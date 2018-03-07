Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Weighed Down By Cohn Exit

Economy

No one emerges victorious from a trade war, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told French radio station RTL, recommending "an agreement between the different parties, and talks." "The macro-economic impact would be serious, not only if the U.S. took action, but especially if other countries were to retaliate, notably those who would be most affected, such as Canada, Europe, and Germany in particular."

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner will visit Mexico today and meet President Enrique Pena Nieto, just a week after the two countries called off a meeting amid disagreements about border wall funding. The talks, which will also include a U.S. delegation of the State Department and National Security Council, will focus on immigration, security, trade and economics.

The Department of Justice is suing California over three state statutes that federal officials say interfere with their immigration authority. Under the Trump administration, the DOJ has tried a mix of political and financial pressure against sanctuary cities, threatening to cut off grants or remove ICE agents unless they agree to identify and hold suspected immigration offenders.

China's foreign exchange reserves fell $27B to $3.134T in February, posting their first decline in 13 months, as the yuan weakened against the U.S. dollar amid wild market swings. Capital flight was seen as a major risk for China at the start of 2017, but a combination of tighter capital controls and a faltering greenback helped the yuan stage a turnaround.

North Korea is willing to hold talks with the U.S. on denuclearization and will suspend nuclear tests while those talks are underway, the South said after its delegation returned from Pyongyang. While President Trump called the steps "acting positively," the U.S. imposed additional sanctions after deciding a chemical warfare agent was used to assassinate the half-brother of Kim Jong-un.

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond is insisting that Britain can overcome EU opposition and include financial services in a post-Brexit trade deal a day after his French counterpart ruled it out. The disagreement underscores what is set to be a major sticking point and comes as the EU publishes its draft guidelines today for their future economic partnership.

Kicking off a tour in the West, Saudi Arabia's crown prince will land in the U.K. today, hoping to persuade British officials that his "shock" reforms have made his country a better place to invest. He's also scheduled to meet with President Trump on March 19. London and New York have long been the frontrunners to host the partial upcoming flotation of Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO), although Hong Kong is emerging as an increasingly likely compromise.