Gol: Strong Quarter Is Good News For The Brazilian Airline Space

Brazilian airline market leader Gol Linhas Aéreas (GOL) reported 4Q17 results this morning that were nothing short of robust. With strong YOY growth in key op and financial metrics like passenger traffic and unit revenues, the São Paulo-based company made what I believe to be a strong case not only for itself, but for the sector as a whole. The latter is especially important to me, an investor in peer Azul (AZUL), which in turn reports earnings tomorrow morning.

On Gol's robust numbers

The table below summarizes Gol's strong 4Q17. From top to bottom, it is hard to find many flaws or soft spots in the holiday quarter amid all the YOY "pluses." Much of the operational data, like available seats and load factor, had already been reported on a monthly basis, and were hinting at strong top-line results to come. But the reported R$2.98 billion in the quarter seems to have topped even management's expectations by what I estimate to have been the equivalent of $85 million in dollar terms.

Source: Gol's earnings slides

Farther down the P&L, I was impressed to see EBIT margin expand nearly six percentage points to 13.0% despite a sizable and expected 21% increase in fuel costs (which itself represents a very meaningful one-third of Gol's total operating costs, approximately).

Helping to provide the uplift were lower salary and wage expenses, a declining trend that has not been seen in the U.S. airline space lately. Also contributing was a very sharp drop in maintenance costs attributed by the company to "higher efficiency in maintenance processes, a reduction in the capitalization of maintenance costs for APUs and landing gear, and lower costs for checks for aircraft returns" - something that, not as an analyst but as an eventual customer, makes me a little uneasy to be quite honest.

Net income did not look very impressive at only $0.01 per ADS. But the bottom line results were negatively impacted by a large R$231 million drag caused by unfavorable FX movements below the op profit line. Without it, I estimate that 4Q17 earnings per ADS would have reached a very encouraging $0.50, assuming no tax impact.

The AZUL lateral trade and final thoughts

Embedded in Gol's results were news that I perceive to be positive for the industry in general. For example, the airline reported "strong growth in demand despite its continued focus on pricing," suggesting the domestic market is healthy enough to meet supply without triggering a sector-wide price war.

Regarding supply, Gol's ASK (available seat mile) YOY increase of only 0.8% in the year, although in an accelerating trend, points at capacity growth that does not appear to be predatory. The landscape may change a bit, however, with the company's addition of 43 high-capacity 737-800 MAX aircrafts by 2022, some of which to replace the smaller 700 and 800 models.

In my view, the news above bode well for the industry in general, and for peer Azul in particular. The exception might be Gol's recently-announced Brazil-U.S. routes, which could nibble away at Azul's international business that, to be fair, continue to expand rapidly. But I believe Azul's access to highly profitable, small domestic markets (a key pillar of my investment thesis) continue to be protected by the company's more nimble fleet that can service those routes much less costly.

In the short term, Azul's stock price reaction today (it is trading up only 0.1% in the Bovespa exchange) may not fully capture the upside that I expect the Barueri-based airline to deliver tomorrow, when it announces what I project to be another set of strong numbers. In the long term, macro factors look favorable for Azul to continue posting the solid results that I forecast will produce R$10.6 billion in revenues by 2022 (the equivalent of Gol's 2017 total sales), over $2.00/ADS in earnings and a stock worth $45/ADS in just about three years.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using company's reports and own assumptions

For now, I continue to hold shares of AZUL with expectations for a solid couple of years ahead. But I also understand why one might prefer to side with its main peer and invest in GOL instead, following a very solid print.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.