Nautilus: After Another Bad Quarter Is It Time To Buy The Dip?

I lower my price target on the company from $15.50 per share to under $12.00 per share.

I summarize the company's report highlights, guidance and provide final thoughts on the investment-worthiness of the company for the coming year.

Even as the company invests heavily in new opportunities and uses $15 million for a new expansion of its share repurchase program, I believe the company will struggle to grow.

Intro

Back in October of 2017, before the company's Q3 financial report, I concluded that it's best to hold off from buying Nautilus (NASDAQ:NLS) and determined the company's fair value lay between $15.00 and $16.00 per share, lower by about 5% from that day's price. Following its report and guidance, however, the company fell nearly 20% to around $13.00 and has struggled to recover over $15.00 per share, settling just under $13.00 per share before its latest report yesterday after hours.

After reporting Q4 and full-year results, which underwhelmed already suppressed expectations, the company is set to open the day down another 6.75% at $11.75 per share.

Q4 and FY2017 Result Highlights

The key takeaways from the quarter were the sharp drop in margins across the board and its new enhanced share repurchase program. The former is significant for obvious reasons with overall gross margins decreasing 210 basis points to 48.9% due to a 340 basis point drop in Direct segment margins and a 380 basis point drop in Retail & Commercial segments, which I extensively covered in my initial coverage article Nautilus: Hold Off For Now. The latter is significant in the Direct, Retail and Commercial exercise space, given the market's constant innovative needs and the company's spending of an additional $15 million to its share repurchase program; full-year operating income decreasing over 15% on an adjusted basis is more sketchy than indicative of a bottom, in my opinion.

Q4 highlights include a revenue increase of 1.6% to $127.8 million, driven by a 9.9% increase in Direct segment and a 7.5% decrease in the Retail segment. With gross margin contraction, operating profits decreased 21.3% to $15.2 million which included a 32.2% tax benefit and an 830 basis point increase in operating expenses.

For the full year of 2017, Direct segment revenues decreased 2.5% and Retail segment revenues increased 3.3%, resulting in an overall rise of 0.04% to $406.2 million for the year. Operating income decreased 15.5%, due to higher expenses and lower gross margins, to $45.1 million on an adjusted basis as the company incurred an $8.8 million charge on behalf of the Octane acquisition adjustments and the tax overhaul revaluing certain assets.

Guidance

As revealed on the company's conference call, management expects full-year 2018 revenues to increase 5.9% to 7.5% for a median expectation of $432.5 million. Operating income is expected in the median range of $43.5 million, representing a decrease of 3.5% and indicating a further gross margin contraction from product sales mixes. An additional factor for net income is the company's expected effective tax rate of 24.5% for the year, which should give some support to net income given lower operating income.

A 24.5% income tax results in $32.8 million in net income, excluding losses from discontinued operations which totaled around $1 million in previous years; EPS is expected to rise under 19% from 2017 to $1.06.

Balance Sheet

As the company grew its cash and marketable securities to $85.2 million for the year with new unnamed investments, it continues to invest heavily in new products, with an increase in R&D spending from just under $14 million to $15.5 million while cutting SG&A expenses by almost $1 million from 2016. Even with these cost-cutting measures and a slight rise in revenues alongside buying back $6.2 million worth of stock during the quarter, the company's EPS shrank over 22% from 2016.

Somewhat contrary to what I indicated in my previous article, the company's royalty segment saw a modest 6.4% growth from the sale of its core commercial business and other divestitures but the Retail segment remained a damper on sales and profits.

Share Repurchases

Even as the company's R&D spending increased around $1.5 million from 2016, its emphasis on returning a significant portion of its cash ($35 million for the year from operating activities) to repurchase its own shares sends mixed signals to investors. On the one hand, a $15 million repurchase program means an artificial 4.7% boost to shareholder value through February of 2020 but on the other hand, the fact that the company can't find a material investment, acquisition or other tools to use its cash on is a warning sign in my book.

Investment & Growth

With the company's desire to artificially boost growth and the overall market's lack of growth, I believe the company is still too risky for a long-term investment.

Even though these expectations are bound to get updated in the next few days, I currently expect the company to report EPS of $1.06 and $1.19 for 2018 and 2019, respectively, representing 19% growth for 2018 and a further 12% growth for 2019. Based on industry-wide valuation metrics and the company's growth expectations, I don't believe trading over a 10x to 12x multiple is warranted - representing a fair value range of $10.60 per share to $12.72 per share for a median price target of $11.66 per share, around current price action of $12.00 per share.

This is significantly lower than my previous $15.50 per share price target, given newly released numbers and guidance; and I continue to remain on the sidelines as the company works on turning its current investments into material growth avenues or when the retail fitness market spending environment becomes more hospitable for the company.

