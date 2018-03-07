Novo Nordisk: Pick Up This Diabetes Leader In 2018

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has long been a global leader in the diabetes care segment. Accounting for almost 27% of the global diabetes care market by value, 45% of the worldwide insulin market by volume, and 51% of the global GLP-1 market by volume, the company has managed to be leverage the ever-growing opportunity in the diabetes and obesity care segments. The company today is responsible for almost 4% and more than 20% of the annual growth in the global insulin and global GLP-1 markets by volume, respectively.

In this article, I will be explaining the potential of Novo Nordisk's diabetes portfolio and why it makes the company an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

There is significant unmet demand and plenty of space to grow in the diabetes care segment.

The global prevalence of diabetes is around 425 million, close to around 10% of the total adults in the world. By year 2045, this number is expected to become as high as 629 million (linked above).

Currently, approximately 26 million or only 6% of the total diabetes patients (linked above) across the world are treated with Novo Nordisk's products. This leaves much space for the company to grow in this segment.

The above diagram shows the various product classes that are currently used for the treatment of type-2 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk has been at the forefront in taking advantage of the underexplored opportunity in diabetes segment, with its extensive product portfolio of GLP-1s and insulin therapies. While the company has managed to carve its niche in the human insulin and modern insulin segments based on affordability and familiarity aspects respectively, it is the new generation insulin portfolio that will be a major driving force for Novo Nordisk in future years.

Tresiba has been rapidly consolidating its position in the global basal insulin market.

Hypoglycemia has been one of the major challenges in treatment compliance for patients, as such events inevitably lead to patients adjusting their dosages without consulting the physicians. This has been known to lead to less-than-optimal treatment, poor glycemic control, and subsequently long-term diabetes complications such as chronic kidney disease, liver complications, and cardiovascular events.

Launched in almost 62 countries across the world by end of 2017, basal insulin, Tresiba has been rapidly capturing market share, especially in those markets where it enjoys access in par with insulin glargine U100. And what mainly differentiates Tresiba from the other basal insulins in the market is its ability to significantly reduce severe hypoglycemia events, while providing good glycemic control to diabetes patients.

The cardiovascular outcomes study, DEVOTE, has demonstrated superiority of Tresiba over insulin glargine U100 in reducing hypoglycemia events, including the most risky nocturnal hypoglycemia. In post-hoc analysis, the trial also established the link between hypoglycemia events and increased mortality risk. And finally, various studies have confirmed that the combined direct and indirect costs associated with hypoglycemia episode is as high as $14,500.

Novo Nordisk expects to witness an update of Tresiba's label to reflect the inclusion of hypoglycemia data from DEVOTE and SWITCH trials by end of first quarter of 2018. Additionally, the company has also submitted application to update the drug's label based on the DEVOTE trial in EU and Japan. These changes definitely make a very strong case for rapid adoption of Tresiba across the world.

Novo Nordisk has launched multiple new generation insulins including Ryzodeg and Xultophy.

Beyond Tresiba, Novo Nordisk also has a variety of new generation insulins to cater to the entire treatment cascade in diabetes segment. The company has launched its next generation NovoMix 30, Ryzodeg, in around 18 countries (linked above) and has been seeing rapid adoption in these markets. This first ever combination regimen of basal insulin and meal time insulin, has proved effective in reducing HBA1c values as well as in reducing events of overall and nocturnal hypoglyecemia.

Approved by FDA in November 2016 and now launched in almost 18 countries, Novo Nordisk has the very robust once daily Tresiba-Victoza combination injectable, Xultophy, in its portfolio. The drug is indicated as therapy for type 2 diabetes patients unable to control their blood glucose levels with insulin glargine U100 or Victoza. Xultophy has managed to demonstrate efficacy in controlling blood glucose levels, comparable to that of basal-bolus therapy in type 2 diabetes patients, in DUAL VII study program. At the same time, Xultophy was also found superior to basal-bolus therapy in reducing risk of hypoglycemia and causing weight loss in type 2 diabetes patients.

Novo Nordisk has also submitted applications to EMA to include data from LEADER and DEVOTE trials in Xultophy's label. Further, Xultophy proved superior to Tresiba, capped at 50 insulin units, in reducing HBA1C levels as well as in weight loss parameter, in the DUAL II Japan Study. This data and data from DUAL I trial will form basis of the drug's entry in the Japanese market in second half of 2018. Xultophy thus seems all ready to become a strong asset for Novo Nordisk, especially in markets where the company failed to secure reimbursement for Tresiba.

Novel mealtime insulin, Fiasp, was approved by FDA in September 2017 and has been launched in USA in February 2018. Fiasp has already demonstrated non-inferiority to NovoRapid in reducing HBA1c values as compared to NovoRapid in type 1 diabetes patients.

What seems to be working for Novo Nordisk in this highly competitive diabetes space, is the combination of its innovative portfolio with exceptional implementation of the market fit strategy. So, to quote an example, while Tresiba has managed to be a successful launch in multiple international markets, there have been some key markets such as France where the company failed to negotiate the price it wanted for this drug. Novo Nordisk gave up on that and instead entered France with Xultophy, priced at a level higher than that demanded for Tresiba.

Novo Nordisk will continue to make rapid advances in the GLP-1 space in 2018.

