms which improve significantly. Our sales organization did an exceptional job of bringing those metrics into what I would define as sort of standard for the industry. Are expectation is that we should continue to see that relevance carrying forward.

Also as we have scale there is opportunities in our cost structure with our manufacturers to also drive opportunity in the gross margin. And then lastly so I think we've also done a good job of is this sustainability on our ASP. So, we are cautious but we are optimistic in our ability to drive further improvement.

Matthew O'Brien

Last one from me is on Virtis, just love to hear a little bit more about the process from here as far as sales reps go-to-market strategy. Specifically our heavy hired sales reps are you starting to hire sales reps for that, that new market opportunity. And then how do you approach the market later this year?

Scott Drees

So from a sales rep perspective we have not hired anybody to-date for the U.S. We feel like we’re still ways out. I can tell you that we are recruiting actively so if you know our world-class urology reps who are interested in a spectacular opportunity please send them our way.

From a timing perspective, obviously Walter and I worked hard trying to be good stewards of cash. So we don't get way out in front of this. We'd like to have the first bolus of our representatives hired as close to the approval timing in the U.S. as possible.

And from a training perspective, we got our training class ready to go and prepare and it will take about three to four weeks to train our people to be ready at least from a first wave perspective to start to market the product. So I think that's more information and I hope that color is helpful.

I have two questions the first one is the clarification. You guys reported product revenue for the second half of the year of slightly over $18 million and at the end of January you triggered the second tranche of the loan because you did over 20 million in product revenue. Does that mean if I drop August from the calculation and replace it with January, you pick up $2 million or is that apples and oranges?

Walter Berger

I'm not sure going through all your math Brian - it’s probably a little bit detail for this call what I will do is repeat that we qualified under our covenants the ability to draw down the debt.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question, just can you give a little bit of color on the waveform study you mentioned and maybe a timeline on when we might have some information on that?

Scott Drees

Sure. So from the waveform study what we said in the script Brian was we’re looking at 10 sites, 60 patients, the site selection - we’ve identified sites more than 10 and site enrollment process has begun. And we're going to compare high fidelity tonic to high pulse width as the first two comparisons.

And the reason for that is we're getting tremendous response from our physicians and patients on the ultra high pulse width mode. And what's different is that when we stimulate at microseconds of above a 1000, the stimulation for back pain is very intense and very tolerable because what often happens with other companies and with why prior company's devices was that when you would take the pulse width up high you’ll get this uncomfortable rib stimulation that the patient couldn’t tolerate, but our waveform is a little bit different as you know.

And as a result, we don't have this negative affect and we’re getting tremendous results for that. So we want to pick this mode first of the four modes because it was intriguing and it's also something that is specific to Algovita because no other company has the capability of going over a 1000 pulse width.

From a timing perspective obviously we’re early, the next step is to get all of the sites aligned begin enrolling patients. And we think that we will go fairly smoothly, but again this is our first rather large study that we're embarking on. So have a little patience with us. And the real goal is for us to have preliminary data and/or some conclusive data by NANS of next year, early next year. So, I hope that adds a little bit more color if you have some other questions feel free.

Unidentified Analyst

No, that’s very helpful. Just one other point on that, what is the likely cost to the company of that trial?

Scott Drees

I don't like to share costs on these, and Brian with all due respect I prefer not to go there. So let me think about that okay.

