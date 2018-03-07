Economic Populism Takes Root (Podcast)

In the wake of the resignation of Gary Cohn over the administration’s tariff policy, I suggest why a policy that nearly every economist hates is popular politically.

Just like the Soviet model discredited socialism, a contemporary capitalism in which the middle-class has stagnated provides a breeding ground for easy-seeming solutions like protectionism.

This makes the restoration of economic growth and job gains more urgent.

Tax reform has opened a path towards growth, and serious action on infrastructure rebuilding could provide another shot in the arm.