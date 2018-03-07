Market Volatility Bulletin: S&P Futures Tumble On Gary Cohn Resignation

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) swung around a reasonably narrow range in Tuesday’s trade, after a Friday rebound that led into a Monday diagonal rally.

Foreign stocks (ACWX, EFA, EEM) were able to shrug off the hung parliament on the Italian elections and the ongoing talk of US tariffs on certain imports.

Volatility on the US 10-Yr Note has continued to calm, which in turn creates a backdrop for equity vol to potentially follow suit:

Thoughts on Volatility

A discussion that I believe to be relevant is whether VIX products created problems for stocks or vice versa.

Some, potentially including the CBOE, contend that vol products (SVXY, UVXY, formerly XIV) simply cannot move the larger indexes. They have their set of reasons.

So can VIX products move vol or not?

I tend to be of the mindset that they can, under the right conditions. Atom & Humber speaks to this possibility in a comment made in an article on ProShares’ decision to reduce leverage ratios on UVXY and SVXY.

I think that on any given day, those who believe that vol products cannot directly impact markets are mostly correct: that each product trades with its own, contained, sphere of influence.

Events such as Feb 5 speak to an important exception to this rule, that can and I argue has had ongoing impact on a variety of products and markets.

A flexible mindset that is open to different interpretations is important. It is good to have convictions and well built frameworks for decision making. But whether trading vol products (VXX, TVIX), considering an asset allocation, or just making life decisions it is important to try and hold onto competing perspectives.

Term Structure

The term structure has kicked up some since the Mar 6 close. While vols are calming, they are willing to fire higher on a moment’s notice.

… and with good reason. When S&P futures can dump on a moment’s notice following a news piece, we are clearly in territory where granting VX futures some upside potential is warranted. To put this a little differently, I wonder what the SPX market impact would have been had Mr. Cohen resigned in the third week of July 2017: likely substantially less.

The key is to have a more robust sense of the kinds of outcomes that are likely or possible in today’s market. Short-vol products and long-vol products live in a new environment with new dynamics, and so one needs to take great care when looking which lessons to glean from the past.

Conclusion

We recently discussed a long-short pairs trade relating long VXX, short UVXY here. We hope to get some more visuals and discussion on the piece within the next day or two.

As is frequently the case, we received some good suggestions after publishing the above piece:

Convoluted’s comment brings up an important point: he’s essentially discussing a sympathetic strategy to the one proposed. This opens the scope of the trade and allows readers to implement in line with their tactics of choice.

On a personal note, I've been traveling with my family over the last week through Vietnam. We arrived in Hanoi, went on to Halong Bay, and are now in Tam Coc (where parts of King Kong were filmed). We're off to Phong Nha National Park, that has the largest caves in the world (supposed to be not just large but also very beautiful). Writing may be a bit more sporadic over the next few days and maybe weeks as we juggle between travel and also some business development.

