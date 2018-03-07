Tetra Technologies: Growth Drivers Ahead

In this article we will discuss these green shoots to see if Tetra's current price is an attractive entry point.

Tetra has come through a dark period that saw the stock price fall to less than $2.00 briefly, before rebounding to $4.60/sh.

Introduction

For the past several years, Tetra Technologies, Inc.: NYSE: (TTI) has been languishing, like a ship of old, becalmed in the sea. Waiting for fair winds to fill its sails, and propel it toward new horizons. Tetra was poorly prepared (to be fair, no one was prepared) for the downturn that hit in 2014, the stock and the company have struggled. Now, I think the winds are picking up.

I think Tetra is about to break out of the range it's been in for the past several months. With lows in the mid threes, highs in the mid fours, Tetra has been boring. Not going down quite enough for me to recommend adding, or up enough to decide to close out the position for the time being.

Source Time lapse aerial view of the Permian Frac patch

Recent events have caused me to conclude that those days are almost over and this stock could seek to break through resistance in the mid fours, and perhaps pull up to its five-year high in the mid-teens (eventually, not tomorrow or next week, but maybe in a couple of quarters).

In this article we will look at those positives.

The Daily Drilling Report's Energy Thesis

First, have a look at the next few bullets. The bullet points below comprise my thesis for investing in the upstream energy sector. Please give it a read. If any of those concepts prove not to be true, then my thesis is weakened.

Global demand stays strong, and supply reaches an approximate equilibrium. No big overhangs to drag the price down. No big gaps to cause a panic spike. So far, that's what we have...knock on wood. All the big cap stuff we're expecting from oil companies is wildly profitable between $60 and $70/bbl, where we are now. All we need is for this stability to last a little longer. It's been impressive to see oil hang tenaciously in the low 60s, which the general market made multiple 1,000 point plus gyrations. Talk about volatility!

Who is the swing producer? USA? OPEC? Don't let anyone kid you. The Saudis still control oil prices and now they have a reason to turn the choke down a little. The ARAMCO IPO will be priced later this year or early in the next, and its value will be driven largely by the price for oil. Both the Saudi prestige and purses depend on this IPO being viewed as a success. The Saudis need oil in the range it currently finds itself for this to happen.

Oil is priced in dollars. The dollar has weakened against other currencies this year. When that happens, the price of oil goes higher.

Capex. Think of it as deferred maintenance for oil companies. The oil price drop of 2014-15 and the length of the downturn have made it difficult for project budgeting. The thing is, like any machine an oilfield is just a big machine, and it has a useful life and must be fixed or replaced over time. Offshore supplies about a third of the world's hydrocarbon energy, and nothing is standing in the wings to take its place. Not shale. Not "alternative energy." Nothing. Nada. Zip. Zilch. Ok, I am being a little puerile now, and I will move on. Bottom line, oil companies are going to have to start replacing the offshore oil they have produced over the last four years.

Tool Box Talk

Tetra has made some significant moves that haven't gotten a lot of notice by the market. Let's list them and you will see in the totality this is going to be a much more dynamic and focused company going forward.

Key metrics

Source

Revenue up nicely YoY due to strong 2017 sales of Neptune CS, and water management activity.

Profits up 2x for the same reasons.

Still showing a loss, but far less than before. Tetra is not alone in this space showing losses. Capex for growth is driving this and should be transitory in 2018.

Management matters

Brady Murphy installed as president and COO. A career Halliburton hand, with several Senior VP postings under his belt in Big Red, he brings a wealth of global experience to Tetra at a time when they are looking to leverage their completion fluids outside the U.S. This is a great move that will open doors for Tetra across the globe.

Owen Serjeant installed as president of CSI Compressco. CSI is a subsidiary that has been a drag on Tetra due to over investment in the pre-2014 era. This is changing rapidly as shale gas wells are brought on line and need compression into gathering and trunk lines. Serjeant has an extensive background in this area with Cameron, as President of the compression division, and with Cooper Energy Services prior to that. This guy knows the compression business.

These two moves are strongly positive in my view and provide some much needed "fresh blood" in the Tetra family.

Key Corporate moves

First we have the acquisition of Swiftwater Energy Services in the water treatment area. We covered this in an extensive article a couple of weeks ago, so I am not going to spill much new ink on that now. Here it is if you missed it. Tetra...Oilfield Water play

Next, and announced just in time for this article is the divestiture of the offshore decommissioning and heavy lift, and the Maritech business. This is a dog business that Tetra mismanaged into the ground as evidenced by the fact they got essentially nothing for the assets other than a 7.5 mm promissory note. What they was get out from under a bunch of diversionary asset retirement obligations that was about all these assets were doing. Good riddance to that bunch of rusting iron.

