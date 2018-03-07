Northrop Grumman: Organic Growth To Prevail In 2018-19

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Perfect Alpha as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Performance Breakdown and Comparison

2-year Comparison: NOC vs Sector vs Market (up to 2/3/2018).

Business Fundamentals and Future Developments

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has continued to present strong operating performance, as sales in key operating segments remain robust. Aerospace Systems and Mission Systems segments, which each account for 45% of sales, have seen YoY revenue growth of 10% and 4% respectively in FY2017. In particular, Aerospace Systems segment has seen a higher volume in Manned Aircraft programs, mainly led by the numerous F-35B Lightning deals with various governments (the F-35B Lightning is a joint project between NOC and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)). This has a spill-over effect to sales in Mission Systems segment, with higher demand for related accessories such as sensors. Sales for the F-35 jet and related components will remain robust in 2018 as more deals are expected to close.

For Autonomous Systems (unmanned aircraft program), the Triton program remains robust with high sales volume due to its comparative advantage within the industry. Revenue from this subsegment should see consistent growth as governments are gradually increasing stock of unmanned military vehicles. Mission Systems segment has seen growth in radar, infra-red sensor and communications components, while offset by ISR and Cyber sales. It is interesting to note that the operating margins of both main segments have consistently decreased - 87bps for Aerospace Systems and 46bps for Mission Systems - as a result of declining project margins. CEO Wes Bush has highlighted the fact that government contracts did not have margins as attractive as before during the 4Q 2017 earnings call, while the Company is still actively bidding for those with more attractive margins. Therefore, the declining margins should be seen as an industry-wide change.

There are some key highlights that should contribute to the Company's growth in the following years. Firstly, the Company has been awarded a $328million contract by the US government to execute a new generation ICBM program, which is key towards securing longer term growth for the both segments mentioned above due to continuous maintenance of the system. Other major programs such as the E-2D, Triton and Global Hawk have strong procurement demand from various countries such as the US, Japan and Korea. There are other organic growth drivers, such as the leaked report by the Washington Post about Trump expected to propose a US defense spending of $716 billion in FY2019, a 7% over the 2018 budget. Furthermore, the Company is expected to ramp up CAPEX to a record-high of $1billion, partially due to more available cash as the Trump administration passes the tax reform, encouraging industry-wide increases in CAPEX. Even though there is no indication from the Company on the direction of investment, we expect that a large proportion of the CAPEX will be devoted to refine the F-35, Triton and the Global Hawk program. Asia-Pacific also remains a high potential segment for the F-35B.

The last reporting segment of the Company, Technology Services, is the only segment reporting a YoY decline in sales. This is primarily caused by lower sales volume by System Modernization and Services programs, but this is only due to completion of various programs in 2016. The operating performance for this segment should see modest growth in the next 2 to 3 years, with new government contracts awarded, including a $750million program to provide maintenance services to the US Army's fixed-wing ISR fleet, a sustainment contract from Australia and a training contract from Saudi Arabia.

During the results announcement, the Company has also stated that Orbital ATK will operate under the new reporting segment Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, headed by current Orbital ATK COO Blake Larson. The pending acquisition should bring in high revenue and cost synergies, mainly due to the existing infrastructure and technology Orbital ATK possesses. We expect that the new segment will focus more on research and development efforts, as well as capturing new business opportunities within the niche. As the NASA hinted about a return into its space programs, Orbital ATK is expected to benefit from new contracts, adding to current contracts involving the maintenance of various space systems infrastructure.

Investment Thesis

The operating performance of the Company remains strong and stable. However, the consistent growth is unlikely to be replicated as it has already caught up with the likes of Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), establishing itself as one of the key defense contractors in the US. The development in the niche of unmanned aerial vehicles for military purposes will continue to be the Company's strong revenue driver, mainly due to its high comparative advantage. The F-35B Lightning fighter jet will also contribute to the robust revenue flow, as sales are expected to remain at high levels and the Company is also responsible for its operating system and software maintenance. The acquisition of Orbital ATK will also see new stable revenue streams for the Company, as well as cost synergies for the Company's cost-type portfolio. The full-debt acquisition of Orbital ATK does not pose material threat to financial health, as seen by the robust cash levels of the Company and favorable credit facilities. The stability of its revenue streams and its commitment to continue its share redemption program and stable dividend growth also indicate strong company fundamentals.

I am projecting a target price for NOC at $370, based on a projected EPS for 2018 of $16.9 and implied forward P/E at 21.88. This compares to the industry median of 21.97 and index P/E of 24.2. My target price is computed based on a 5-year DCF model and a valuation benchmarking (peers include LMT, BA, RTN, GD and LLL). As shown below, NOC is not particularly overvalued compared to industry peers, sitting in the middle of the pack. Hence I believe that NOC possess strong fundamentals and organic growth potential compared to its industry peers. Its decreasing contract margins might hinder share performance. Thaw in geopolitical tensions is also a key downside risk to the sector in general.

NOC PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts NOC EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

I expect that dividend growth will sustain at an annual rate of 10-12% in 2018 and possibly in early quarters in 2019, but obviously this will depend on the materialization of expected revenue flows. For those looking to hold NOC to accumulate decent dividend income, it might not be as lucrative as it was, but the strong growth potential of the business itself should not be neglected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.