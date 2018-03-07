Gearing Towards Financial Formidability: Keep Moving, Trade Desk, Inc.

Stock price had an average of 50.57 from January to March. The price usually played from 44-49, until last week, it surprisingly lied at 59. Since then, it kept playing between 54-59 which set a new support and resistance.

The company hasn’t yet declared dividend payments which is something to think about. This may be risky especially for the long-term investors and those who bought shares before.

The company’s Cash and Cash and Equivalents gained some more, and the acquistion of PPE and Adbrain Ltd was prudently executed.

A powerhouse on advertising, a niche in trading and investments, 2017 has been a fruitful year for Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD), as its financials and reviews on different sites reflected an undoubtedly impeccable result. After it became open to public, TTD kept taking a big step to becoming a home that fosters an unblemished growth on its stockholders, employees and consumers. Despite the pressure brought upon by the competition in the market, the company remained a formidable figure that kept accumulating over time.

Its sales, though in a slightly downward trend, continued increasing substantially with costs and expenses sagaciously managed at a downward trend. Analyzing the result one by one will give us a view on its viability as well as the consistency of all financial statements it presented. To be more comprehensive, key accounts were analyzed annually and quarterly.

Net Sales

It started to become publicly visible in 2014 till its formal opening in trading during the third quarter of 2016. While it is true that the rate of increase in revenue fell from 78 in 2016 to 52 percent in 2017, one can never contest the consistent two-digit increase rate annually and the 100 million added to the previous amount. From 203 to 306 million which was hardly comparable to the previous years, and as the trend suggests, it is expected to rise to 403 million in FY 2018.

Unlike the other companies with similar case, It must be understood that TTD is still a growing company. Also, sales should always be considered relative to its costs and expenses which will be examined in the next section to know the sustainability in the long-run as well as its change with CapEx. All of which produced a positive outcome and outlook.

Furthermore, sales doesn’t convey sales alone, but also the change in production, price and demand from its customers. The figures varied at different levels that affected the rate of change. For example, in 2014, its sales was 45 million then rose to 114 million in 2015, giving a 156% increase. In 2016, it became 202 million, then 306 million in 2017. As one can see, the rate of increase may be in a downward trend, but the amounts have been rising significantly. To simplify this, as the amount of sales increases, the rate of increase, varies, too, at a higher level to be attained. What is essential is to know that it is not just about the rate of change, but being realistic in the sense that the rate of change in sales can not always be the same or higher due to certain constraints.

Annual and Q4 2017

Taken from TTD official website

Q3 and Q 4 2017

Taken from TTD official website

Net Sales Trend-Quarterly Results

Taken from Marketwatch

It can be determined that Net Sales in Q4 fell in Q1, from 37% increase to -26%, which is normal since it is usually during the fourth quarter when sales are high due to different occasions such as Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year. It easily recovered in Q2 with 36% increase and continued growing throughout the year (ending the year and Q4 with glorious results, 306 million and 103 million, respectively).

Operating Costs and Expenses

On the other hand, it couldn’t be questioned why operating costs and expenses had to increase especially if this happened in a growing company such as TTD. It must be noted that like sales, costs and expenses has been increasing but in a downward trend, from 91% in 2016 to 64% in 2017. This is a sign that the company has been prudent in using its resources and managing all the expenses incurred to maintain sustainability in the long-run.

Capital expenditure

Taken from TTD official website

It should be noted that it was during the fourth quarter when TTD acquired the assets Adbrain Ltd. CapEx increased but at a manageable level, and only ate a small portion of net sales.

To combine them all, operating costs and expenses as well as CapEx increased, but net sales increased substantially. It increased far greater than the expenditures. These three sections convey that the company was able to suffice its operations all throughout the year, and is expected to be sustainable and do more in the coming fiscal year.

Net Income

From 20.4 million in 2016, it became 50.79 in 2017 which was indeed impressive. And as checked, all years and quarters reported a positive net income. Though it slightly fell in Q3 2017, it made a great comeback in Q4, giving an income of 16.8 million, equivalent to 60-70% increase.

Weighted Average Shares and Earnings Per Share

From 12 million basic and 17 million diluted shares in its IPO in 2016, they both rose drastically in the fourth quarter with 38 and 43 million basic and diluted shares, and continuously increased in 2017. On the other hand, EPS had its occasional ups and downs in 2017 due to continuous increase in shares and changes in net income, but remained a positive value which confirmed the company’s solid growth and consistent profitability per share.

Dividends

The company hasn’t declared any dividends which is something to think about as it says on its website that it doesn’t intend to pay dividends in a foreseeable future. This may be a risk particularly to those who bought sales before as it seems that the amount they invested there has been sleeping since then. However, it is still justifiable for a company which is still a growing one and just held its IPO more than a year ago only.

Balance Sheet

Current Ratio

To verify the sustainability of the company in the long-run, this test was done. Cash and cash equivalents increased some more. Though the company’s current ratio marginally decreased from 1.50 to 1.47, the percentage still implied a good perception as current assets will still be able to pay current liabilities. However, the company must monitor Accounts receivables which increased by 59%. This must be checked before they become uncollectible.

