By The Numbers: Quality Stocks For A Cheap Price

What can be better than investing in quality stocks? Investing in quality stocks for a cheap price.

The numbers alone don't really tell you everything you need to know to make an investment decision, it's important to understand the business behind those numbers in order to build a complete investment thesis. That acknowledged, quantitative systems can be enormously valuable tools to identify investment ideas with attractive potential for further research.

The following quantitative system uses a combination of metrics to detect companies with solid numbers in terms of both quality and value. Before we get into the details, it's important to understand what the system is trying to do.

In the words of Warren Buffett: “Price is what you pay and value is what you get”. The system uses multiple quantitative metrics to select companies based on both quality and valuation. In a nutshell, we are trying to get as much value as possible for a comparatively low price.

System Design

The system is based on a ranking algorithm. This algorithm is basically an average of two main factors: quality and value.

The quality factor is based on a combination of metrics such as return on investment, return on assets, operating margin, and long term growth expectations. All else the same, it's easy to understand why companies with high profitability levels and growth expectations should deliver superior returns over time.

Those factors are considered both in absolute terms and in comparison to other companies in the same industry. This means that the system is looking first and foremost for high quality stocks, no matter the industry. In addition to that, the system is also looking for companies that offer quality metrics above their industry standards.

The value component of the ranking system includes metrics such as price to earnings, price to free cash flow, and enterprise value to EBITDA, among others. This intentionally leaves aside some popular valuation metrics such as price to book value and dividend yield.

In times when many of the best companies in the world are in sectors such as software and services, a company’s accounting book value is not really a good valuation metric, since it doesn´t reflect the true earnings power of such equity.

Dividends say a lot about a company and its financial health, however, companies with attractive growth prospects many times tend to reinvest their cash flows as opposed to distributing that money to investors. In order to avoid penalizing companies that reinvest most of their cash flows, dividend yield is not included in this system.

Summing up, the ranking system uses a combination of ratios and indicators to measure both quality and value, and then it builds a final “quality and value” ranking which is an average of those two factors. The theoretical portfolio is then allocated to the companies that have the best “quality and value” ranking in a particular selection universe.

Backtested Performance And Recommended Portfolio

The following backtest is based solely on companies in the S&P 500 index, so the portfolio includes only large and relatively safe corporations. The system picks the 50 companies in the S&P 500 index based on value and quality combined, and it builds an equally weighted portfolio with those names.

The portfolio is monthly rebalanced, and it’s assumed to have an annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading commissions and similar considerations. The benchmark is the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

Backtested performance is quite promising. Since January of 1999 the system gained 13.96% per year, more than double the 6.14% produced by the market-tracking ETF in the same period. In cumulative terms, the system gained 1123.81% versus 213.31% for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF. The system is also far superior to the benchmark when considering risk-adjusted returns, as expressed by the Sharpe Ratio and the Sortino Ratio.

Backtest data and charts are from Portfolio123.

For investors who don´t want to rebalance the portfolio on a monthly basis, the following backtest uses exactly the same system, but annually rebalanced.

Annual return is reduced to 11.9%, but the system still beats the market-tracking ETF by a considerable margin. Importantly, this version of the system would be quite easy and inexpensive to implement, since it’s annually rebalanced and based only on companies in the S&P 500 index.

The table below shows the 50 names currently selected by the system, ordered by market capitalization. The table also shows forward price to earnings ratio and return on assets to provide a quick reference about valuation and profitability levels.

Only because a company is selected by the system, that doesn't mean that it will necessarily outperform the market going forward, and it certainly does not guarantee that the stock fits your own risk tolerance and overall investing strategy.

However, a quantitative system such as this one can be a valuable tool to identify attractive investment ideas with market-beating potential in the long term.

Name Mkt. Cap Fwd. PE ROA% Apple (AAPL) $897,775 15.28 13.69 Pfizer (PFE) $214,527 12.19 12.41 AbbVie (ABBV) $182,395 15.31 7.76 Comcast (CMSCA) $171,243 14.59 12.36 Walt Disney (DIS) $157,410 14.88 11.54 Union Pacific (UNP) $102,527 17.29 18.87 Time Warner (TWX) $74,194 12.45 7.76 Lowe's Cos (LOW) $72,310 15.88 9.89 Celgene (CELG) $67,707 10.55 10.1 Applied Materials (AMAT) $63,031 13.53 16.42 Micron Technology (MU) $62,231 5.2 23.33 Biogen (BIIB) $60,485 11.52 10.91 Prudential Financial (PRU) $45,441 8.84 0.97 Norfolk Southern (NSC) $40,089 16.5 15.31 State Street (STT) $38,772 13.77 0.9 Southwest Airlines (LUV) $34,283 11.68 14.41 SunTrust Banks (STI) $33,469 14.25 1.11 Lam Research (LRCX) $33,156 12.42 13.77 Marathon Petroleum (MPC) $32,752 12.93 7.34 M&T Bank (MTB) $29,317 15.99 1.16 Synchrony Financial (SYF) $27,893 10.63 2.08 Discover Financial Services (DFS) $27,492 9.89 2.18 Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) $27,078 8.94 4.7 Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) $26,411 14.07 7.29 Regions Financial (RF) $23,389 14.91 1 KeyCorp (KEY) $23,199 12.89 0.94 Citizens Financial Group (CFG) $22,244 13.51 1.09 O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) $21,222 16.3 15.35 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) $20,401 15.33 19 CBS (CBS) $20,387 10.24 5.81 KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) $18,179 15.02 12.5 AutoZone (AZO) $18,114 13.47 14.6 Principal Financial (PFG) $17,800 10.77 0.96 Comerica (CMA) $17,398 15.39 1.03 Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) $17,367 13.36 1.16 Wynn Resorts (WYNN) $17,179 22.07 6.07 Seagate Technology (STX) $16,002 11.56 7.49 United Rentals (URI) $15,625 12.41 9.96 E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) $14,515 16.91 1.09 Alliance Data Systems (ADS) $13,024 10.34 2.81 Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) $10,568 10.96 7.9 Torchmark (TMK) $9,708 14.04 6.49 Discovery Communications (DISCA) $9,426 10.33 -1.76 F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) $9,409 16.08 16.97 Snap-On (SNA) $9,010 13.64 11.18 Cimarex Energy (XEC) $8,915 12.68 10.65 Alaska Air Group (ALK) $7,913 11.15 9.99 Harley-Davidson (HOG) $7,451 12.4 5.25 Newfield Exploration (NFX) $4,633 7.52 9.21 Signet Jewelers (SIG) $2,945 7.56 7.58

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MU, LRCX, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.