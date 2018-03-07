Market Rover: 75 High-Yield Energy Names Sold Off, These 2 Are Worth Considering

This article shows 75 energy sector companies that have sold-off, and then provides details on 2 specific names that we believe are attractive and worth considering for income-focused investors.

The energy sector has not recovered following the early February market wide sell-off to the same extent as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

75 High-Yield Energy Stocks Sold-Off, These 2 Are Worth Considering

Despite the uptick in volatility this year, the S&P 500 (SPY) has still posted a +2.0% total return, with the Nasdaq up even more (+7.7%). Yet the energy sector (XLE) has sold-off 6.4%, with multiple names selling-off significantly more. As shown in the following chart, the market has been mounting a rebound since selling-off in early February, but the energy sector has not.

Arguably, energy companies will be impacted more negatively by new fed chair Jerome Powell's comments that recent market volatility will not prevent interest rate hikes, considering the relatively higher levels of debt among energy companies which are generally more capital-intensive businesses. Nonetheless, we believe the recent sell-off has created some more attractive investment opportunities that are worth considering.

Before getting into specific companies (and their high yields), it’s worthwhile to consider what is driving the energy markets. For example, on Monday, the International Energy Agency forecast that the US will overtake Russia to become the world’s largest oil producer by 2023, thanks in large part to the shale boom.

However, not everyone agrees with growth expectations. For example, Mark Papa (former CEO of EOG Resources) thinks shale may not surge to the extent most everyone is expecting, due to too much optimism and potential logistical challenges.

75 High-Yield Energy Companies that have Sold-Off Recently

Here is look at over 75 energy companies with yields of 3% to over 20%, that have sold-off recently, organized by industry.

You’ll also notice natural gas (UNG) and oil (USO) listed in rows 4 and 5, whose prices impact different energy companies differently. For example, the Exploration & Production companies are often more directly and immediately impacted by oil prices than are refiners (refiners are more concerned with crack spreads). Also worth noting, the table includes information on short-interest (investors betting against a security) as well as basic valuation metrics (e.g. EV/EBITDA and price-to-book).

Two High-Yield Energy Companies Worth Considering

1. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Yield: 6.9%

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the companies on the list as its price has declined more than 7% in the last month. If you don’t know, EPD is one of the largest vertically integrated midstream energy companies with top-quality assets along essentially every point of the value chain. It also enjoys a relatively strong credit rating compared to peers (Baa1/BBB+) that keeps its cost of capital lower. And EPD’s big distribution (currently a 6.8% yield) has been raised for 54 consecutive quarters. Further, EPD’s price has recently pulled back (after climbing to its 52-week high in January) thereby making for a more attractive entry point.

We last wrote about EPD in detail in May of 2017 where we described it as offering “Big Yield, Stable Growing Income” (see: Enterprise Products Partners: Big Yield, Stable Growing Income). Since that time EPD has raised its distribution multiple times, a trend we expect to continue, especially based on its expansion into Gulf Coast petrochemical activities (EPD transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals). It is organized as a Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”), and its business arrangements are backed by long-term contracts which help ensure stable long-term income for the firm and its investors.

On an EV to forward EBITDA basis (see chart above), EPD could reasonably trade back up to 14x, giving the MLP units attractive upside (in addition to continued distribution increases). If you’re looking for steady growing income, EPD is worth considering, especially after its recent sell-off.

2. Exxon Mobil (XOM), Yield: 4.1%

Exxon Mobil is an integrated energy company, and it is an outstanding allocator of capital relative to peers, as shown in the following chart.

Further, the share price has recently sold-off thereby making for a more attractive entry point for investors, in our view.

Specifically, XOM was down over 10% in early February following an earnings announcement the market didn’t like, combined with a decline in crude oil prices:

Oil has largely since rebounded, whereas XOM has not.

Further, Exxon's EV/EBITDA has come down relative to its own history, as shown in the following chart.

Further still, Exxon has enjoyed 35 consecutive years of dividend growth, and is the only integrated major with positive free cash flow in recent years.

And as such, we expect XOM to be able to continue returning significant cash to shareholders via ongoing dividend growth and the potential for share repurchases at some point, considering full year 2017 cash flow from operations and asset sales exceeded dividends and net investments. If you’re an income-focused investor, Exxon Mobil is worth considering, especially at this lower price.

Technical Trading Indicators:

In addition to fundamentals, we pay attention to short-term technical indicators when entering new positions. For example, the “Money Flow Index” is a technical measure of price and volume, or money flow over the past 14 trading days with a range from 0 to 100. An MFI value of 80 is generally considered overbought, or a value of 20 oversold. XOM’s Money Flow Index is currently 39 and EPD’s is 28 (both bullish indicators if you are a contrarian).

And for more technical trading perspective, be sure to check out Jeff Miller’s Stock Exchange report from this week: Do You Trade the 50 Day Moving Average? We edit this weekly report for Jeff using data provided by his models, and it provides very good perspective on different ways to think about technicals when entering and exiting positions, ranging from near-term mean reversion to powerful momentum opportunities. For reference, here is a look at the 50-day moving average for both XOM and EPD.

More Perspective On The Market:

Conclusion:

We don't know where the price of oil and natural gas will be next year, next week, or even tomorrow. However, some energy companies (such as those highlighted in this articles) have opportunities to keep delivering big steady income payments to investors, regardless of noisy commodity price fluctuations. And if you are an income-focused investor, we believe the two specific opportunities highlighted in this article are attractive and worth considering.

If you like the ideas presented in this article, consider the members-only version (75 High-Yield Energy Stocks Sold-Off, These 4 Are Worth Considering) which includes two additional high-yield energy sector ideas that are attractive for fundamental reasons and because they just sold-off (we currently own one of these two additional ideas, and we’re considering investing in the other).

