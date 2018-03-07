U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 6, 2018

Emini S&P 500 futures are down 28 points as of 10.45pm (3/6/2018) after the news of Cohen's resignation. Hopefully, we will hold on to 2646 on the futures tomorrow, otherwise the chances of the recent correction lows being retested increase.

One of the key news was the survival benefit shown by La Jolla Pharmaceuticals' (LJPC) angiotensin II formulation Giapreza in a posthoc analysis in patients with distributive shock (which is commonly septic shock) and acute kidney injury, AKI who required renal replacement therapy. Despite showing successful phase 3 results in the ATHOS 3 trial in distributive shock, bears have always been skeptical about the commercial potential of Giapreza (although it helped achieve the target blood pressure at 3 hours in significantly higher number of patients vs. placebo), the reason being that the ATHOS 3 trial failed to show a difference in mortality between the drug arm and the placebo. The NEJM paper publishing the ATHOS 3 data clearly mentioned that the trial was not powered to show a mortality benefit. The stock has doubled in last year, still, bears have always been skeptical. Hopefully, the data from today will silence the bears. AKI is very commonly seen in septic shock (53% incidence as per this paper). About 89% of these patients with AKI and septic shock may require renal replacement therapy (like dialysis or hemofiltration). The data released today showed higher survival in these patients at day 28 of follow-up (53% vs. 30%, p=0.012). Additional benefit seen in AKI subgroup could be due to the homeostatic effect of angiotensin II in maintaining glomerular filtration rate. The data could increase the commercial adoption of Giapreza.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) received FDA Orphan drug designation for its hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 for the treatment of iron overload that results due to repeated blood transfusions in beta-thalassemia. The Orphan designation seems to be based on clinical data from a phase 1 study where PTG-300 showed proof of concept reduction in serum iron in healthy volunteers. The role of hepcidin in iron metabolism is well known. As this paper mentions, “the rate of iron efflux into the plasma depends primarily on the plasma level of hepcidin; when iron levels are high, the synthesis of hepcidin increases and the release of iron from enterocytes and macrophages is diminished. Conversely, when iron stores drop, the synthesis of hepcidin is down-regulated and these cells release more iron.”

While the role of hepcidin in iron metabolism is known for decades, it is only very recently that hepcidin related formulations are being tested to treat iron overload due to conditions like beta thalassemia requiring frequent blood transfusions. The target market is about 300,000 existing beta-thalassemia patients worldwide (and 60,000 new cases per year). About 60%-80% of these are beta-thalassemia major patients who require frequent blood transfusions. About 88% of beta thalassemia major patients show signs of iron overload.

While we are discussing this topic, La Jolla Pharmaceuticals itself is targeting iron overload in beta-thalassemia major through its second lead product candidate LJPC-401, its proprietary formulation of synthetic human hepcidin which is at almost a similar stage of development after a successful phase 1 trial. Please note the difference vs. Protagonist Therapeutics’ PTG-300 which is a hepcidin mimetic. We will have to wait to see who will win this large target market when we get some comparable advanced clinical data from larger trials of the two product candidates likely next year. On the back burner, investors should also consider looming threat from emerging therapies like CRISPR/Cas9. Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) plans to target beta-thalassemia as well (in Vertex Pharmaceuticals collaboration) though no clinical trials have been done yet.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) seems to be getting some of its mojo back in immune-oncology after getting approval for a longer-acting (monthly) formulation of Opdivo (Keytruda is given 3 weekly), which could translate to additional convenience for patients by lowering trips to the transfusion center (and maybe favorable treatment by insurers).

