Clorox: Does The 14% Dividend Increase Make It A Buy?

Although I've recently taken steps to reduce my exposure to consumer staples, as a DGI investor, I still track that sector of the market closely. Traditionally, consumer staples have been the bedrock upon which many a DGI portfolio was built. Oftentimes, these companies and their brand named goods have offered stable cash flows for decades, which has resulted in reliably increasing income streams for their shareholders. Reliably increasing income: that's the point of DGI investing, right? At the most basic level, yes. However, valuation, as well as growth potential, play a large role in my portfolio management process, which is why the consumer staples have fallen out of favor with me personally. In this piece, I talk about some of the secular issues I see in the space. However, with all of that being said, there are still consumer staples that I would love to own (at the right price) and in this article, I will be covering one of them: Clorox (CLX).

Brands:

Source: CLX brand page

When it comes to defensible product lines, it doesn't get much better than Clorox [maybe only McCormick (MKC) has a wider moat, in my opinion]. Bleach is synonymous with Clorox as far as the consumer is concerned, this is a great place to start. CLX has used that brand awareness in the cleaning space to branch out into other supplies, such as disinfecting wipes (which just set a quarterly record in terms of volumes), sprays, and even ancillary cleaning products like Liquid-Plumr, all of which the consumer associates with high quality. Home Care, a sub-set of the Cleaning segment, has gained market share for 14 consecutive quarters; this is without a doubt one of the strongest areas of CLX's operations.

Although Clorox is probably best known for its cleaning products, the company is actually much more than that. General Mills (GIS) recently made big news with its ~$8b acquisition of Blue Buffalo, hoping to gain exposure to the high growth pet space. Jim Cramer has been talking about the humanization of pets amongst the elderly as well as the Millennials for years now and the stats don't lie; consumer spending on pets is in a strong upgrade without any end in sight. Just about every major consumer staples company has exposure to this space in some way, shape, or form and Clorox is no different. I don't own any cats so I'm definitely not an expert on kitty litter (I'm a dog guy, with two 150lb fluff balls making a mess of my house on a regular basis), but Fresh Step is the only litter brand that I could recall and what do you know, Clorox owns that as well.

CLX also owns well-known brands such as Burt's Bees lip balm, Hidden Valley (I love their ranch dressing), KC Masterpiece BBQ Sauce, Kingsford Charcoal, Glad garage bags and wraps, and Brita Water filters.

CLX's Household segment, which includes the Glad products, posted negative growth in Q2; however, management was able to do well in the profit category with record shipments of its premium "OdorShield" offerings. I don't mind to see the focus on premium products from a company like CLX. Generics are ever encroaching upon the low end of a consumer staples player like this and differentiating itself on the high end should lead to consumer retention amongst brand loyal customers as well as drive margins that the generic companies simply can't compete with.

Q2 is essentially a throw away quarter for Kingsford (people don't generally grill out in the cold weather months). Management says that Q2 typically represents less than 10% of annual charcoal volume shipments. CLX did highlight the new partnership with Major League Baseball that was recently launched and hopes to benefit from this as we move into the summer with increased baseball related advertising.

Cat litter volumes and sales both declined during Q2, which management attributed to "lower merchandising in the pet channel and a late in the quarter retailer inventory adjustment." CLX doesn't believe that these issues will be long lasting and didn't appear to be overly concerned about the volume drop or the potential for lost market share in the quarterly conference call.

Lifestyle posted decent growth (at least relative to CLX's other segments) with volumes and sales up 3% on the quarter. This performance was led by double digit sales/volume growth from Brita and record shipments from the lip-care segment, driven by Burt's Bees. Management was very upbeat about CLX's cosmetics potential, which seems to jive with general market trends and Jim Cramer's selfie oriented trade.

What I like most as Clorox as a company is its focus on quality. Each of its brands is viewed as one of, if not the best in breed product in its given category. When I invest, I focus on quality and you're certainly receiving this when you partner with CLX as a shareholder.

Source: Q2 CC Slideshow, page 5

I also like the company's diversification across segment; no one major segment made up more than 34% of CLX's total sales in FY17.

