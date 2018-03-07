Frontier Communications: Potential For No Shareholder Returns For The Next Decade

Assuming they need to direct all of free cash flow towards debt repayment, shareholders may not see returns for many, many years.

Thesis

Frontier Communications (FTR) is a struggling telecommunications company originally known as Public Utilities Consolidated Corporation when it was founded in 1935. After a series of debt-fueled acquisitions, which did not turn out as expected, the stock has spiraled downwards in a seemingly unbreakable trend. While on the surface it looks dirt cheap, a careful analysis, which includes the debt, shows that shareholders may have to wait for many years before seeing any returns, and even then the path is not so clear.

Introduction

Frontier recently announced the suspension of their then 26% dividend yield. This sent the stock cratering to lower levels than many thought imaginable:



(Yahoo Finance)

All of their business segments have been performing poorly, with consistent revenue declines quarterly (yes, you heard me, these are quarterly declines):

(Q4 2017 Presentation)

In particular, I am concerned about video and voice services, which are in secular downtrends due to intense competition, as well as landlines becoming obsolete. The downtrend in the data and internet services suggests both increased competitive pricing in that area as well as perhaps customers choosing to move their accounts to more well-known names. This is not a great time to be the underdog in the competitive telecom industry.

Free cash flow in response has been steadily declining (again quarterly):



(Q4 2017 Presentation)

Every stock becomes a buy at some point, right?

When a stock drops 90+%, it is bound to draw value investors. Many fellow authors, including The Owl, have argued that shares have become dirt cheap.

Valuation appears cheap and leverage ratios appear reasonable

Frontier reported free cash flows of $790 million for 2017. With 77.8 million shares outstanding and shares trading at $7.03, the market capitalization is $547 million. This places their P/FCF at 0.69 - which appears to be cheap out of this world. This is implying that you’d get paid off in just over half a year for just holding the stock. The problem? We forgot to look at the debt!

At first glance too, even after factoring in debt things look reasonable and attractive.

As of Q4 2017, Frontier reported adjusted EBITDA of $3.68 billion. With debt at $17.86 billion, that puts their debt to EBITDA at around 4.85 times, which appears low (2017 10-K). This also puts EV to EBITDA at 5, which appears to be somewhat cheap (I use a multiple of 8 as a baseline).

Where’s the problem? These ratios EV/EBITDA and Debt/EBITDA are very standard, but Frontier’s financial situation is anything but standard. These multiples do not perform well when the interest rates on debt is high (which they are for Frontier) nor when capital expenditures are a high proportion of EBITDA (which again is very true for Frontier). To get a better picture of how cheap and how leveraged Frontier really is, we must understand Frontier's specific financial situation.

First: Debt interest rates are abnormally high

Their debt maturing in 2021 (CUSIP: 35906AAP3) has a yield to maturity of over 11%, but if you thought that was high, I should point out that the debt maturing in 2022 (CUSIP: 35906AAK4) has a YTM of over 16% and the debt maturing in 2023/2024 (CUSIP: 35906AAM0) has YTM of 18%. Their debt seems to be pricing in a bankruptcy.

We can see that based on their projected interest expense of $1.5 billion in 2018, the approximate average interest rate on their debt is 8.4%. That is incredibly high for such a leveraged company. If they were to simply roll out the maturities of their outstanding debt at the prevailing YTM, the interest expense would balloon - especially if they were to do so at the prevailing ~15% interest rates. Last time I checked, market interest rates are rising...

Next: Capex remains a large proportion of EBITDA

Out of their $3.68 billion in EBITDA, they are guiding for $1 to $1.15 billion in capex in 2018 after spending $1.154 billion in 2017. I do not believe any argument that their capex is non-recurring as if they are seeing this steep revenue declines even with the capex, what sort of declines should we expect in the absence of it? I’ll lowball this and assume $800 million is recurring (but this looks to be an underestimation).

