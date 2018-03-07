Pacific Drilling's Restructuring Battle Continues, With Next Hearing Set For March 21

Earnings season for offshore drilling companies is already behind us (see my most recent update on key trends here) but several companies have not presented their earnings reports. The reason is very simple: these companies are going through a restructuring process. One of them is Pacific Drilling (OTCPK: OTCPK:PACDQ), which filed for bankruptcy without a plan and whose restructuring process may be quite lengthy given the current setup.

Back in February, I wrote that Pacific Drilling creditors were trying to appoint a mediator in order to speed up the restructuring process. Creditors believe that Pacific Drilling and its main shareholder, Quantum Pacific, are trying to wait for the offshore drilling market recovery in order to improve their negotiating position and get more recovery. The latest creditors’ proposal was to give a 2.5% stake in post-restructuring equity to current Pacific Drilling shareholders, while Pacific Drilling and Quantum Pacific want a much bigger stake in the company.

So, let’s look at the latest developments. The omnibus hearing is set for March 21, 2018 (docket 233). Obviously, the company’s creditors continue their efforts to speed up the bankruptcy process. Their rationale is simple: due to the first priority rule, they are set to get the whole company as the value of Pacific Drilling’s assets is significantly below the outstanding debt amount.

Currently, Pacific Drilling has $3.16 billion of liabilities subject to compromise. The value of the whole fleet as per Bassoe Offshore is $1.32 billion - $1.46 billion. I’m more skeptical, but even if the higher end of Bassoe’s valuation reflects the real state of things, there’s no way for common equity to get any recovery under the first priority rule as adding backlog and cash on the balance sheet to the calculation does not change the big picture – debt is just bigger than the company’s assets. Therefore, any stake given to common shareholders will be de-facto a “gift” from creditors.

Quantum Pacific’s idea seems to be based on the fact that Pacific Drilling may continue operating in restructuring/hibernation mode for a long time due to the significant amount of cash on the balance sheet (docket 236, latest monthly operating report):

Cash position is stable and the decrease in cash that we see on the picture above is mostly related to the increase in accounts receivable. Creditors are looking at the very same data and are afraid that they might be stuck in Pacific Drilling’s bankruptcy for a long time.

However, Pacific Drilling will soon have to make its move as its exclusivity period is coming to an end. Pacific Drilling filed for bankruptcy on November 12, 2017 and has 120 days to come up with a restructuring plan, so the time is running out.

In my opinion, it will be hard for Pacific Drilling to make creditors increase their proposal. The ultra-deepwater segment is expected to stay under pressure for this year (near 100% certainty) and the next year (very likely). While the contracting activity in the ultra-deepwater segment is expected to increase in 2019, the corresponding increase in dayrates is likely postponed until 2020 due to significant rig oversupply. Therefore, the rapid increase in the value of Pacific Drilling’s rigs this year or in 2019 appears unlikely. At the same time, Pacific Drilling needs this increase for its strategy of making bankruptcy as long a possible to make sense.

To sum it up, I believe that the current creditors’ proposal to offer a 2.5% post-restructuring stake for Pacific Drilling common shareholders represents their best offer. Creditors will try to speed up the bankruptcy process in order to grab their majority stake and, most likely, put the company on sale by 2020, when bigger players or ambitious newcomers might be looking at upgrading their fleets. The outcome of Pacific Drilling’s bankruptcy story is very interesting for everyone who follows the offshore drilling space, so I will continue to monitor the restructuring process. Stay tuned.

