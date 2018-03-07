Keane: Permian Focus Driving Growth In 2018

If you have followed rig count data recently, the one thing that everyone is talking about is the surge in Permian activities. In our Weekly Rig Count Report, we have shown that Permian has become the engine for the rising U.S. oil output, lifting all activities in the region including drilling and completion. We think Keane Group (FRAC) represents a unique opportunity for investors to benefit from the gold rush happening in Permian right now given its attractive valuation, torque to Permian activities, expanding fleet capacity and a positive outlook for the pressure pumpers in 2018.

Industry Overview

Pressure pumping is a cyclical industry that is closely tied to the spending from upstream oil and gas exploration companies. The driver is how much E&P companies are spending on drilling and, more importantly, well completion. The cyclical nature of the industry was exposed when the oil downturn started in 2014. Companies cut spending aggressively during the oil downturn, resulting in many pressure pumpers going bankrupt or experiencing significant financial distress. For those that survived, many had to live with negative profitability given the oversupplied market and pricing war among the remaining operators.

(BusinessInsider, WTI price)

We have been following the pressure pumping industry very closely since the oil downturn since 2014 and believe that we are now through the trough and entering the recovery phase. Both financial performance and share price have recovered for most service providers and we think significant upside remains to be achieved in 2018. The industry is benefiting from several tailwinds in 2018 including an undersupplied market, favorable pricing environment and supportive U.S. oil production trends. The driver behind all these is the boom in Permian which is driving much of the rising oil production. There is no sign of stopping at Permian as rig counts continue to climb in 2018 so far.

Company Overview

Keane is a pure play completion services company in the U.S. with 1.2 million HHP in service with another 150,000 HHP to be added in 1H 2018, bringing total HHP to 1.3 million HHP. The company also operates 31 wireline trucks, 7 coiled tubing units, 12 workover rigs and 24 cementing units. Keane currently has deployed 100% of its available fleets achieving full utilization and has ordered the new fleet to satisfy additional demand from customers.

Keane was founded in 1973 and was acquired by U.S. private equity firm, Cerberus, in 2011. Cerberus has helped the company through a series of acquisitions and transformed the company from a niche player into one of the largest pressure pumpers in the country. Cerberus still owns a little less than 50% of the company, which means that it will continue to have a significant influence on the direction and activities of the company in the near term.

Keane went public in January 2017 at $19 per share; however, it has seen its share price underwater for the most part during 2017 amid a weak commodities environment and reduced capital spending by E&Ps.

Keane operates in four of the top five basins in the U.S. The new build will be deployed in Permian due to strong activity levels in the basin, which corresponds to our observation based on recent rig count data. Going forward, we expect Permian to continue driving the lion's share of revenue and profitability growth for Keane based on our current outlook.

(Investor Presentation)

Competitive Landscape

Keane is the third largest pure-play pressure pumper in the U.S. with 1.2 million HHP (1.3 million HHP post delivery of new-build). Of the top 6 industry players, RPC (RES) was public before Keane became public in January 2017. Liberty (LBRT) went public in January 2018. FTS International (FTSI) went public in February 2018. ProPetro (PUMP) went public in March 2017. The only private company, BJ Services filed for IPO last July but has delayed the process amid unfavorable industry trends.

(Stephens Research)

Keane has market-leading positions in most of the basins it operates in. Most importantly, it is the third largest pumper in Permian where we expect most of the growth to come from in 2018. The 800,000 HHP new-build will also be deployed to Permian due to customer demand, further enhancing Keane's competitiveness.

(Stephens Research)

Growth through Opportunistic M&A

Keane has grown through a series of acquisitions, which represents several impressive executions where it was able to acquire premium assets at distressed price levels. The most material acquisition was when Keane acquired the U.S. assets of Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) in 2016. Trican was going through significant financial distress at the time amid an industry downturn and its heavy debt load, which prompted the company to unload its U.S. business and focus on becoming a pure-play Canadian completion company. Keane took advantage of the situation and acquired 650k HHP from Trican for $247 million. The acquisition price of $380/HHP represents a significant discount to replacement costs ($1,000/HHP) and represents an attractive transaction with a distressed seller. From the Trican deal, Keane tripled its asset base from 300k HHP to 950k HHP and became a much larger player in the pressure pumping business. As part of the consideration, Trican received 10% of Keane's shares and had two seats on the board. The Trican acquisition also paved the way for the January 2017 IPO giving Keane the scale it needs to compete and prosper in the U.S. market.

