Gap: Target Trimmed To $38

A little more than a month ago, I had issued a $40 target on Gap (GPS) only to see the stock correct due to systematic risks. The company's spectacular fourth-quarter result, however, has reversed that trajectory. Comparable sales were up 5% and this came in conjunction with gross margin expansions. This is impressive as well as unsustainable. To convey this point I am using an eloquent quote on apparel sector trends by the NPD chief industry analyst. So I am not materially changing my revenue growth assumption of 1%.

Apparel will struggle to remain a priority spend. It’s competing for its share of wallet, as younger consumers seek and spend on services and experiences more than ever. (Source)

But I am cutting my target to $38 to account for the increase in tax rate assumption which was cited at 26%. Treasury yields have also increased but there were offsetting factors. My operating margin assumptions seemed a tad too conservative after accounting for management commentary related to flat SG&A expenses in the current fiscal.

Earnings Analysis

Net sales in the quarter increased 8% to $4.8 billion as Old Navy, the millennial favorite posted a 9% increase in comp sales. If this run-rate continues, I think Old Navy could eclipse the market shares of Kohl's (KSS) and Macy's (M) to take the third spot in the denim market share.

Source: Robin Report, October 2017 issue

The expansion in sales seems to have allowed the company to stem deceleration in operating margins. Adjusted operating margins in 2017 were flat at 8.9%. My takeaway still is - this could be a consequence of being at the right place at the right time. The last quarter, after all, has been benign to most apparel retail chains. Whether company's turnaround efforts are really yielding results will be tested when the company operates in a more cornered environment. Therefore I am not considering overly optimistic projections beyond TTM levels to value this company.

In the earnings call, Gap offered an interesting insight on the benefits of reducing mobile site load timing. Reducing the website load time to 3 seconds is estimated to have resulted in $300 million in additional sales. Based on a report acquired by Akamai the sweet spot for load times is said to be 2.4 seconds. More importantly, speed has become a factor in Google's ranking algorithms since 2010 as it enhances user experience.Therefore, there could be a substantial runway for growth over the $3.1 billion in sales it achieved on the digital side in 2017.

The improving digital experience could be the surest signs of changing yielding results at Gap. In a recent article of the Robin Report, there is the talk of Store as a Stagecraft. I think this is equally relevant to the online experience. Frustrated users become additions to the bounce rate rather than sales.

Conclusion

At nearly $34.6 the stock is not as compelling as before, but could still offer an additional 10% return over the course of the year. I am therefore persisting with my bullish stance on this ticker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.