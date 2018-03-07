The Best Book On Retirement... Ever

By Alexander Green, Chief Investment Strategist, The Oxford Club

When I travel, I often find it convenient to call for an Uber. When it arrives, I generally strike up a friendly chat with the driver.

Yet I'm still surprised by how frequently the driver tells me he or she is "retired." (That seems odd. It's like saying, "I'm working even though I no longer work.")

Some, of course, say they're just bored and looking for something to do. But many straightforwardly confess that they simply don't have enough money to maintain their lifestyle in retirement.

And that's a shame. No one dreams of spending their golden years ferrying strangers around town. It's not necessary either.

Out this week is the best book on retirement and income investing I've ever read.

It's called You Don't Have to Drive an Uber in Retirement: How to Maintain Your Lifestyle without Getting a Job or Cutting Corners by my longtime friend and colleague Marc Lichtenfeld, The Oxford Club's Chief Income Strategist.

The book's subtitle is a tall order.

The 2017 Retirement Confidence Survey revealed that millions of Americans are woefully unprepared for retirement. Almost a quarter (24%) have put aside less than $1,000 for retirement. And nearly half have accumulated less than $25,000.

You might be counting on a pension to see you through. If so, you're one of the lucky few. (Corporate pensions have largely gone the way of the dodo.) But even if you have one, you're not necessarily home free. Citigroup estimates there is an $18 trillion shortfall in American pensions.

Regardless of how much you've saved for retirement, there's no need to despair.

Marc's new book offers the crucial intelligence you need to survive and prosper after leaving the workforce. In it, he reveals...

How to calculate how much you really need for retirement

How to benefit from a new type of 401(k), even if you're not currently employed

How to maximize your social security payments

How to safely boost your post-retirement income

How to save tens of thousands of dollars on Medicare

How to sharply cut your travel costs

How to safely and legally reduce your investment taxes

How to generate double-digit income with hard-money loans to homeowners and builders

How to buy real estate ridiculously cheap when someone doesn't pay their property taxes.

He also tells you how to avoid "the worst investment you can make," even though the folks selling them make them sound like the best thing since night baseball. (He and I are in 100% agreement on detestable, fee-laden annuities, especially for retirees.)

Marc's essential wisdom is worth its weight in gold.

Better still, he provides bullet points at the end of each chapter with "Actions to Take" to help you implement his ideas right away. (That means there is essentially an executive summary inside the book itself.)

I often talk to people who aren't sure how to plan and invest in retirement. No wonder they're confused. There is so much information, so many alternatives and so many people trying to sell them something.

Marc, on the other hand, is simply sharing the knowledge he has accumulated over a lifetime. He is one of the nation's leading investment analysts, especially when it comes to income investing.

Just leafing through the February issue of his Oxford Income Letter, I'm amazed at the total gains on some of his recommendations...

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is up 130%. Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) is up 133%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTC: NTTYY) is up 149%. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is up 158%. Texas Instruments (Nasdaq: TXN) is up 274%. Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN) is up 277%.

This is just a small sampling. More astonishing still, these companies are all dividend payers.

This is no easy feat. Most stocks that pay generous dividends are big, mature, slow-growing companies. (You know, utilities, food companies, real estate investment trusts and so on.) Yet Marc regularly mines gold in this sector.

With the help of his new book, you can too.

You Don't Have to Drive an Uber in Retirement is now available in bookstores nationwide. However, Amazon is currently offering it at a substantial discount to the cover price.

You only retire once. And the fear of outliving your money is real. So the choices you make are vitally important. If you want to choose wisely, trust Marc Lichtenfeld.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.