Abercrombie & Fitch: Will Hollister Shine Again This Quarter?

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $1.16 billion and EPS of $1.1. The estimate represents over 25% revenue growth sequentially, and likely reflects robust holiday sales. Other retailers like Target (NYSE:TGT) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) also reported strong holiday sales. Market chatter suggested Abercrombie & Fitch put itself up for sale last summer. The company was plagued by eroding sales and an inability to keep pace with customer preferences. When it did not receive any acceptable offers, it decided to go it alone.

Since, management has stemmed the slide in the company's top line. The Hollister brand has been a stalwart as the Abercrombie brand has struggled. The company also stabilized margins to help grow the bottom line. ANF is up over 75% Y/Y, versus 15% for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Investors should focus on the following key items.

Can Hollister Continue To Shine?

Last quarter, total sales were up 5% Y/Y. Hollister grew revenue by 10%, while the Abercrombie brand was off 2%. Direct-to-consumer sales were up 11%. More than two-thirds of direct-to-consumer traffic was driven by mobile as the company's phone and app productivity growth continues to grow. Nonetheless, direct-to-consumer growth lacks Urban Outfitters', which is experiencing over 20% growth in the segment on a similar sized revenue base.

A major investment in omni-channel marketing has paid off, particularly for Hollister, which saw strong sales growth across all channels and all regions. Abercrombie & Fitch has also gotten closer to its customers, getting constant feedback on what products are hot or otherwise. The Abercrombie brand appears to be stabilizing and could actually grow if the company can to translate positive traffic and conversion trends to the brand.

Stabilizing Margins

Abercrombie's margins have held up despite the growing influence of mobile sales. Gross margin was 61% last quarter, down from 62% in the year-earlier period. I expect gross margins to slide further if mobile growth explodes. The company cut selling costs to 44% of revenue from 47% in the year-earlier period, and EBITDA margins were 13% versus 12% in the year-earlier period. The revenue growth, along with stable-to-improving margins, has gotten analysts excited about the brand. This has also driven ANF's explosive share price. I expect more of this tomorrow.

Pristine Balance Sheet

Abercrombie has a pristine balance sheet. Its $459 million in cash and equivalents exceeds its $264 million debt load. Debt is about 0.6x run rate EBITDA. The company's liquidity and cash flow will allow it to sustain itself if the retail market turns down or if consumer trends change sharply. This flexibility allowed Abercrombie to pull its proposed sale last summer and go it alone. The company's strong balance sheet reflects a prudent management team and gives it a competitive advantage in the cut-throat retail industry.

Conclusion

I expect another strong quarter from ANF. Strong guidance and an ability to replicate past success are key to the stock. I rate ANF a Hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.