The most recent transaction was the RockPile acquisition in July 2017 for $285 million. The acquisition deepened Keane's market position in Permian and Bakken and added another 245k HHP at $1,000/HHP which is very attractive compared to Keane's current valuation at ~$1,600/HHP.

(Investor Presentation)

It is worth noting that the significant ownership by Cerberus has undoubtedly helped the company through its transformative acquisitions and into becoming the company it is today. It was reported that Cerberus made 4.0x on its investment at the time of IPO when Keane shares traded around $20. Although the share price has come down from since IPO, Cerberus still holds significant ownership even after the most recent secondary offering. We expect Cerberus to continue direct Keane to look for accretive acquisition targets. Although, the market has recovered which could make good deals harder to come by. The recent new build order by Keane might have reflected the economics of acquisition vs. new build (RockPile acquired at $1,000, same as new-build).

Permian Focus

Half of Keane's existing horsepower are deployed in Permian. The entire 150,000 HHP to be delivered in 2018 will be for clients in Permian, which will put 60% of Keane's active fleet in Permian by the end of 2018. The new build comprised of three new hydraulic fracturing fleets, with two fleets expected to be delivered by Q2 and the third fleet by Q3 this year. We think Keane's strong focus on Permian will continue to deliver growth in revenue and profitability in 2018.

(Investor Presentation)

Permian has accounted for much of the growth in U.S. oil production since 2017. Permian accounts for nearly half of the rig count in the U.S. right now and many E&Ps have put a larger focus on the basin in their 2018 drilling and production plan. Permian has helped the U.S. to push its oil production past 10 million bbl/day in 2017 and we think Keane's focus on Permian will bode well for its 2018 growth. It was reported that Exxon Mobil (XOM) is spending billions to triple output by 2025 from the Permian, where its costs are as low as $15 a barrel. Looking into 2018 and 2019, we see Permian continue to lead the growth in U.S. onshore production which favors service providers that are heavily exposed to the basin.

New Build Ordered for 2018

Keane has fully deployed its entire 26 active fleets during Q4 and announced a new-build order for 3 fleets to be delivered before Q3 2018. Keane has expanded its fleet size substantially through the acquisitions of Trican's U.S. assets and RockPile, benefiting from attractive purchase prices.

(Investor Presentation)

Keane cited favorable industry trends and robust 2018 demand as the primary reason for the new-build. Keane also noted that the market remains undersupplied in the current pressure pumping market.

Favorable conditions have continued to improve throughout the year, and robust 2018 capital budgets announced by producers in recent weeks have amplified and validated the growing demand for our services, which remains in excess of supply

Keane expects new-builds to be fully committed by Q1 and expects to generate $20 million in annualized adjusted gross profit from these new fleets. Compared with $17 million reported in Q4 2017, it is clear that Keane is expecting improved gross margin per fleet from these new orders. With three new fleets, additional annualized revenue would be $228 million based on Q4 data (see next section) and $60 million EBITDA potential.

[We] expect to execute dedicated agreements for the new fleets by the end of the first quarter of 2018...expect these newbuilds to initially generate annualized Adjusted Gross Profit per fleet of greater than $20 million. Total capital expenditures for the three fleets will be approximately $115 million, or approximately $770 per hydraulic horsepower,

Investment Thesis

Our investment thesis rests on the expectation that as U.S. production rises and demand for completion services increases, pressure pumpers will see their profit soar due to high fixed costs and operating leverage. The pressure pumpers have a high fixed cost ratio and many have suffered from negative EBITDA during 2016. We think it's not too late for investors to invest in pressure pumpers now as there are increasing signs of an industry-wide recovery as most companies reported strong Q4 results and positive 2018 outlook.

Source: Author using company data

Keane has reported a steady increase in annualized revenue per fleet during the last five quarters. If you look at annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet, a metric that measures profitability instead of revenue, the operating leverage inherent in the pressure pumping business is fully exhibited in front of our eyes! While revenue per fleet has grown at a modest rate since Q2, gross profit per fleet has expanded significantly almost tripling since Q1 to $17 million.

Source: Author using company data

DCF Valuation

We use DCF and comparable trading to assess valuation for Keane. Our DCF gave us a value per share of $32, representing an upside of 96% to the current share price of $16. Our DCF was based on a number of assumptions:

We expect another year of top-line growth of 50% in 2018 after 267% growth in 2017, which includes 3 new fleets to be delivered during Q2 through Q3 and to be deployed in Permian.

Margin to continue expanding from 14% in 2017 to 20% in 2018.

