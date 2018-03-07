Close The Lid On StoneMor Partners, Pundits Got It Wrong

Two analysts cover the stock and forecast a 13.45% price upside to 2019. A repeat of the past year price performance projects a decline of -33%.

This limited partnership equity shows negative beta numbers. Share price has dropped 450% from $27 in January 2016 to $6 January 2018 ; annual dividend has crashed from $2.40 in 2016 to $0 in 2018.

StoneMor Partners L.P., of Trevose, Pennsylvania, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 316 cemeteries and 93 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico.

Seven Points of StonMor Failure As Reported 1/26/18

1. Declining Dividend: Yield dropped from 27% to 0% after Q1, 2017. StonMor's chairman of the board and general partner, Robert B Hellman, Jr.. said, "Eliminating the distribution for the second and third quarters of 2017 was, as we’ve said, a very difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary to preserve liquidity for the longer term health and stability of the business. Our current position may require a few more quarters in which we preserve our operating cash and manage our leverage by not making distributions."

2. Sagging Momentum: As of September 30, 2017, the Partnership had $8.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $307.7 million of total debt, including $142.9 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility "

3. Price Downside:

Key dates and prices since 2015:

(High=$32.63 1/18/11; Low= 5.29 2/6/18)

7/28/15 $31.42

7/19/16 $26.00

10/25/16 $24.89

11/8/16 $9.03

7/19/17 $7.18

10/29/17 $7.00

3/6/18 $6.06

4. Net Losses: "Net loss was $9.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from the prior year period. Year-to-date net loss was $29.7 million, an increase of $5.2 million over the prior year period. The increase was largely due to an increase in professional fees, litigation costs, and recruiting costs resulting from the delayed filing of our 10-K and various changes in our senior management. Losses were also impacted by increased costs associated with serviced marker orders, amortization of cemetery property, as well as increases in selling expenses...

5. Irregular dividends

Date Price Q Dividend

7/28/15 $31.42 $0.65

7/19/16 $26.00 $0.66

10/25/16 $24.89 $0.33

11/8/16 $9.03 $0.33

7/19/17 $7.18 $0.00

10/29/17 $7.00 $0.00

3/6/18 $6.06 $0.00

6. Over-optimistic analysts: Two brokers cover the STON master limited partnership. Wunderlich, and Raymond James, both currently rate the equity at "hold" or 3.0 on a 1 (strong buy), to 5 (strong sell) scale. As recently as November, 2016 James upgraded STON to 'outperform'.

The two analysts currently project STON 1yr. target price at $7. The author's year-over-year momentum target puts the price at $2.56.

7. Dismal financial events: Credit issues plague this organization. The most recent quarterly report stated: "As of September 30, 2017, the Partnership had $8.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $307.7 million of total debt, including $142.9 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. StoneMor’s leverage ratio pursuant to its Credit Agreement for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, was approximately 4.46 compared to a maximum allowable ratio of 4.5."

Cue The Heroes In White Hats As Of 3/2/18

Robert B. Hellman, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Partner, commented, “These appointments mark important changes for StoneMor that we believe will help accelerate the Partnership’s turnaround and efforts to streamline the organization. Leo Pound is a seasoned executive who has counseled or led many companies during times of transition, and he will provide strong oversight and valuable continuity during this interim period. We are pleased to welcome deathcare industry veteran Jim Ford to StoneMor, who brings with him three decades at leading deathcare companies and a proven track record of strong performance, efficient, aligned and energized teams, and innovative customer-first sales, product and services strategies. In addition, we thank Paul Grady for his service, and we wish him well.”

“I look forward to leading StoneMor as Interim CEO and will diligently guide the Partnership and team through this transition,” said Leo Pound.

Added Jim Ford, “StoneMor’s scale affords it an exciting opportunity within the deathcare industry and continued improvements to the organization, salesforce and product portfolio will ensure it is positioned to capture market share and other growth opportunities that will benefit customers, employees and unitholders alike. I am excited to join StoneMor and look forward to working with the entire team to introduce new ideas that will help position us for success in the years to come.”