Debt/Equity Ratio

It was great to see that the company’s debt was maintained and the increase was very marginal. It has become a bit aggressive in capitalization and trading.

All in all, the three financial statements agreed with each other, producing a great output and income.

Stock Price

For two months the price has been moving in an upward manner, slowly approaching 50. But in early February, it fell to 42 and 43 and stayed there for a few days. Then it slowly rose and played between 45-47, and it gradually increased to 49. And last week it, surprisingly climbed to 59.94, and since then, it has been sitting complacently between 54 to 59. But one should realize, that this change in price just set a new support and resistance level, since it remained there consistently and the variation in price since then was at a manageable level. Also, the low and high level were always near the opening and closing price

For the whole duration, the average price was 50.57. Despite the sudden change, it was sustained and there were no continuously extreme cases of ups and downs. The price increased with little risk of going down which may be attractive to short-term investors. For volatility, the standard deviation was computed using the stock price posted on Nasdaq.com which gave an amount less than 1. This confirmed its non-volatility since it showed a small range of price change.

Acquisition of Adbrain Ltd.

It was during the fourth quarter (though didn’t have a material impact on its Q4 financials) when TTD acquired Adbrain Ltd. A provider of intelligent identity resolution technology to create advanced customer ID maps. This will be a great opportunity for TTD to perform better, get more access and render good services to consumers and in the end to gain more earnings.

Creating a Better Image and Opportunities

As posted on some influential sites such as Forbes and Glassdoor, TTD’s good reputation in terms of workplace, advertising industry and financial capacity (performance, trading and investment) has been highlighted. The company has been doing a lot of things, not only to win the tight competition in the market but to have a quality marketplace and offices. Thus, these websites commended the company for its consistent development and as a result, it created a greater reputation which became more attractive to its consumers and investors.

Competition

This is another risk that investors must also observe. There are a lot of bigger companies which may eat a bigger portion of market share. TTD remained formidable amidst the changing trend and pressure anyway. As of March 1, it’s market capitalization is 2.23 billion and in a noticeably increasing trend over the years, eating a slowly getting bigger portion of the industry’s pie.

Final Judgment

Trade Desk, Inc. is a growing company and is expected to grow more in the coming years. As one can see, it is really impressive how its sales doubled in just a year with costs and expenses maintained at a justifiable level. Net income and EPS agree with the operations which confirmed the company’s continuous sustainability and profitability. Stock price kept moving in an upward manner with little risk of extreme cases. All these results signify a great potential for the consumers and investors.

Should the investors keep their stocks here?

YES.

Its consistent increase in sales and profitability, its ability to enhance its operations amidst the changing market condition and its expansion, as verified by cash inflows and outflows and balance sheet gave us a clear answer that a company has still a lot to offer to its customers and investors. Its continuous growth and sustainability still offers a great promise to its current and potential investors.

Though it may be discouraging that your shares haven’t received any part of earnings yet, it is still justifiable for a company that just became public just more than a year ago.

But the company must also understand that the level of risk tolerance per investor varies, and must include paying dividends in their objectives after one to two years.

For the current investors, even the potential ones, both short and long-term, just see how the price moved from its IPO until now. If the dividends can’t remove all the worries, maybe the consistently upward trend of your stocks’ value can.

Should I invest here?

Short-term- This offers a promise of gain even if it’s for a short period of time. As the price confirms, the company has maintained its solid fundamentals. Though there was a sudden increase ago which set a new resistance and support level, it was generally moving in an upward trend suggesting an increase in stock value.

However, this may be bothersome to those who have a low risk tolerance due to the its record of falling price for a few days a month ago.

Long-term- The financials were discussed and all factors agreed that the company has solid fundamentals which shows a greater potential for gain, growth and profitability in the future. It successfully sustained its bigger operations when it acquired Adbrain, Ltd as it still shows a strong ability to suffice its activities. Moreover, Its more attractive reputation as posted on Forbes and Glassdoor, confirmed the positive outlook here.

However, one should still consider the possible risks it may cause. The company hasn’t declared dividend payments since its IPO which may make us wonder how they’re investments/stocks are doing there. For long-term investors, this may be a worry as no certain dividends can be expected soon.

Considering both sides, should we invest here?

The answer is still a strong yes.

For short-term investors, despite these concerns, the trend of fundamentals and price convey there is little to worry about. Investors just have to be more keen on financial details and press release to determine when to buy and sell more.

For long-term investors, while it is true that the company hasn’t paid any dividends, it must be understood the time that just elapsed since its IPO. it remained a key figure industry, attracting more sales as it progresses. The sales and earnings it reports are indisputable as all financials agreed with one another. The positive review on those highly influential sites is a plus for its operations, opening more doors of opportunities and growth for the investors.

What made it even better was the fact that its growth was accompanied by its quality services and products offered to its consumers as well as a home provided to its employees. Trade Desk, Inc. has been accumulating over the years and will grow more in the following periods. Take the risk and invest here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.