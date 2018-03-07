America's Car-Mart: Making The Best Of A Bad Situation

There are a few things to like about the company and its longer-term prospects, but there's limited upside for investors in the short-term.

America's Car-Mart (CRMT) is an automotive retailer that sells older model used cars and provides financing for customers. The company's operations are conducted through two subsidiaries, "America's Car Mart Inc. and Colonial Auto Finance Inc. CRMT initially formed in 1981 and has become one of the largest publicly held auto retailers in the US. As of April 30, 2017 the company operated 140 dealerships located primarily in small cities throughout the South-Central United States.

CRMT operates in the sub-prime segment of the auto finance industry. Virtually all of the company's contracts involve financing to individuals with bad credit histories and/or higher debt-to-income ratios than permitted by traditional lenders. Collecting customer accounts is arguably the single most important aspect of operating any integrated auto sales and finance business, but this is especially true of CRMT, for whom the probability of collecting is lower and also less predictable. Over the last seven years, CRMT's credit losses as a percentage of sales have ranged from a low of 20.2% in fiscal 2010, to a high of 28.7% last year.

Figure 1: Collection Losses % Revenues

Source: Madison Investment Research

Since the company does not rely on securitizations as a financing source, it was largely unaffected by the credit constrictions during the financial crisis and was able to continue to grow its revenue level and receivable base. In the 2 years following the crash, CRMT returned 50% annually, compared to 28% for the overall auto dealership industry.

Figure 2: Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

Beginning in 2012, funding for the deep sub-prime auto market increased significantly as yield-hungry investors sought out new places to park their cash. And the sub-prime auto industry, which had emerged from the financial crises largely unscathed, was an attractive option. But the influx of cash (and the competition it brought) led to careless underwriting and longer payment terms, which lowered monthly payments but left more borrowers underwater (owing more than their cars are worth). Defaults and collection losses skyrocketed (Figure 1) and fears of rising interest rates and the impact this would have on borrowers already strained for cash compounded these problems, causing shares to tank in 2015 (Figure 2).

But since it bottomed in the low $20s in January 2016 the stock is now up more than double. On a total return basis, CRMT has outperformed the industry by 41 percentage points in the last year and 12.4% YTD. Yes buybacks have helped (CRMT repurchased 15% of its shares during the last 21 months) and industry conditions are still as bad, if not worse, than they were, but gross margin normalized last year after a weak 2016 and management's strategic initiatives, including better underwriting and collection procedures and increased support and monitoring to improve collections, as well as tighter inventory management and the decision to purchase higher quality vehicles, are paying off.

Revenues in the latest quarter increased 5.7% to $147M, which included a $1.5M increase in interest income and SSSG of 7.1%. Retail unit sales increased 5.1% and productivity improved to 27.2 retail units per month, up from 25.3 for the prior year period. The weighted average contract term increased from 31.9 months to 32.4, but in general the collection metrics were positive: Collections as a percentage of receivables edged higher, net charge-offs decreased 40 bps, accounts over 30 days past due decreased 60bps and credit losses as a percentage of sales fell improved 150 bps to 29.5%. This is exactly what you want to see and management seems to have a handle on things.

The question now is how much upside is still available for investors now that shares are back to peak 2015 levels. There's a lot to like about CRMT, including an experienced and proven management team, a well-capitalized business that largely finances itself, additional expansion opportunities in Southern states and a history of stable expansion through controlled organic growth. But at the current valuation, it's hard to see how CRMT will generate meaningful returns for investors in the short-term.

By i's own standards, CRMT isn't expensive. The stock trades more-or-less in line with where it has over the past 5 years. But CRMT is pricey compared to the industry average and there's not a whole lot to distinguish between CRMT and its peers in terms of their growth outlooks. CRMT is growing SSSG at similar rates to CarMax (KMX) and AutoNation (AN), but has the added risk of selling to sub-prime customers. The subprime landscape isn't really improving and the management expects term lengths on contracts to continue to increase going forward, which is a drag on cash flow. There's also unlikely to be much margin upside now that CRMT is buying higher quality (but more expensive) vehicles and is limiting price increases in an effort to shorten contract terms and improve collections: average retail prices were flat in Q3 compared to up 1.7% last year.

Conclusion

Management deserves credit for its execution and for making the best of a bad situation in sub-prime. Momentum improved in Q3 despite these challenges, but there's limited upside for investors in the short-term. Longer term there could still be upside, especially if conditions in subprime improve and collection rates normalize. But for now, investors should remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.