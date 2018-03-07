Sangamo Therapeutics - Part I: Does Zinc Finger Nuclease Have A Shot?

There is a complicating factor that makes the handling of investment mistakes more difficult. This is the ego in each of us. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

In the past 52 weeks, the shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) - a bioscience firm, focusing on the development and commercialization of gene-editing medicines to treat cancers and various diseases - appreciated by $20.65 (+434%) to trade at $25.40. The robust capital appreciation is due to the various fundamentals developments in the novel gene-editing approach that utilizes a technology coined zinc finger nuclease.

In this report, we’ll elucidate the underlying science of Zinc finger nuclease as well as key corporate developments. Moreover, we’ll briefly do a comparative technology analysis with Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), another gene-editing bioscience that delivered over 150% profits for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing.

Figure 1: Sangamo stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Richmond, CA, Sangamo is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of gene-editing molecules to manage cancers as well as other rare and difficult-to-treat diseases (as depicted in figure 2). Later, we’ll elucidate the mechanism of gene-editing that the company utilizes coined Zinc finger nuclease (“ZFN”). First, we’ll briefly go over notable segments in development. Of note, the rare blood disorder (hemophilia A) franchise that employed ZFN is in a collaborative relationship with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

There is also a second partnership with the said company for the co-development of a molecule to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”). As for the hemoglobinopathies (sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia), Sangamo is working with Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV). Moreover, the firm signed the deal with Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) for the collaborative development of Huntington’s disease. The most interesting partnership (which we will go in-depth later) is with Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) - a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) - for the innovation of engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of various resistant cancers.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Sangamo investor presentation)

As a novel approach to therapeutics development, gene-editing has far-reaching ramifications for the treatment of many conditions such as highly difficult to treat cancers and disorders (as well as rare genetic diseases). While there are various methods to edit genes (i.e. the genetic materials) of an organism, our extensive research suggested that the best approach is the CRISPR/Cas9 of Crispr Therapeutics. The key reason is that the bacteria has been using this defense mechanism to cut out (or excise) the genetic materials (either RNA or DNA) inserted into their genome (by viruses) for millions of years.

It’s more fruitful to leverage on the pinnacles of eons of evolutionary fine-tuning. And, we recommend readers to check out the 7-volume of research that we authored on Crispr for an in-depth understanding of the aforementioned approach.

All that being said, we’ll shift focus to elucidate the other promising gene-editing technique, ZFN. Instead of employing the live restriction (i.e. cutting) enzyme of the CRISPR/Cas9 system, ZFNs are artificial counterparts to cleave at theoretically precise DNA locations (as shown in figure 3). After the sequence of DNA is broken, a donor DNA fragment (containing the correct genes - to treat, say a genetic disease (or the genes to help T-cells spotting out cellular markers of cancer) - are inserted and the whole fragments are rejoined.

The new DNA sequence containing the corrected genes - i.e. the chimeric DNA - is then packaged along with the ZFN into adeno-associated viral (“AAV”) carriers. In the subsequent step, the virus then transmits and incorporates the new genes into the patients. Of note, we’ll explicate this in further details as to how it is being employed for the advancement of CAR-T (in figure 4 below). Let’s discuss the potential issue with ZFN first.

A key problem to this system is that the zinc finger domains might not be specific enough that they cut into normal genes rather than the targeted (disease) sequences, thus disrupting normal cellular functions (and causing cell death). Given this technology is quite early in its development, problems are bound to occur: substantial fine-tuning will be needed. This is quite contrasted to the CRISPR/Cas9 system that has been perfected by millions of years in bacteria as mentioned.

Figure 3: Mechanism of gene-editing. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

On Feb. 22, 2018, Sangamo announced the collaborative deal with Kite/Gilead for the use of ZFN to develop the next generation engineered T-cells, i.e. their flagship CAR-Ts. With ZFN, these advanced CAR-Ts can be deployed “off-the-shelf” to promptly serve patients. Re the deal specificities, Gilead/Kite to deliver Sangamo $150M in upfront payments. Moreover, Sangamo is able to receive up to $3.01B pending on various milestones achievement. Furthermore, there is also the future royalties payments. Gilead will be responsible for all the innovation and commercialization expenses. CEO of Sangamo, Sand Macrae enthused:

This collaboration between Kite and Sangamo brings together two leading platforms to develop best-in-class cell therapies in oncology. We are excited by Kite's commitment to driving innovation in this field and look forward to working together to realize the full promise of cell therapy in treating cancer.

With similar optimism, President/CEO of Gilead, John Milligan commented:

The emergence of gene editing as a tool to edit immune cells holds promise in the development of therapies with potentially improved safety, efficacy, and efficiency. We believe Sangamo's zinc finger nucleases provide the optimal gene-editing platform, and we look forward to working with Sangamo to accelerate our efforts to develop next-generation autologous cell therapies, as well as allogeneic treatments that can be accessed more conveniently in the hospital setting for people living with cancer.

With ZFN technology, as alluded, the allogeneic cell therapies from healthy donor cells or renewable stem cells would potentially provide faster treatment option than conventional CAR-T. As illustrated in figure 4, these “off-the-shelf” CAR-T can be directly administered to patients at the infusion center, thereby expediting treatment for patients afflicted by deadly cancers. Of note, there is an excellent article by Terry Chrisomalis of Biotech Central Analysis that further explored this partnership, which we recommend readers to check out.

Figure 4: Manufacturing of CAR-T using ZFN. (Source: Sangamo)

For Q4 2017, Sangamo reported $13.1M ($0.15 per share) net losses compared to $9.6M ($0.14 per share) decline for the same period a year prior. That aside, the fiscal earnings are featured in figure 5 below. Looking at the balance sheet, there are $244.6 million in cash/equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2017. Adding the $150M upfront payment from the Kite/Gilead deal gives the company $394.6M. Based on the $26M latest quarterly operating expense, the company should have enough cash to fund its therapeutic development for at least three years (before needing any additional financing).

Figure 5: Financial metrics. (Source: Sangamo).

According to Peter Lynch, “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.” We’ll take Lynch’s wisdom in viewing the insider transactions. Per figure 6, there was not a single accumulation in fiscal 2017; meanwhile, all transactions were either direct sales or options exercised. Does that mean the insiders are bearish regarding the prospects? Not necessarily. It is reasonable to conclude that they were simply cashing in on their newfound fortunes.

Another conclusion that can be drawn is that the management is neither bearish nor bullish on the technology that they are brewing. Had they been purchasing shares aggressively, then it’s most likely that they are confident in the outcomes of ZFN. And, perhaps Gilead would have acquired the company rather than signed the deal to pay more money pending on the developmental milestones.

Figure 6: Insiders sales. (Source: Openinsider)

Final Remarks

Sangamo is a good diversification bet pending on various data outcomes. The earliest catalyst is the data-reporting mid-year. Therefore, this can be a good trade for those who are into binary catalysts investing. It’s imperative that you only purchase a small pilot position, as this stock is inherently risky. For those who profited big from this company, it is not a bad idea to sell some shares to take profits (while leaving the rest for further upsides). In the said research, we elucidated this thesis in much greater details and provided pertinent data forecasting.

