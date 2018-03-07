Economic Populism Takes Root (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs

Summary

In the wake of the resignation of Gary Cohn over the administration’s tariff policy, I suggest why a policy that nearly every economist hates is popular politically.

Just like the Soviet model discredited socialism, a contemporary capitalism in which the middle-class has stagnated provides a breeding ground for easy-seeming solutions like protectionism.

This makes the restoration of economic growth and job gains more urgent.

Tax reform has opened a path towards growth, and serious action on infrastructure rebuilding could provide another shot in the arm.

In the wake of the resignation of Gary Cohn, the president's chief economic adviser, over the administration's tariff policy, it appears the administration is indeed serious about pursuing its new direction on tariffs.

A key question that arises from this policy shift is how it is that a policy hated by nearly every economist and which seems antithetical to U.S. capitalism can emerge as politically viable, if not outright popular in some precincts.

In this 2-minute commentary, I propose that the answer lies in the divergence between capitalist theory and on-the-ground economic reality over the past two decades.

Tagged: , , Financial Advisors, Industry News,
