Fitbit: Too Expensive And Here Is Why

Investment Thesis

I have been recommending that investors stay away from Fitbit (FIT) for a while now, and this was not due to some clever insights about its technology failing to get traction, but all the work simply comes off of its SEC filings, and how Fitbit's financials are significantly less healthy than management would like the investment community to believe.

Cookie Jar Accounting

Cookie jar is industry slang for when management forcefully makes some periods have worse earnings, so that at some later point, they can reverse this accounting and improve the underlying EPS number. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this type of accounting - it is just that it is misleading, that is all. You get the impression you are getting one type of company, when in fact you are getting a different one.

Source: SEC filings; author calculations

Hopefully, you can see, highlighted in red in the table above, the transition the company has made as its revenue started to fall. So, in the period FY 2014-FY 2016, while the company was growing at quite a pace, management considered it wise to put as much of its earnings into the cookie jar as possible. Now, as I have already said, there is nothing wrong and really outright fraudulent about this - it is just slightly misleading, that is all, and a yellow flag for me.

Allow me to add some further clarity here. In the period 2014-2016, while its revenues grew by a remarkable 190%, management took an accounting reserve of 400% - which by far outpaced revenues during these two years and quite unnecessary. It is not like they are selling faulty watches, are they?

Weak Financial Position

Next, at the end of December 2016, Fitbit had total deferred revenue of ~$50 million and it has now dropped by 15% YoY - which is not all that bad, but it does not appear to describe the revenue of a growth company. Growth companies have a tendency to have more demand for their products than supply. And the amount of deferred revenue tends to grow year over year, not fall.

Also, Fitbit's cash and cash equivalents have dropped by $23 million year over year to $679, which again does not quite appear to describe a huge demand for what is priced as a growth company.

Source: Author's calculations

Finally, hopefully, you can see highlighted in red, that as Fitbit’s revenue fell YoY in FY 2017, Fitbit's DSOs have actually increased. Which makes you think, just how tangible are those sales?

If you remember, going back to September 2017, when Wynit Distribution, Fitbit's largest customer, filed for bankruptcy Fitbit was forced to recognize a bad debt expense against this account. So in fact, what was expected to translate into cash, from its account receivables was just a mirage. Thus, just to make it clear, the increase in the DSOs in the table are already accounting for the charge of $35.8 million for the quarter ended September 2017.

Takeaway

Fitbit has, for a long time, positioned its story, as that of a growth company. How its wearable technology was in such high demand. And admittedly, its stock continues to be priced as a growth stock. Any company that is valued above $1 billion, with negative free cash flow (FY 2017 negative $25 million of free cash flow), combined declining revenue (minus 26%) becomes quite a troublesome investment. Given the recent IDC data which shows that not only does Fitbit not have the leading market share in wearables, but the that competition remains so intense, it will be difficult for a company priced as a growth stock, with no leading market share and declining revenues to remain priced as expensively as it is.

In conclusion, I should point out my analysis is certainly not saying that one should short Fitbit. Not at all, in fact, I would never advocate shorting. However, I should point out, that when I originally wrote in November 2016,

To put the current valuation of FIT ($1.9 billion) in context, I have forecast that the company would grow by 15% over the next 5 years (which is very generous). I have also given it terminal growth of 5% (which again is very generous). Finally, I discounted the growth back at 10%, because the company has a significant amount of cash on its balance sheet, while still being young and risky. I get a valuation of about $1 billion. This is way off the $1.9 billion it currently trades for, and therefore, an investment in FIT has no margin of safety.

The comments on that article were telling me that I was wrong and that I don't 'get' growth companies. Well, in less than 18 months, my valuation now does not look so egregious, does it?

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.