Ascena Retail: Dead Money

We discuss why you should not gamble and chase the stock, most notably because our 2018 expectations do not justify the gamble.

When we initiated coverage on Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) we told you plainly that the stock was to be avoided. We have been watching the name for over a year but are of the opinion that despite the company actually having an impressive portfolio as a leading specialty retailer offering clothing, shoes and accessories, it is a dead money stock. Despite the amazing brands in this company's portfolio, like Lane Bryant and Maurice's, the company just has not delivered. As we believe this stock is dead money here, we are urging our readers not to chase the stock lower.

It is dead money

Although we are rooting for the company, performance is what matters. Investors, namely those looking for a speculative buy or chasing a mean reversion, could be tempted to dive into this dead money stock which looks to test new lows:

Source: Yahoo finance

Let us be clear. Investors have lost bundles chasing this stock down every point over the last few years. Do not gamble here. The company is facing ever increasing competition from similar retailers, big box stores and, of course, e-commerce. It will take a meaningful turnaround in operations for the stock to get moving again.

While we realize people are going to chase this for a dead-cat bounce, we urge investors to steer clear. The stock has been a terrible performer after all of our sell calls and looks to be falling back under $2 a share. There are so many better places to put your money. But is there hope?

There is always hope

There is always hope, but this is not an investing strategy. What is somewhat amusing is that while we had no real expectations, the company's fiscal Q2 earnings were rather poor, at least on the headline items.

First, the company saw an adjusted loss of $0.12 per share compared to a loss of $0.07 per share in the year-ago period. We did expect losses simply because of the trajectory of the company all year. However, this loss also came in at the lowest end of management's guidance given on January 8th. The pain is not so much in earnings, but in sales. This is why we want you to avoid the name. While the top line isn't everything, it's in bad shape, while overall profitability is also suffering.

Comps are terrible, but better than expected

We may be reaching for straws for a positive on this one because comparable sales are terrible. Still, in December when the company reported Q1 earnings it guided for comparable sales to be down 4% in the present quarter. Well, comparable sales came in ahead of the lowest end of what we thought we might see, better than the bottom end of management's own guidance. Negative 2% comps are poor, but better than expected. Notably, comps were pretty disappointing in all segments, except for Justice and Lane Bryant:

Source: Ascena Retail Q2 press release

Justice continues to be a sign of strength, but weakness is noted in every single other category, with Lane Bryant statistically flat year-over-year, but still down on an absolute basis. This hurt, even if it was better than expected.

While the company is in the middle of a three year cost savings program which led to some "merchandise strategy challenges," the fact is that traffic was down for the company. What is more, this led to an overall sales decline from last year, which is especially sad given there was an entire extra week of business this year.

Extra week of sales still leads to year-over-year declines

What do we mean? Q4 this year featured an extra week of sales relative to last year. It also appears these comparable sales do not adjust for the extra week, so there was still immense sales pressure and a year-over-year decline. Net sales were $1.719 billion versus $1.748 billion last year, a decline of 1.7%. It would have been much worse had there not been an extra week of sales.

Our view on sales

We would not be so disappointed in overall sales if the cost-savings initiatives led to a declining top line from store closures and inventory management impacts if it led to comparable sales increases and/or profitability. Think of this like a GM type turnaround, a company that offloaded losing low margin ventures, purposely hurting their top line, to increase profitability. We would welcome such an approach. However, we are not seeing either higher comparable sales, or higher profitability. In fact, profitability took a major hit.

We saw the losses per share extend this year, but what really irked us is that the company's margins were a major disappointment as well. Gross margin declined to $929 million, or 54.0% of sales, versus $946 million, or 54.1% of sales in the year-ago period.

So total gross margin was down despite an extra week of business, as was gross margin as a percentage of sales. While 10 basis points may not seem like much to you, the reason this was met with extreme disappointment, besides declining, is that the gross margin rate was well below management's own guidance given in December for 55.0% to 55.5%. This completely offsets any positives that can be gleaned from a slightly better comparable sales number.

What the company needs to do

We are pleased that the company is looking for synergies and is attempting to implement cost savings initiatives, but the company needs to do three things. First it needs to close stores. There are too many. Shutter losing ventures and be more aggressive than what we have seen:

Source: Ascena Retail Q2 press release

No doubt the company is starting to get the message, but we need the company to be much more aggressive.

Second, the company needs to figure out a way to break into the e-commerce. It is not as if each of these holdings does not have websites, they do (ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com and shopjustice.com.) However, nowhere in these releases does management talk about the e-commerce issues. When reviewing the last few conference calls, online is really just mentioned in passing. Big mistake in our estimation.

Finally, the debt is rather high. We realize there have been past purchases of companies (for example Ann, Lane Bryant, Catherines), which all told added $3 billion of debt in the last 5 years. Ascena has total debt of $1.574 billion, which represents the balance remaining on the term loan. Thankfully there were no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility to end the quarter, but the high interest expense hits income. While the company has cash equivalents of $414 million, $283 million was held outside of the U.S. If the cash is repatriated, we would like to see it service the debt.

These meaningful steps could help this stock which is currently dead money. Do not chase the stock even at $2 here looking for a rebound. Wait for a real and meaningful turnaround. While Justice is a bright spot, the company must work to get with the times on e-commerce and do more to improve comps and traffic. Overall, simply looking at the stock history over the past year could turn a shareholder's stomach. There are a lot of problems in retail right now. There is no questioning that. But we want Ascena to get aggressive, while knocking off its debt. It is a lot to ask, but we would rather see the top line suffer if it meant profitability rose in the short-term, which would be healthy for the company and its shareholders, long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.