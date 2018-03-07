Oprah Sells 2.36 Million Shares Of Weight Watchers (Maybe She Read My Bearish Article)

At least in the short term, this is bad news for WTW's stock. My $45 to $50 price target might get hit faster than I anticipated.

After the bell, on March 1st, my Weight Watchers article: I Was The Lone Bull At $12 And Am Now Short At $70 was published. Perhaps, great minds think alike or maybe, just maybe, Oprah and/or her financial advisors read my Seeking Alpha article. Before you suggest I'm high on my own cologne, tonight, March 6th, and after the bell, Ms. Winfrey filed an SEC Form 4 disclosing that she disposed of 2,720,702 shares of Weight Watchers (WTW). To be precise, she donated 361,000 shares to her charity and she sold 2,359,702 shares.

As the SEC form 4 is hard to read given the sheer number of lines and the spacing, I dropped the data into excel.

Here is a pretty chart and as you can see, Oprah cashed out $142.7 million worth of stock over the past three trading days.

Incidentally, and to jog readers memories, I wrote my very first SA article on March 10, 2014 and it was about Weight Watchers: Arguably The Most Compelling Short Squeeze Stock Of 2014.

In terms of Oprah's cost basis, October 19, 2015, she bought 6,362,000 shares at $6.79. In connection with the deal, and as part of a longer term business relationship with the company, she was granted leap options to buy 3,513,000 shares at an exercise price of $6.97. This option grant has a five year vesting schedule and contains various language associated with terms of the deal. So, in essence, Oprah was long 9,875,000 shares of Weight Watchers at just under $7 per share.

Even though Oprah made the smart and prudent move by taking some chips off the table, after making nearly 9 times her money, there are two parties that are going to be upset. These two groups are the hedge funds that have been short Weight Watchers since $12, when I started writing bullish pieces about the company, and Artal Group SA. The hedge funds will be upset because many of them lost tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars shorting Weight Watchers. Artal Group S.A. will be upset because they own 29.443 million shares. Lo and behold, since last week, Weight Watchers has moved from $77 to $58 in short order, Artal Group SA has learned that its wealth in Weight Watchers stock is a bit illusionary or at least inflated. The reason I say that is because there isn't enough liquidity for them to be able to sell their shares.

Let me explain

As of February 1, 2018, Weight Watchers had 64.7 million shares outstanding. If we include Oprah's 3.5 million shares in the form of in the money options, the diluted WTW share count is 68.2 million. As of February 15, 2018 there were 7.31 million shares of WTW sold short. However, it is my understanding that Artal's 29.443 million shares can't be shorted as they don't allow these shares to be lent in securities lending group (they can't be shorted) and Oprah's 6.362 million shares couldn't be borrowed for shorting, either. Therefore, practically speaking, the physical float of Weight Watchers was 28.9 million shares. If we temporarily exclude Fidelity's 8.1 million shares, as they have been long term holders, and 5 millions shares held by passive ETFs (Vanguard and Blackrock) then the physical float felt and acted more like 15.8 million shares. Keep in mind that Weight Watchers' short interest has hovered in the 7 to 18 million range throughout 2017 and into 2018. However, for most of that time, it was in the low 7 million to high 8 million range. So essentially, a big part of the big leg up in shares was purely driven by a short squeeze in the face of carefully orchestrated earnings beats and raises for a number of consecutive quarters.

Let's face it, WTW shares overshot to the upside. I think I poignantly captured that when I said (from the lone bull at $12 and now short at $70 piece):

If you take a step back, it is remarkable that from FY 2016 to FY 2017 WTW only grew revenue by $142 million (12.2%), yet experienced a magical $4.1 billion increase in market capitalization in a one year span (68 fully diluted shares x $60 points per share = $4.1 billion).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Takeaway

At least in the short term, the news that Oprah sold 2.36 million shares will most likely act as kryptonite, as it is bad PR and may embolden the shorts that tides are, finally, turning. Moreover, physically adding 2.36 million shares, that were locked in a proverbial financial vault that couldn't be shorted, into the physical share supply will act as an overhang. Oprah news aside, I wonder if I am the only analyst, as I don't waste much time reading Wall Street research, that has raised questions about the efficacy of Weight Watchers' new Freestyle program. Intuitively, I'm just not sure how making 200 foods zero points and removing 7 points from people's daily point allocation is a great way to lose weight. However, the proof will be in the puddle, one year from now when Weight Watchers reports its full year FY 2018 revenue and EBITDA numbers. I'm highly skeptical, but I could be wrong.

Appendix

Here is a snapshot of the SEC Form 4

Disclosure: I am/we are short WTW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.