We assumed modest growth post-2019 while holding margin constant.

2018 capex includes $115 million new-build costs.

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Terminal Year Revenue $1,542 $2,296 $2,546 $2,581 $2,633 $2,685 $2,739 Growth 267% 49% 11% 1% 2% 2% 2% EBITDA $215 $448 $497 $497 $506 $517 $527 EBITDA Margin 13.9% 19.5% 19.5% 19.2% 19.2% 19.2% 19.2% D&A $212 $218 $230 $230 $230 $230 EBIT $235 $279 $267 $277 $287 $297 Unlevered Tax (21%) $49 $59 $56 $58 $60 $62 Capex $235 $120 $120 $120 $120 $120 Unlevered Cash Flow $163 $318 $321 $328 $336 $345

DCF Value $3,739 Net Debt $187 Equity Value $3,552 Equity Value Per Share $31.69 Current Share Price $16.18 Upside to Share Price 96%

After a tough 2016 where most pumpers saw negative EBITDA, we are encouraged by the recovery we saw in 2017 and expect 2018 to be another strong year that will see profit soar as top-line growth gets magnified by the high operating leverage inherent in the business model.

Comparable Trading

Keane trades at the low end of the peer set at 4.5x 2018 EBITDA. We think Keane has an opportunity to see multiple expansion when investors realize its significant exposure to Permian will generate a higher return than other basins. RPC is the gold standard in the pressure pumping industry due to its superior profitability and consistent track record. We think Keane will have to establish a track record in order to establish a large investor following and receive a premium multiple. We think 2018 will be the year when Keane established its position as one of the largest pressure pumpers in the country and potentially see the multiple moving towards 5.0x-6.0x. Given the cyclical nature of the pressure pumping industry, we think a 4.5x-6.0x range is appropriate.

(Cornerstone, Company filings)

Keane has minimal net debt which was mostly from its acquisition of RockPile. Keane has announced a $100 million share buyback program during Q4 results release, which shows that management is confident about cash flow generation in 2018 and is actively looking for ways to return capital. We don't believe a dividend is warranted at this time so buyback is probably the best way to stay flexible while returning capital to shareholders.

Share Price $16.18 Shares Outstanding 112.1 Equity Value $1,814 - Cash ($96) + Total Debt $283 Enterprise Value $2,001 F2018 EBITDA $448 F2019 EBITDA $497 EV / 2018 EBITDA 4.5x EV / 2019 EBITDA 4.0x EV / HHP $1,667

Risks

The biggest risk for the pressure pumping industry is the potential of an oversupplied market. The reason why the industry saw most companies with negative EBITDA during 2016 was an oversupplied market that saw pricing plummeting while costs remained high for the pumpers. Keane's new build will likely be fully committed, but other companies have also ordered new-builds and some still have hundreds of thousands of HHP sitting on the sideline (Calfrac for example still has 130k HHP in the U.S. and 140k HHP in Canada that could be relocated to the U.S.). We are confident that the market will remain undersupplied throughout most of 2018 as new-builds lead time ranges from 6 to 9 months and could be longer if companies all rush to order new fleets. Given the cyclical nature of pressure pumping, we think investors need to monitor the situation closely, but the significant upside could be reaped if our thesis plays out.

Second consideration, which is not necessarily a risk, is that Cerberus owns north of 40% of the company. Before IPO Cerberus owned nearly 100% of the company before selling 10% to Trican for its U.S. assets. Post-IPO and one secondary Cerberus still owns 49% of the company. The significant ownership of the PE owner limits liquidity and float and also creates an overhang on the share price as Cerberus looks for opportunities to sell down over time. Cerberus also controls the Board and decision-making process at Keane, which has helped Keane complete several successful acquisitions in the past. We think the consolidation has been largely complete and acquisitions are becoming more expensive in today's environment, leaving organic growth through new-builds more attractive for Keane to expand going forward.

Summary

We are very constructive on the near-term outlook for the North American onshore completions market. The industry is benefitting from several industry tailwinds including an undersupplied market and additional pricing upside. We think Keane is attractively valued and its significant exposure to Permian will drive outsized growth this year as producers ramp up productions in the most prolific basin. Given the cyclical nature of pressure pumping as an industry, we think investors need to closely monitor the new-build announcements as the market could potentially swing to an oversupplied market in 2019 if too many fleets were built or demand weakens. However, we see little risk in 2018 as lead time for new-builds range from several months to one year, leaving the market undersupplied for the most part and supports further pricing gains for the pumpers.

