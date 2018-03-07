Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 14

So far, its top names have outperformed SPY over the next 6 months by 6.28%, 18.89% versus 12.61%.

This wasn't a good week for Bulletproof Investing. Both of the hedged portfolios I presented in week 14 underperformed their expected returns.

Safety First: NASCAR driver Johanna Long and her helmet (Credit: Gearheads)



Bulletproof Investing: Week Fourteen Performance

Each week since the beginning of June, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. I have promised to publicly share the final performance of each of these portfolios. Here, I update the final performance of the two hedged portfolios and the top 9 names I presented in the 14th week I offered my service.

Bulletproof Investing Background

In the beginning, when I offered my service, I presented the $1 million portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to possible downside over the next 6 months, and the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to downside. In many cases, the portfolios that scored best according to that ratio were hedged against smaller than 9% declines. Some of those tightly hedged portfolios have often underperformed their expected returns, so recently I've shifted to presenting portfolios hedged against larger declines, though during the recent correction some of the tightly-hedged portfolios have outperformed.

One thing I've kept doing since the second week is presenting my system's top names each week, and also a portfolio that comprises them, hedged against a >9% decline over 6 months. Let's look at what I presented in week 14 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $100,000 portfolio initially presented here. The data below was as of August 31st. The primary securities here were Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Rockwell Collins (COL), McDonald's (MCD), and Constellation Brands (STZ). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs at the time when hedging against a >6% decline, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $25,000. Pan American Silver (PAAS) was added in as a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first four names.

The worst case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 5.72% (the "Max Drawdown"), and the best case scenario was a gain of 13.79% (the "Net Potential Return", or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 4.91% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

This portfolio returned 0.25%, which underperformed its expected return of 4.91%.

Portfolio 2

This was the $1,000,000 portfolio presented here initially. This portfolio had Arista Networks (ANET), Alibaba (BABA), FMC (FMC), Liberty Interactive (LVNTA), Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) as primary securities, and Alibaba again (hedged much more tightly) to absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The worst case scenario for this one was a decline of 8.44%; the best case scenario was a gain of 23.06%; and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 7.43%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.



This portfolio underperformed its expected return of 7.43% with an actual return of 4.67%. SPY returned 10.87% over the same time period.

New: Interactive Versions Of The Charts Above

You can see interactive versions of the portfolios above, including price data for each position on every trading day, at the bottom of this page: Performance - Tracking Portfolios. From now on, I'll post interactive versions of each portfolio presented in Bulletproof Investing there after the portfolios end.

Top Names

Unlike previous weeks, there were only 9 top names on August 31st, due to a data error, as I explained to subscribers at the time:

This screen capture from the backend of our website shows our top-ranked securities as of Thursday. This actually includes our top-9 names. The security highlighted in peach or whatever that color is below, the ProShares Trust VIX Short-Term ETN (VIXY) is not one of our top names. It's highlighted because I have disabled it so it doesn't appear in any of our portfolios. It ended up on this screen because of a mistake by our data provider, which failed to adjust VIXY's adjusted prices for the ETN's recent 1-for-4 reverse split. I have alerted the data provider and asked them to correct this.

Since then, I've also added a second data provider for redundancy. These were Portfolio Armor's top 9 names as of August 31st: Alibaba, PayPal, FMC, Arista Networks, Sanderson Farms, Liberty Interactive, Charter Communications (CHTR), Nvidia, and Brink's (BCO).

Top Names Performance

The top names were up 8.42%, on average, versus 10.87% for SPY. This is the 3rd cohort out of 13 that has underperformed SPY over the next 6 months.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% August 24th 15.23% 13.73% August 31st 8.42% 10.87% Average 18.89% 12.61%

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 18.89% over the average of these 13 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 12.61%, an average outperformance of 6.28% over 6 months.

Week 14 Assessment

This wasn't a good week. After two weeks in a row when a combined 6 hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns, both of the hedged portfolios presented this week underperformed their expected returns. In addition, Portfolio Armor's top names (unhedged) underperformed SPY over the 6-month period, for the 3rd time out of 13.

This is the space where I'm supposed to market my service, but since I've just told you about its weak performance in week 14, I won't.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.