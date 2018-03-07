5 Dividend Stocks In My Portfolio Today

When I’m looking for investments, I like solid dividends, strong fundamentals, and a cheap valuation.

I believe investors should be looking to reduce their volatility. Investing in the tech center, with highly valued companies like Microsoft (MSFT), carries significant risk. Intel (INTC) was one tech stock I liked a year ago, but the recent rally makes them less attractive.

Let’s move to better pricing.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group’s (BRX) share price struggled along with most retail REITs. They operate in one of the most difficult segments today. Their portfolio consists of strip centers. Their locations are not exclusively in the highly desired gateway markets.

Source: BRX investor presentation

The average rent per square foot on the portfolio is quite low. Many investors see those metrics and walk right past an excellent dividend growth stock. The low revenue per square foot on existing leases leads to one of the highest re-leasing spreads in the sector.

They recently initiated a share buyback program and began using it late in the 4 th quarter.

Source: BRX investor presentation

The CEO has purchased a substantial amount of stock in the open market at materially higher prices. The dividend is effectively covered by AFFO and management is solid.

Full analysis on Brixmor Property Group (subscription to The REIT Forum required)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) provides loans on commercial real estate. The loans carry a floating rate. When short-term rates increase, the net interest income to the company increases as well. Earnings have been climbing since their IPO. The ideal level of leverage for a commercial mortgage REIT is higher than where GPMT is currently. As the leverage increase, the earnings should grow.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential (EQR) is one of the top tier apartment REITs. They have a stable dividend and recently raised it 7%.

Source: EQR investor presentation

They carry an A- credit rating and maintain much more conservative leverage than most equity REITs.

The recent growth in wages is a positive sign for apartment REITs. However, the apartment REIT sector has struggled mightily since the year began. The result is excellent valuations on extremely strong REITs. I would like to see EQR using some of their excess AFFO for share buybacks. Their earnings are steady and cover the dividend with plenty of room to spare.

Full analysis on Equity Residential (subscription to The REIT Forum required)

Altria Group

Altria Group (MO) is a proven dividend champion. Forward earnings forecasts indicate dramatic growth year over year. The growth in earnings should lead to yet another year of dividend growth. The recent tax reform was a positive for the company. No politician wants to be seen handing out tax breaks to big tobacco. Consequently, the tax rate they actually paid is much higher than what many corporations in America actually paid. I expect the development of IQOS products to provide a tailwind over the next few years.

Source: MO investor presentation

Philip Morris International (PM) developed the IQOS technology and tested it extensively overseas.

Annaly Capital Management

I cover 50 preferred shares/baby bonds and their comparable valuations on The REIT Forum. For investors following my preferred share ratings, here is my guide to preferred shares.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has 4 series of preferred shares.

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required)

The F series is currently very attractive. It trades at a $0.35 discount to call value and has several years of call protection remaining. When call protection ends, it will switch over to a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + 4.993%. Annaly Capital Management is the largest mortgage REIT. Most of their assets are highly liquid and the preferred shares are a reasonable part of the total capitalization. The preferred dividend cannot be stopped or reduced unless the common dividend is cut to zero. That makes NLY-F a dramatically safer investment than the common stock.

Final thoughts

These are a few of the investments I’ve found at attractive valuations over the last couple of months. I believe many REITs are current undervalued and are priced as if we were ready to dive into a recession. Preferred shares offer a relatively safe high yield. The floating rate is protection against rising interest rates. Annaly’s preferred shares are some of the safest in the sector. Many equity REITs have exceptional fundamentals and dividend history. While REITs are attractively priced, investors may want to look for an allocation to the sector.

Buy BRX

Buy EQR



Buy GPMT

Buy MO

Buy NLY-F, not the common

The REIT Forum is the home of the best research on REITs and preferred shares. The Forum’s portfolio has returned over 20% every full year since inception. You will have access to spreadsheets of every REIT and preferred share we cover updated in real time. The spreadsheets have easy to follow buy/hold/sell ratings. Subscribers get instant actionable SMS alerts on time sensitive investments. A highly knowledgeable and interactive chat room, with 65/65 5-star ratings, is great for both new and mature investors. Join The REIT Forum for 2018 with weekly preferred share updates and rapid fire roundups for common stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR, BRX, NLY-F, MO, PM, GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy EQR, BRX, MO, GPMT. No rating for NLY common stock.