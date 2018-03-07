Whitestone REIT: What Happened Here?

The dividend is still covered, but the company has much less room for error.

As a result, Whitestone REIT's shares plunged more than 12 percent at the end of last week.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a small commercial property REIT that pays shareholders a high, monthly dividend. Whitestone REIT's shares sold off on Friday in dramatic fashion after the real estate investment trust issued a soft FFO guidance for 2018 and missed analysts' Q4-2017 FFO estimates. Is the dividend at risk?

Whitestone REIT's shares plunged a whopping 12.5 percent last week after the company reported the bad news to investors. According to the Relative Strength Index - which flashes a value of 27.55 - Whitestone REIT is widely oversold now.

Here's the share chart.

Source: StockCharts

Whitestone REIT - Business Overview

Whitestone REIT is a small REIT with an equity value of only $477 million. The company's real estate portfolio is concentrated in two U.S. states, Texas and Arizona. Both states have strong economic fundamentals in terms of population growth and household income.

Source: Whitestone REIT Investor Presentation

Whitestone REIT is a small, yet fast-growing real estate investment trust. The REIT has grown at a fast clip in recent years as it aggressively pursued acquisitions. Whitestone REIT's asset base has grown, on a compound annual growth rate basis, more than 25 percent each year in the last six years.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Asset growth has translated into strong NOI growth for Whitestone REIT in the last several years, too.

Source: Achilles Research

Whitestone REIT's same-store NOI growth has exceeded the growth of its peers by a considerable margin, which is a reflection of the REIT's property concentration in high-growth, high-potential markets in Texas and Arizona.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Why The Sell-Off?

Whitestone REIT has guided for 2018 core funds from operations of $1.19-1.24/share. In 2017, the real estate investment trust pulled in core FFO of $1.25/share, meaning the guidance for the current fiscal year implies a 2.8 percent decrease in core FFO.

A rather soft FFO guidance from this typically fast-growing REIT and weaker-than-expected Q4-2017 core FFO were the reasons for the sharp drop in Whitestone REIT's valuation at the end of last week (Q4-2017 core FFO was $0.30/share compared to analyst expectations of $0.33/share).

Whitestone REIT still manages to cover its monthly dividend with cash flow, but the dividend coverage ratio has deteriorated lately.

Here are Whitestone REIT's updated dividend coverage stats (the average core FFO payout ratio in the last ten quarters was 87 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

Based on Whitestone REIT's 2018 core FFO guidance, the monthly dividend rate of $0.095/share will still be covered by cash flow, but the company has much less room for error. If the company maintains its monthly dividend throughout 2018, shareholders will receive $1.14/share in dividends which equates to an estimated ~94 percent core FFO payout ratio in 2018.

In a previous article (published in Dec. '17) entitled "This Promising REIT Has A 7.8% Covered Yield And 12% Upside", I cited the company's FFO growth and good dividend coverage as reasons to buy Whitestone REIT. The REIT's weak 2018 core FFO guidance is a negative for the investment thesis and investors should tread more carefully here in my opinion. I recommend limiting/trimming the size of a Whitestone REIT investment to ~1 percent of portfolio assets in light of the recent developments (no prior allocation limit).

Valuation And Yield

After the sell-off, shares are selling for ~9.1x Q4-2017 run-rate core FFO and ~8.9x 2018e core FFO. Whitestone REIT's dividend yield has spiked as investors are increasingly calling the REIT's dividend sustainability into question.

WSR Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

A weak core FFO guidance for 2018 implies a high core FFO payout ratio, which in turn means the risk to the dividend has increased quite a bit. While I don't see a dividend cut as imminent, the market has clearly started to price in the possibility of a dividend cut. Whitestone REIT remains a promising, fast-growing REIT, but investors should keep in mind that high yield also means high risk. Given the implied risks of the 2018 core FFO guidance, it's time to tread more carefully.

