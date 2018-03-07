Eaton Corp.: Buy Now, Get Paid To Wait

The hefty dividend should enhance investor patience in my view. We have all the time in the world for price and value to meet, because we're getting paid to wait.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Eaton Corp. (ETN) are up about 13%. In my view, there will be further gains in future, so my advice to investors is to buy the shares while they are still inexpensive. I'll present my arguments below by focusing in on the financial history here, and by modeling what I think is a reasonable future price based on the dividend. I'll also look at the stock itself, and will conclude with an appeal to authority. Let's get to it.

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at the financial history here indicates that revenue has been on a slow decline at Eaton Corp. since at least 2013. Specifically, revenue is down at a CAGR of about 1.6% since 2013. At the same time, though, net income has grown quite nicely over that time, suggesting that the firm has grown more efficient over time. In 2017, net income was enhanced by a $1.07 billion gain on the sale of a business. If we strip this out, net income has grown at a CAGR of about .7% since 2013. More impressive (and more relevant as it's less impacted by accrual accounting), free cash flow per share has grown at a CAGR of about 6.6% since 2013. This isn't spectacular growth, but at the same time it is remarkable in light of what's gone on with revenue.

Per share figures are even more impressive, caused largely by the fact that management has treated shareholders very well. In particular, they have returned just over $7.4 billion to shareholders since 2013 ($2.5 billion of which came from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). The share buybacks have resulted in the share count dropping at a CAGR of about 1.3% since 2013, and dividends rising at a CAGR of 7.4% over the same time period.

In regard to long term obligations, I really like the fact that the company seems to have a long history of repaying debt. In particular, debt has declined at a CAGR of about 4.6% since 2013. In my view, paying down debt is an obvious positive. The one thing that I'm somewhat (not overly) concerned about is the fact that a whisper under 40% of that debt is due in 2022 or earlier. This debt will be refinanced at a lower rate, but there is a (slight) refinance risk here.

Source: Company filings, 10-K, 10-Q

Modeling The Dividend

Financial history may offer an interesting review of what has happened at a particular company, but investors are obviously more interested in the future than the past. It's with that in mind that I must spend some time forecasting. Whenever I forecast, I try to make the exercise as simple for myself as possible by only changing one variable, while holding everything else constant.

I'll use the same approach as fellow contributor John Dicecco and move the dividend while holding yield constant. Over the past five years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 7.4%, and I'll use that as the base case for my forecast. I think this is reasonable, given the low payout ratio, and the company's history of growing dividends consistently.

When I perform this forecast on Eaton, this model suggests a CAGR for the shares of about 8.5%, which I consider to be very reasonable. In addition, fully 32% of the return comes in the form of dividends, which are themselves far more predictable a stream of returns than capital gains.

Source: Author forecast

The Stock

In order to be successful in the game of investing, valuation is at least as important as anything that's going on with the company itself. It's frustrating sometimes, but we investors most often access the future cash flows of a given business via the stock, and the stock is often a very imperfect proxy for the changing fortunes of the business. This is so obvious that it's almost embarrassing to write it, but the point needs to be made. The price we pay for the stock is at least as important as anything else.

For my part, I judge whether the stock is cheap or expensive in a few ways, some of which I write about in this forum.

The most relevant style of judging the valuation in this case, in my view, is a review of the price to free cash flow basis, both relative to the overall market and to the company's own history. At the moment, Eaton is trading at a very low price to free cash flow relative to both the market and to its own history. There's something else worth noting about this graphic in my view. Although it's not wise to judge a given series visually, there's a very clear negative correlation between the price to future cash flow valuation and subsequent price action. For example, when price to free cash flow has been below 17 in the past, the share price rose. When valuation was stretched, the price came under pressure.

Source: Gurufocus

Appeal To Authority

We have to admit that certain investors are simply more talented at this game than most of us are. They have the combination of temperament and training and opportunity to excel at this activity. In my view, we would be wise to follow the lead of these individuals whenever we can, because they present the opportunity for us to ride their coattails. It's with that in mind that I'd point out that both Joel Greenblatt and Robert Olstein just initiated positions in Eaton Corp. At the moment, Greenblatt and Olstein own 584,166 and 70,000 shares respectively. The fact that such talented investors as these agree with my long thesis gives me a great deal of confidence in my long position here.

Conclusion

In my view, the shares of Eaton Corp. represent great value at these levels. The company trades at a very cheap basis on a price to free cash flow basis. The company continues to trade at a significant discount to the overall market, in spite of the fact that they have a demonstrated ability to grow both earnings and free cash flows consistently. These facts and others may be guiding the actions of two very talented institutional investors who have bought shares recently. Finally, while investors wait for price and value to inevitably meet, they can content themselves with the very generous dividend yield of 3.3%. For investors with a medium to long term time horizon, shares of Eaton Corp. represent excellent value at these levels in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.