Economic Populism Takes Root (Podcast)

In the wake of the resignation of Gary Cohn, the president's chief economic adviser, over the administration's tariff policy, it appears the administration is indeed serious about pursuing its new direction on tariffs.
A key question that arises from this policy shift is how it is that a policy hated by nearly every economist and which seems antithetical to U.S. capitalism can emerge as politically viable, if not outright popular in some precincts.
In this 2-minute commentary, I propose that the answer lies in the divergence between capitalist theory and on-the-ground economic reality over the past two decades.