Services

Tetra reached a level of 92% utilization of existing compression assets. Further they are committing as much as $75 mm of capex this against firm orders for new equipment. This extant of this recovery in contract compression is highlighted by the early 2018 award of the single largest order CSI Compressco has ever received, some $67 mm! CSI now boasts a backlog of over 140 mm. Not bad.

To quote Tetra's CFO, Elijah Serrano;

"Demand for compression services and equipment is the strongest our team has seen in a long time. These segments are all of the early stages of benefiting from an imbalance in supply versus demand and have not yet fully realized the benefit of price increases."

Source

For the record CSI revenue and profit were down a bit YoY in 2017. Conceptually this would dampen enthusiasm for this element of the business. This was led by the overhang of depressed pricing for compression through a good part of the year. If you think about it, compression is a lagging indicator of the overall gas market, being the very last thing that happens as the well's gas is sent into a gathering line.

Source

Note the comments from Serrano on this topic in the call:

"On the compression service side, the demand for incremental horsepower has pushed utilization of our larger sized equipment to over 92%, effectively full utilization. As a result, we are now starting to realize aggressive price increases. We are also initiating orders for new equipment to meet this demand. We are planning to add between $55 million to $75 million of CapEx this year on the back of stronger pricing and firm contracts from our existing customers." "Additionally, the demand for equipment sales is increasing. In the second half of last year, we secured orders to fabricate and sell $53 million of equipment. In January, we received an order for $67 million to fabricate and sell 45 large horsepower compressors to a midstream operator in the Permian Basin. This is the largest order in CSI Compressco's history. This equipment will be delivered during the second half of 2018 in the first half of next year." "As of the end of January, our backlog in the equipment sales business was $114 million, the highest since the third quarter of 2014. All these trends are very positive for us and represent long-term commitments from our customers to handle the higher volumes of associated gas and to enhance production will this gas lift being done in a centralized manner for the multi-pad drilling programs. We are proactively adding labor in our fabrication shop and increasing the use of outsourcing to meet the large backlog referenced earlier."

Source

Bottom line on compression for me. I am willing to give them a pass on this for this quarter and perhaps the next. Put in the context of what I know about Tetra's key areas in the Permian, it makes sense. Now we will just have to see if they deliver in the second half as promised.

Fluids

I will focus only on Tetra's proprietary and unique completion fluid system, Neptune CS here. Fluids revenue decreased sequentially due to their only Neptune project finishing up in Q-4, with most of the project revenue having been realized in Q-3. Tetra had warned this would be the case, so it came as no surprise.

So what does the future hold for Neptune. I had hoped for a firm contract announcement, and we didn't get that. Here are Stuart Brightman's comments on that topic in response to a question.

"I mean obviously to give you kind of an overview then maybe ask Elijio to go into a little bit more detail. I think you have two variables. We have been very clear that we expect Neptune will be a second half revenue generator and so the impact of that. And we think we have a couple of projects, as we have said back in November, that will tie the second half revenue. We continue to be very confident on that. So when that hits, you will certainly see the margin impact as we have seen in previous quarters when that hits."

Source

This tells me they are very confident there is significant work coming for Neptune, but have not received a contract order yet. To be clear, this is not work they are competing for, but rather waiting for a well to reach total depth and have determined the weight of fluid that will be required to complete it.

Investment thesis recap

Pros

I view the tide as having turned for this company, and see Tetra now well positioned to grow revenues and profits in the coming year. To be clear, I see Tetra's emergence from the depths of the last several years as an "around the corner" story, and not one for two or three years down the road.

With the moves Tetra has made to bring in new management, we have fresh vision guiding the company and experienced professionals in key positions as mentioned.

Tetra has strengthened a business that is already making positive contributions to the bottom line by adding the assets and client base of Swiftwater. Water management is a big issue for the frac industry, and Tetra is in a sweet spot to assist.

Their unique position with key technology in the completion fluids space will drive business to Tetra. I look for contract announcements soon in the GoM and internationally- West Africa, and Brazil. There is significant work ongoing in each market that will require fluids in the density range covered by CS Neptune, when these wells are completed.

Exiting non-performing business like Maritech.

Risks

As discussed in my previous articles, payouts from conversion of the CCLP preferred units will be dilutive to common stock holders. If Tetra cannot increase prices and revenue to compensate here, the stock price could continue in the doldrums.

As we are still waiting for the return of significant capex to the offshore deep water space, that will continue to be an overhang for the stock.

The miracle in the desert (the Permian frac activity) could falter leaving Tetra's restructuring toothless, and exacerbating the compression businesses problems.

The oil price could drop in spite of current trends, setting the entire industry back. Tetra would suffer along with other companies in that case.

Your takeaway

I think Tetra is still in extreme oversold territory and represents a significant opportunity for capital appreciation over the next few quarters. I am currently long Tetra, and plan to add to my position around $3.50/share level. It will need to drop a bit to get there and I may have to bite the bullet and buy at present levels ~$3.90/sh.

Final Request

I am not an accountant or CPA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