Source: Q2 CC Slideshow, page 7

The Dividend:

Without a doubt, CLX is a leading dividend growth company. According to David Fish's CCC list, Clorox has a 41-year annual dividend increase streak. F.A.S.T. Graphs calculates the company's 19-year dividend CAGR at 9%. 9% over a nearly two-decade time horizon for a mature company is very impressive indeed. However, it's important to realize that CLX's dividend increases have been lumpier than other consume staples names. Since 1999, CLX has given 8 annual dividend increases that were less than 5% and 6 that were double digits (including a massive 27% increase in 2008). During the Great Recession and the years that followed thereafter ('08, '09, '10, and '11), CLX put income oriented investors' minds at ease with dividend increases of 27%, 13%, 9%, and 10%, respectively. During this period of time the payout ratio increased from 41% to 57%. So, while the payout ratio increased, it never reached levels that I would deem concerning. This just goes to show that there is strong demand for Clorox product is a variety of economic environments, which is exactly what conservative DGI investors are looking for.

CLX's most recent dividend increase announcement, from $0.84/share to $0.96/share, or 14.3%, is what has sparked my recent interest in the stock. This increase comes after 3 consecutive years of ~4% increases, which is sub-par, in my opinion, for a company yielding less than 3%. For much of the past few years, CLX's yield hovered in the low-mid 2% range; however, after the recent increase, combined with weakness in the shares, CLX's forward yield has risen to nearly 3%. With the company's most recent guidance in mind, the current $3.84 dividend represents a 61% payout ratio of the 2018 EPS mid-point of $6.27. The company's payout ratio has been covering in the 60% range for a few years now so that must be where management feels comfortable at this level of maturity.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

At $3.84, CLX's forward looking annual dividend represents a 3% yield at $128. This is where I get really interested in owning shares.

Valuation:

My problem with the consumer staples sector as a whole lately has been high valuation premiums combined with low growth prospects. To me, this is not a recipe for success (at least as far as total returns go). Throughout much of 2017 CLX traded in the mid-20's with regard to P/E multiples. The company has had 3 significant dips in recent years, one is late 2016, another in October of 2017, and finally one as we speak, with the stocking trading down ~$10 since the start of the year. Shares bottomed out in the 21-22x range, which appears to be strong support for the stock. However, this level is still expensive for a company without significant growth catalysts.

As Clorox increased the dividend, management updated full-year guidance looking forward as well. CLX hopes to earn $6.17-$6.37. The midpoint here represents a 21x forward multiple. This is a steep price to pay for a company that is only expecting to increase sales 1-3% during the next 12 months or so.

For investors mainly focused on reliable income, CLX has been a great potential target (especially during these dips), but for those interested in long-term capital appreciation (alongside reliably increasing income), I have a hard time believing that CLX shares bought at such high premiums will be able to keep up with market performance. Over the past 20 years or so, CLX has produced an annualized rate of return that is about a 1% the S&P 500's (when you factor in re-invested dividends). This is surely strong performance and who knows, maybe quality will continue to shine through and CLX will continue to outperform, but the value investor in me has a really hard time paying such a high premium without adequate growth to justify it.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

During CLX's most recent quarter, both sales and volumes increased 1% y/y. International volumes were flat but sales were up 4% due to attractive pricing. CLX's international division will benefit from the weak dollar moving forward; however, these sales make up a relatively small portion of the company (and will continue to moving forward; CLX's long-term goal for international sales exposure is ~20%). While I expect the international division to continue to produce outsized growth for CLX, until this is a bigger piece of the overall pie, growth will have to come from the domestic markets, which comes down to innovation, M&A, and pricing power in dominant spaces.

Conclusion:

While I really like certain aspects of this company and it remains one of my top picks in the consumer staples space, I'll need to see a wider margin of safety relating to the valuation premium before purchasing shares. CLX should see fabulous bottom-line growth in 2018 as tax reform benefits kick in. EPS is expected to increase 15-19% in FY18, mainly due to tax related benefits, but any short-term gains generated by this growth won't likely be sustainable once the company runs up against tough company without growth catalysts in FY19. CLX's effective tax rate is expected to be in the 23-24% range in 2018, as opposed to the 30%+ effective rates that CLX often experienced prior to reform. These benefits overshadow recent issues that CLX has faced with regard to falling margins and have contributed to the recently outsized dividend increase.

Long-term, the company hopes to hit low single digit sales growth with free cash flow coming it at 10-12% of those sales. These are what I would consider average numbers from a mature company, meaning that without a major acquisition (or being acquired themselves), I don't foresee CLX generating alpha for investors looking at total returns unless shares can be picked up at attractive valuations.

What's more, I worry about FY19 when it comes to comps, the next dividend increase. The recent 14% increase was great but the company' doesn't appear to have the organic growth to maintain this sort of performance. Once tax reform benefits are applied to the business and we're back to normal operating conditions, I have to believe that we'll be back to the 4-5% increases per year, which isn't terrible, but it's definitely below my acceptable threshold for investments in the 2.5-3% range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.