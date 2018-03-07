Iconix Brand Group - Icon Left In Shambles

By this point the equity valuation of $80 million is really a call option on the business given the $700 million net debt load.

Iconix Brand Group (ICON) has seen continued struggles over the past year, as investors even doubt the future of the company despite deleveraging efforts.

In May of last year, I looked at the situation for the company as it continued to reduce leverage while preserving earnings following the sale of the Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake business. Continued organic sales declines, excessive financing/refinancing costs and non-renewal of key licensing deal have put the company into a very bad spot, with equity now representing a call option on a potential buyout.

By this point shares are nothing but a gamble on an unlikely sales stabilisation or (partial) sale of the company, with the huge debt load resulting in violent potential swings in the remaining very small equity valuation of the firm.

Review Of Events

Iconix Brand Group has delivered on significant value creation for investors in the past, but it all went wrong. The company continued to make bolt-on deals over the past decade, creating a group of licensing brands. Shares rose from $1 in $2000 to hit a peak of $40 in 2014 with revenues peaking at $400 million a year. This came after the company spend an estimated $1.7 billion on deal making in the decade leading upto 2014.

The problem is that this debt financed growth resulted in very high leverage ratios (upto 8 times EBITDA!) which combined with the downbeat prospects for US retail made that Iconix hit financial rough times and started to sell off assets to address the leverage situation. In early 2017 the comapny sold off Sharper Image in a +$100 million deal followed by the sale of Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake brands for $345 million in May of last year.

With that sale Iconix would focus on areas in which it holds a strong position such as fashion, active and home categories, as each of these categories sees its fair share of struggles. It is not just the category which sees its share of challenges, as retailers who sell these products such as Sears (SHLD), Macy's (M) and Kmart face difficult times as well. Some other clients are doing a bit better, including Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

These efforts might have been too little, too late. In a ever growing challenging environment, Iconix furthermore failed to make investments into the licensed brands after it acquired them, instead it diverged cash flows to dealmaking.

I noted in May of last year that the sales price of the assets looked reasonable, actually translating into a book value gain for Iconix, which was a comforting sign.

Pro-Forma Results

I hoped that the two divestments announced last year and trend reversal from acquisition to divestments, following appointment of CEO John Naugh in 2016, would indicate a reversal of the fortunes of the company. Mr. Naugh targeted to reduce leverage to 7 times by the summer of 2017 and 5 times by 2018, and despite the targeted reduction, leverage would still remain elevated.

With over 30 brands left in the portfolio, often being operated in an isolated manner, Iconix still has a lot of manoeuvring room to divest assets, but it seems to be running out of time and buyers.

Based on the deal reported in May I believed that net debt could fall to $675 million as the remaining core business could post sales of $240 million, for adjusted operating profits of $135 million and $140 million in EBITDA. That would result in a 4.8 times leverage ratio as earnings could still come in at around $1 per share. Problematic was the fact that the core continued to struggle with comparable sales falling by roughly 10%.

Based on the situation at the time I believed that a small speculative position might be warranted $6.50 per share, although I recognised the dismal organic sales growth trends and noted the speculative nature of an investment given the challenges faced by the business.

2017 Trends

I did not hold this speculative postilion for a long period of time as I was staggered to learn in July that the company acquired the 100% ownership in Iconix Canada. While the $19 million acquisition sum was not very large, it stood in complete disagreement with the strategy of deleveraging as I sold out at essentially break-even levels.

Shares slipped into the $5s in August as the company cut the full year sales guidance by $10 million at the midpoint of the guidance range, now seeing sales of $230 million. Worse, net debt did not come down a lot from the pro-forma number following the announced transaction in May, still standing at $667 million.

The real pain for investors came at the end of October as a business update prompted shares to fall from $5 to levels below $2! The company announced what Walmart has decided to not renew the DanskinNow license beyond January 2019. Royalty revenues from that brand are now seen at just $15.5 million which makes that the company no longer complies with the debt covenants. The company has renegotiated the terms of the loans which results in a reduced credit facility, as some of the loans are furthermore to be converted in convertible notes.

The company reported its third quarter results a little later as investors had seen further disappointments amidst low double digit decline in sales (of which a 7% decline in organic sales) as well as an increase in the net debt load to $705 million. The company even mentioned in the third quarter results that it was for sale, as no buyers have been willing or able to close a deal by now.

With adjusted operating earnings hitting $100 million in the first nine months of 2017, an annualised number of $133 million still results is in a roughly 5 times leverage ratio, but the future looks bleak given the organic revenue declines and loss of the DanskinNow license deal with Walmart.

The start of 2018 was not comforting for investors either. While the company exchanged the notes outstanding in March of 2018 to a longer term duration of 2023, it had to increase the principal amount from $110 to $125 million as well, adding another $15 million to the face value of debt. Even worse, 2018 sales are seen at just $190-$200 million following the DanskinNow license non-renewal, after 2017 sales already came in at the low end of the preliminary guidance of $225 million.

This results in adjusted EBITDA of $95-$105 million which makes that leverage ratios have indeed exploded to 7 times again. While the company has potential to deleverage with retained ¨earnings¨, this is offset by continued decline of the core business.

Making A Small Gamble

With $700 million in net debt the 58 million shares are valued at just $80 million at $1.40 per share, valuing the entire business at $780 million. This values the business at nearly 8 times adjusted EBITDA for a business which is struggling a lot. Than again, equity of the company has already transformed into a call option, yet I see few triggers to create enthusiasm other than an unexpected sales stabilisation or buyer for (part) of the business. Otherwise, continued sales declines, excessive financing charges, as well as deal related fees continued to burn valuable cash flows.

By now I am willing to make a small gamble, reiterating the focus on that last word. An EBITDA multiple of less than 7 times is probably realistic (although D&A charges are very low) which wipes out the equity valuation. On the other hand, a 10 times multiple (in case an interested buyer comes in) could value the business at a billion, potentially leaving a few dollars in shareholder value left.

Furthermore shares offer excessive volatility, allowing to potentially trade at bit on around a position although I fully expect to lose the principal in the most like scenario. That said, the risk-reward in terms of a (partial) takeout or trading volatility, results in potential money to be made.

