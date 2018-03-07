NextEra Energy Successful With Renewables

With a beta of 0.34, NEE is less volatile than the overall stock market and does not closely mirror its moves, a plus for investors seeking stability.

The company ranked #122, and is the second-ranked utility after Sempra Energy, in Drucker Institute’s list of best-managed companies as described in The Wall Street Journal.

The company has “done well by doing good,” earning a substantial portion of profits from owning and operating renewable generation sources, especially wind power.

Utility stocks like NextEra Energy offer investors dividends and upside from both retail service and generation earnings.

Who is NextEra Energy?

NextEra Energy (NEE), a utility founded in 1925, today has a market capitalization of $72.2 billion and an enterprise value of $105.5 billion. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers throughout the US. As an electricity retailer, it supplies electricity to ten million people (five million customer accounts) on the east and lower west coasts of Florida.

Additionally, NextEra is notable for having competed with Sempra (SRE), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Elliott Management, and Hunt Consolidated to buy Energy Futures Holdings and thus its 80% interest in Oncor. Sempra prevailed and is awaiting final approval from the Texas Public Utilities Commission, expected within a few days.

NextEra is now similarly offering to buy assets of the state-owned Santee Cooper utility in South Carolina for $15.9 billion after Santee Cooper spent $9 billion trying and failing to build two nuclear reactors.

NextEra’s Operations

The company is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida and employs 14,000 people full-time in 30 states and Canada. Its chairman, president, and chief executive officer is James Robo.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is the holding company; NextEra Energy Resources (NEER) is the generation division, and Florida Power and Light is the Florida electric retail division. NextEra Energy Resources owns and operates 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity throughout the US, using natural gas, nuclear, solar, and wind as generating fuels, especially wind. Also included in the clean energy total are eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The company's FPL utility generation profile is 46% natural gas, 26% nuclear, 22% wind, 3% solar, 2% coal, and less than 1% oil. Fitting this generation profile, among the top fifty US power producers, NextEra has one of the lowest carbon dioxide emissions rates, at about 500 pounds per megawatt-hour.

The company's Energy Resources 20 gigawatts of generation is 70% wind, 15% nuclear, 10% solar, and 5% natural gas. Resources also has 8 billion cubic feet/day of natural gas pipeline capacity in service or under development.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, about six-sevenths, or $1.9 billion of NextEra’s net income before adjustments came from Resources. The other approximately one-seventh, or $344 million of net income before adjustments came from FPL. However, for the year, 35% of net income before adjustments or $1.9 billion came from FPL, 55% of net income before adjustments or $3.0 billion from Resources, and 10%, or $500 million, from corporate and other.

The company’s profit margin was 31% and its operating margin was 35%, with a return on assets of 4% and a return on equity of 19%. Its shareholder returns consistently outperform those of the S&P 500 Utility Index and the S&P 500.

Institutional Shareholder Services gives NextEra an overall governance quality score of 2 (lower is better), with sub-scores of audit 1, board 6, shareholder rights 2, and compensation 5.

In announcing its fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results, with a distinct nod toward tax reform, the company highlighted that FPL “will reduce customer bills by using federal tax savings to forgo recovery of the approximately $1.3 billion Hurricane Irma restoration cost-saving each of FPL’s nearly 5 million customers an average of $250 and potentially avoiding a base rate increase for up to two years.”

NextEra Energy Competitors

NextEra Energy was rated #122, and the second-ranked utility after Sempra, in the Drucker Institute-Wall Street Journal’s list of 250 best-managed companies. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was #1, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was #2.

The company is also the largest wind and solar energy generator in the world and has won awards for sustainable and ethical operations, including being named as #125 on Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list and the top utility on its 2016 best companies list.

Strategy And Growth

Just how dramatic renewables are to NextEra’s revenue and income becomes apparent from the chart above. Indeed, the next phase of its product offerings will be to combine battery operations with wind and solar.

Overall, the company plans to invest $40 billion in infrastructure through 2020 and is the country’s third-largest investor in infrastructure.

In 2017, NextEra Energy Resources originated 1700 MW in new wind power projects and 1000 MW in new solar power projects with 28 gigawatts of renewable projects in the long-term queue. It owns seven natural gas pipelines in Texas and just opened the southeastern Sabal Trail and Florida Southeast Connection natural gas pipelines. The (Appalachian) Mountain Valley pipeline is due to open in 2018. These pipelines are advantaged - and needed - due to the abundance of low-cost natural gas now produced throughout the US.

The company expects growth in sixteen identified market segments in both the FPL and the NEER areas, ranging from FPL new generation to gas pipelines and new solar projects.

NextEra’s Stock And Financial Highlights

Market Realist identifies NextEra’s total one-year returns of 20% leading those of other utility companies such as Duke (NYSE:DUK), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

NextEra’s March 6th, 2018 closing price was $153.26/share, 91% of its one-year target price of $167.87 and 96% of its 52-week high of $159.64. The company’s one-year target price is $167.87.

The company’s 2017 revenues were $17.2 billion with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $8.6 billion and net income of $5.4 billion. The company has liabilities of $69.6 billion and assets of $97.8 billion, giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 71%. Its credit rating is A- from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, and Baa1 from Moody's.

While its current ratio (ratio of current assets to current liabilities) is 0.64, so somewhat under the desirable 1.0, its total cash at the end of 2017 was a comfortable $1.7 billion.

NextEra has an average analyst rating from fifteen analysts of 1.8, or “buy” with a lean toward “strong buy.” The last three updates have been positive: a Goldman Sachs upgrade from “buy” to “conviction buy” in October 2017, initiation of coverage by Credit Suisse at “outperform” in December 2017, and initiation of coverage by UBS at “buy” in February 2018.

The company’s beta is 0.34, so it is considerably less volatile than the market.

NextEra's dividend of $4.44 per share gives a yield of 2.9% at the company’s current stock price and lays the foundation for a targeted 12-14% dividend growth rate through 2020. Its prior twelve-year per share compound annual dividend growth rate has been 8.9%. NextEra’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 13.5 at 2017 earnings per share of $11.38. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4 implies forward earnings per share of $8.34.

NEE data by YCharts

Risks

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this year. This could have a negative effect on NextEra, and all utilities, in two ways: potentially higher costs for debt in a majority-debt capital structure, and competition for investors looking for yield. NextEra has quantified interest rate risk, saying that a 100 basis point increase (1%) could lead to EPS lower by $0.06-$0.07 for Resources and an additional $0.03 for Corporate debt.

Other identified risks, both positive and negative, include volume of electricity sales by FPL, natural gas prices, asset reliability, wind resource, and even Texas market conditions.

Additionally, should states roll back credits for renewable power, as happened in Oklahoma for wind power tax credits, NextEra’s renewables growth could be adversely affected.

Recommendation

Despite its price near a 52-week high and closing in on a one-year target, I recommend NextEra Energy to investors interested in its highly-rated clean energy operations, dividend growth, and its business growth potential in vital US electricity and energy markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.