The Upcoming Debt Maturity Wall

As we can see below, Frontier has some very significant debt maturities coming up especially between 2021 and 2025 (remember that free cash flow was $790 million this past year):

(Q4 2017 Presentation)

Dividends were the mirage

A large part of the bull thesis was the dividends being paid while shareholders wait for the turnaround. This would have enabled shareholders to be compensated immediately. In fact, shareholders buying at current prices would profit in the scenario Frontier distributes all of free cash flow as dividends then declares bankruptcy, within only 8 months.

The dividends prior to the cut were hiding the possibility (now reality) that shareholders will not see any claim to “free cash flow” for the next several years or more.

I assume based on the significant upcoming debt maturities that they will need to use 100% of free cash flow to pay off debts just to stay solvent - and even this may not be enough. To calculate the projected returns, this can only be done using a discounted cash flow model.

I assume that declines to free cash flow will gradually slow down (though to be honest I believe bulls are discounting the reality that the declines might never really end). I assume that interest expense will decrease by 8% of free cash flow every year. I assume that they will need to continue paying off debt for the next ten years, all the way until their most significant 2025 debt maturities. At this point, they would have successfully refinanced all of these maturities, including the significant 2021-2025 maturities to 2035 or later.

After ten years, they will have earned back the ability to refinance any maturities without having to so aggressively pay off debt. I use a 20% discount rate due to the high uncertainty to revenue stabilization, potential for interest rates to continue rising, and the risk that they cannot refinance their debt within the ten-year period.

The sum of the above future cash flows places the fair value at $555 million, right around where the stock is currently trading.

(In millions)

(Chart by Author)

(Note: "Free cash flow attributable to shareholders" is shown as the discounted cash flows).

The reader might think that my assumptions are too bearish. For one, they may be able to retire debt at a faster rate due to many trading significantly below par. That said, for every potential positive, there is another potential negative.

First, they may not be able to extend the 2021-2025 maturities. My model has Frontier paying the debt off just consistently using free cash flow. But as we can see from the debt maturity profile above, this will not be possible starting 2021/2022. They will be at the mercy of the debt capital markets at that point.

Second, even if they do manage to extend the maturities, they may not be able to do so at the same interest rates, increasing the expected interest costs. With YTM 15+%, this is a very real concern. Who is going to be “nice” enough to give capital to Frontier at a lower interest rate? Furthermore, do not ignore the fact that interest rates are rising - and may rise even faster than anticipated if the Fed really goes ahead with four rate hikes in 2018.

Third, declines to free cash flow may be faster than expected or never end. Competition in the telecom industry does not have to stop, and there is not really any indication that it will. Why wouldn’t customers all move to competitors?

Fourth, equity dilution is possible. In the event that they are unable to refinance their loans, they will be forced to sell equity (or worse, see below). With the equity trading lower and lower, such an event would be catastrophic to shareholder value. In a weird contradiction, the cheaper it gets, the more expensive it gets.

Finally, management may decide it more prudent to declare bankruptcy. This is the least likely of the discussed scenarios, but do not take this to mean that it is unlikely. In a bankruptcy reorganization, they may be able to get much of the debt restructured at much more favorable terms.

All of these issues make me wonder if 20% is still yet not high enough.

Potential saving grace: sale of telecom assets

It is possible that Frontier may elect to do a sale and leaseback spinoff of their assets, similar to what Windstream (WIN) did with Uniti Group (UNIT). I am no expert in whether or not this is possible, but if Windstream’s continued struggles are any evidence, this looks to be only a short-term band-aid rather than a long-term solution.

Conclusion

The stock of Frontier appears cheap if one only considers the equity. However, the mountain of debt and elimination of the dividend change things completely. They have a long road ahead of them in deleveraging their balance sheet, which does not appear to offer much shareholder return in the process. While there may be an opportunity to invest in the future when the uncertainty concerning their debt resolves itself, I cannot recommend purchasing shares now - this looks like a value trap.

Author’s note:

If you liked this article, follow me! I hope to help the reader avoid value traps, because avoiding losses is even more important than seeking gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.