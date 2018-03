Passive Investing May Not Work For Fixed Income. But What Does?

By Gene Tannuzzo, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager, Strategic Income

Gene Tannuzzo explains why a strategic beta approach makes a lot of sense in fixed income, particularly relative to traditional passive strategies.

Passive investing poses a tremendous risk in the fixed-income market, says Senior Portfolio Manager Gene Tannuzzo. A traditional bond index is weighted toward the most indebted issuers and may not provide the risk diversification investors need. Tannuzzo describes a strategic beta approach as an alternative - one that uses rules-based filters to target a better balance of yield, quality and liquidity.