Similar to new generation insulins, Novo Nordisk has been developing new GLP-1 therapies that reduce blood glucose levels in diabetes patients as well as events of hypoglycemia and comorbidities in these patients. But most importantly, the company aims to develop its GLP-1 molecules as backbone therapy not only in diabetes but also in related indications such as obesity, NASH, and other serious chronic conditions.

In diabetes, GLP-1s account for a measly 12% of the share of the global diabetes care market value. Patient share in key developed markets such as North America and Region Europe is also a dismal 6% and 5%, respectively. In this context, these is much scope for GLP-1 class of drugs to grow in the diabetes segment, especially as patients with poor glycemic control continue to switch from oral anti-diabetics and insulin therapies or start adding GLP-1s to their insulin regimens.

Novo Nordisk's multiblockbuster therapy, Victoza, already occupies the market leading position in the GLP-1 space. And with cardiovascular benefits demonstrated by both the company's GLP-1s, Victoza (liraglutide) and Ozempic (semaglutide), there is definitely a solid case for the continued uptake of these drugs. In fact, after updating Victoza's label to reflect LEADER data supporting its efficacy in reducing cardiovascular events, there has been a strong rise in new-to-brand prescriptions for the drug. The same trend was observed even for Eli Lilly's Jardiance, after its label was updated to reflect its cardiovascular benefits.

Finally, Novo Nordisk has come out with this revolutionary GLP-1 molecule, semaglutide, under the brand name of Ozempic. This has not only proved superior in lowering blood glucose levels as well as body weight as compared to multiple comparators, but also succeeded in demonstrating ability to reduce cardiovascular events in type 2 diabetes patients. Already approved in USA and Europe, the drug awaits regulatory decision in Japan in 2018.

By mid of 2018, Novo Nordisk now plans to initiate a large cardiovascular outcomes study for Ozempic, which will enroll almost 13,000 type 2 diabetes patients with established cardiovascular or chronic kidney disease. This trial is designed to confirm the findings of the SUSTAIN 6 trial.

While expectations remain high from the subcutaneous semaglutide or Ozempic, the growth prospects for oral semaglutide which is currently being studied in phase 3a program, PIONEER, are projected to be even stronger. And with readouts from all 10 trials of the PIONEER program expected in year 2018, this will definitely prove to be a transformational year for Novo Nordisk. In Pioneer program, orals emaglutide is being tested as monotherapy as well as in combination with various agents as effective and safe therapy for type 2 diabetes patients.

If approved, oral semaglutide will definitely be taking market share from injectable GLP-1s like Victoza and from once-daily diabetes products in the market. However, with Victoza patent set to expire in 2023 (linked above), this may actually prove to be a smart patient switching strategy for Novo Nordisk in the long run.

Investors should not ignore certain company specific risks while investing in Novo Nordisk.

Besides the usual risks pertaining to excessive competition in the diabetes space from well established players such as AstraZeneca (AZN), Eli Lilly (LLY), Sanofi (SNY), and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as well as the pricing pressures in USA, there are also certain company specific risks that have to be considered prior to investing in Novo Nordisk.

Data from DEVOTE trial has made it apparent that both physicians and patients will be better off if they switch to new generation insulins like Tresiba in the long run. However, the challenge today lies in the adoption of such drugs in type 2 diabetes patients, since these patients are mainly under care of general practitioners or GPs and primary care practitioners or PCPs. Hence, while reducing hypoglycemia events and intra-patient variability are priorities for the endocrinologist treating type 1 diabetes patients, GP and PCPs do not worry much about these issues while prescribing to type 2 diabetes patients. This behavior also has to do with the much lower frequency of hypoglycemia in type 2 diabetes patients.

To overcome this challenge, Novo Nordisk has been working hard on creating awareness about the risks of hypoglycemia amongst GPs and PCPs. However, it takes time to change physician perceptions and prescribing patterns. This may prove to be a major hindrance in the growth trajectory of Tresiba.

In October 2017, CVS announced its decision to exclude basal insulin products, Lantus and Toujeo, from its Medicare Part D formulary from January 2018. With CVS Part D accounting for almost 10% of the basal insulin market volume in U.S., this is definitely a solid opportunity for Tresiba. However, that means that the increasing penetration of Tresiba will come at the cost of gradual erosion of the drug's average realized prices.

Though Victoza is a leading GLP-1 therapy, it has to be injected to patients on a daily basis. This lack of dosing convenience has definitely put Eli Lilly's once-a-week Trulicity in favorable light, despite the company having not yet completed its CV outcomes trial.

Coming to Semaglutide, and while the molecule has been faring well on all the key metrics in type 2 diabetes, the label for this drug is similar to that of insulins related to the side effect of retinopathy. And more than related to semaglutide, it may be due to rapid lowering of blood glucose in already compromised patient population. This, however, may pose challenge to the rapid adoption of Ozempic in diabetes as well as obesity segments.

However, Novo Nordisk is a robust buy opportunity on risk adjusted basis.

Despite the various challenges, based on robust fundamentals, the diabetes care leader, Novo Nordisk is definitely a promising investment opportunity for 2018. Wall Street analysts have currently estimated its 12-month consensus target price to be close to $60.40, which is almost 19% higher than its current share price. I find this estimate to be an accurate projection of the company's growth prospects, and hence consider Novo Nordisk to be a safe and stable investment for 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.