TG Therapeutics: The Most Important Catalyst Coming In Q2

Chances of success of this trial appear solid, especially on the PFS side, which is the endpoint for full approval.

UNITY-CLL phase 3 top-line results due in Q2 2018 represent the most important catalyst for TG in 2018 and the most important long-term value driver for the stock.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) has been one of the more volatile portfolio holdings since it was added to our Growth Stock Forum portfolio in early 2017 (the investment idea was exclusively available to subscribers). Whether TG will manage to get accelerated approval for its ublituximab/ibrutinib combo is still uncertain, but the most important catalyst and the largest value driver for the company is the U2 combo (ublituximab and umbralisib) targeting chronic lymphocytic leukemia ("CLL"). The top-line results from the UNITY-CLL trial are due in Q2 and this trial’s outcome is a make or break moment of the year for the stock. The phase 3 trial of ublituximab in multiple sclerosis ("MS") is on track and remains an underappreciated asset, but the results of this trial are too far out to matter (results due in 2021 at the earliest). I remain bullish on TG Therapeutics heading into the UNITY-CLL results and believe the company is well-positioned to increase shareholder value in the long run.

Ublituximab/ibrutinib (GENUINE) path to market still uncertain

This is a known issue and one that has caused the considerable volatility in 2H 2017. Here’s the issue – Venetoclax/Rituxan (V/R) combo has demonstrated higher overall response rates compared to TG’s ublituximab/ibrutinib (U/I) combo while complete response rates are similar.

To get accelerated approval, TG’s combo needs to fulfill an unmet need and based on the V/R combo results, it appears that there is no unmet need there. However, there are issues with the V/R combo which could help TG’s case with the FDA:

The V/R combo enrolled healthier patients with a median of one line of prior therapy. TG’s GENUINE trial included patients with median three lines of treatment, which means the results are not apples to apples.

TG believes that the V/R combo has a worse safety profile, including the potential cytokine release syndrome which can be deadly.

I don’t know whether the FDA will agree, but it appears TG may have a valid case.

The most important catalyst for TG is in Q2 – UNITY-CLL top-line results

The U2 combo (ublituximab and umbralisib), targeting the treatment of CLL is TG’s most important asset. The company expects to report top-line data from the UNITY-CLL trial in Q2 2018. CEO Weiss laid out expectations for this trial at the JP Morgan conference – the trial enrolled 60% treatment naïve patients and 40% relapsed/refractory patients. The presentation slide below shows the expected ORR for the control arm (Gazyva plus chlorambucil) and the U2 arm – Weiss expects the blended treatment difference to be anywhere between 13% and 21%. The goal of the trial is to detect a 15% difference with the minimally detectable difference of 13%, which represents the low end of the estimate range. Weiss’ expectations are based on publicly available data and the company’s own estimates. The ORR is the endpoint for accelerated approval.

PFS will be the endpoint for full approval and the company has the highest conviction there. Gazyva/chlorambucil has a solid response rate but the treatment effect is not durable and U2’s should be far superior. The presentation slide below shows the clear superiority the U2 combo demonstrated compared to Gazyva/chlorambucil in prior trials. The problem with PFS, though, is that it is event-driven, so there is no clear timeline – it could be late 2018, or it could happen sometime in 2019. CLL represents the largest addressable market for U2.

Other considerations

Enrollment completion in the three UNITY-NHL cohorts should occur before the end of 2018 and TG expects to report data from all three cohorts in 1H 2019.

I wrote about ublituximab’s potential in MS earlier, so won’t spend too much time here. This trial is too far from completion to matter in the near-term – TG expects to complete enrollment in Q1 2019 and we then have to wait two years for the last patient to get treated which gives us phase 3 data in 1H 2021. We should look at Ocrevus’ success in the market in the meantime – and Ocrevus is already a considerable force in MS and on its way to becoming a blockbuster in its first 12 months on the market.

TG recently in-licensed a novel BTK inhibitor program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies from Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine. Hengrui is eligible to receive up to $350 million in collaboration and licensing payments and royalties on net sales. TG expects to file an IND in the U.S. for TG-1701 in 1H 2018. TG-1701 is intended to be used as monotherapy or in combination with ublituximab and umbralisib. It forms the basis for TG’s future triplet therapies. TG has previously reported some encouraging data with the U2+ibrutinib combo across B-cell malignancies (ibrutinib is a BTK inhibitor) – see presentation slide below. Granted, these are small patient numbers, but the data look pretty good (except in DLBCL). It will be interesting to see how these future programs progress.

Risks

The risks are obvious here, but worth noting:

The whole thesis rests on late-stage clinical candidates and all may either fail in the clinic or fail to get approved. The situation with UNITY-CLL and UNITY-NHL should be fairly straightforward – they succeed or they fail, while there’s additional uncertainty around the GENUINE trial, which I already covered earlier in the article.

Safety issues in any of the trials would decrease product or combo attractiveness and uptake if/when they are approved.

Even if some or all products and combos are approved, they may not come close to their peak sales potential. Oncology is a very crowded field and one of the main reasons I don’t have high exposure in the area. There are so many potential therapies in development and emerging new therapies that it is hard to keep up with all the potential competitive threats. Many of those threats are longer-term in nature, though, and TG itself is probably not going to stand by and watch, as evidenced by the in-licensing of its own BTK inhibitor for future triplet therapies.

Failures in the near-term will make the next capital raise much harder. If both UNITY programs fail and if ublituximab/ibrutinib get rejected by the FDA, ublituximab in MS would remain the only late-stage trial left and it has more than three years to completion. TG had $85 million in cash and equivalents at the end of 2017, which is enough to last through the most important events in 2018. The company may raise enough cash between now and then, but it could come at a significant cost to shareholders in the form of dilution. Ex-U.S. partnership is a potential source of non-dilutive capital.

Conclusion

TG has multiple shots on goal - the following programs/products/combos:

1) GENUINE (ublituximab/ibrutinib).

2) UNITY-CLL (U2).

3,4,5) UNITY-NHL (U2 - three separate targets).

6) MS (ublituximab).

Success in the UNITY-CLL trial is the largest near-term value driver for the stock while MS represents the largest potential market where ublituximab may have a competitive advantage over Ocrevus (convenience in the form of shorter infusion times, and pricing). Catalysts over the next 18 months include:

UNITY-CLL top-line results – Q2 2018.

Potential BLA (accelerated approval) based on GENUINE results – Q3 2018.

Potential BLA/NDA (accelerated approval) based on UNITY-CLL results – Q4 2018.

UNITY-NHL top-line results from all three cohorts – 1H 2019.

Enrollment completion in the MS trial – Q1 2019.

