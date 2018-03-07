Uniti And Windstream: Fear Run Amok

With no significant catalysts expected in the near future, it is time to play the waiting game.

While there are real risks, the market appears to be overestimating the downside.

Uniti Group (UNIT) and Windstream (WIN) have both found their share prices dropping through 2017.

Source: Tradingview.com

The decline, already underway, was significantly accelerated for both in August when WIN announced it was suspending its dividend. While UNIT has diversified away from WIN, it still relies on WIN for 70% of its total revenues. With such heavy reliance on WIN, it makes sense that the market is still tying the two stocks together, although I strongly believe that the lease will be substantially paid in the case of a WIN bankruptcy.

I have written several articles on the Aurelius lawsuit, which I believe is a significant driver of short interest for both tickers. Despite mostly positive earnings reports from both companies, substantial downward pressure remains.

Legal Update

The lawsuit over whether or not the UNIT spin-off constituted a default of WIN's bond covenants remains ongoing. I most recently addressed the legal battle here. It appears that WIN has decided to abandon the attempt to get the case dismissed; therefore, the case will go on to trial or be settled.

Currently, both sides are performing discovery, which anyone who has been involved in a legal case knows is a long and arduous process. There is an ongoing dispute that has been referred to a magistrate for a hearing on March 6th, regarding how broad of a time period each side must provide documents from.

From the outside, it is impossible to know if it is even relevant. Discovery disputes often occur over paperwork that ends up being completely meaningless. On the other hand, obtaining the right piece of paper (or preventing the other side from obtaining it) can be key to winning a case. As investors, I think there is little that can be read into such discovery disputes and the outcomes.

There was a joint letter filed on March 1st requested a continuance of three weeks. That will push a trial to the end of June or early July. Additional information of interest is that WIN and Aurelius met for settlement discussions twice in February. Additionally, it states,

Windstream is continuing to consider whether good cause exists for moving for summary judgment.

Either a settlement or a summary judgment could end the process early, but I think shareholders should prepare to wait out a trial. The letter will be uploaded and available in its entirety at the end of this article.

Debt

WIN still faces real issues. While it managed to refinance a large chunk of debt and kick the can down the road, it has only delayed the issue.

Source: Windstream Q4 Presentation

Unfortunately, WIN's credit rating has received another downgrade, which will make refinancing more expensive and more challenging. On a positive note, WIN has two years with no maturities, which gives the company time to work on the issue.

UNIT also received a downgrade from Moody's, which appears to mostly be related to its strong reliance on WIN. However, I do not see that as an immediate problem. Other than its revolver, UNIT does not have significant debt maturing until 2022. Additionally, it is unlikely to make any large acquisitions that would require new debt.

WIN's Revenue

WIN produced higher revenue than many analysts expected in Q4 at just under $1.5 billion. While that represents a 14.5% increase in year/year numbers, it should be noted that the increase was mostly due to the Earthlink acquisition. WIN is still experiencing a decline in several segments.

As with all telecoms that derive the bulk of their revenue from increasingly antiquated copper, it faces the unstoppable reality that most of its customers are converting to wireless. That trend can only be expected to increase.

One of the core ideas of a UNIT investment thesis is that its fiber network will benefit from the expansion of wireless. Using the copper assets leased to WIN as a revenue base from which to build the revenues from fiber until fiber is dominant.

UNIT does not require WIN to have an endlessly enduring business. UNIT is counting on WIN to pay rent until its fiber business becomes large enough to make the eventual loss of WIN rent insignificant.

From the perspective of paying rent, WIN's adjusted OIBDAR (Operating Income Before Depreciation Amortization and Rent) increased to $521 million in Q4. Up from its low of $490 million in Q3. WIN is guiding for OIBDAR to be flat in 2018 and for growth in 2019.

It ended the year at 3.07x rent coverage. While that does not prevent a potential bankruptcy, it does suggest that WIN has plenty of cash flow from its assets to cover rent - a big positive for UNIT during potential WIN bankruptcy proceedings.

UNIT's Revenue

UNIT's $916 million in revenue for 2017 was in-line with expectations. Additionally, the Q4 dividend was covered by AFFO. While a 94% payout ratio remains uncomfortably high, it is a significant improvement from earlier in the year.

Going forward, UNIT is guiding for revenues around $1 billion, which seems very reasonable.

Source

Fiber is really going to be the make it or break it story for UNIT. It is where the company invested $135 million in cap-ex in 2017 and intends on spending another $173 million in 2018. In 2018, over 90% of year over year revenue growth will come from fiber.

Source

Its towers division will see a higher rate of growth, but remains a very small portion of total revenues.

Combined, these two slides raise what is a very legitimate concern. Remember, the AFFO calculation only includes maintenance cap-ex expenses. If we look at UNIT's AFFO projections, we can see that maintenance cap-ex is a very small portion of its planned expenditures.

Source

UNIT is projecting that it will spend $266 million in total cap-ex on its fiber and towers. That leaves $258.3 million that is not included in the AFFO number. It takes $424 million to cover the current dividend, leaving a shortfall of roughly $234 million that will have to come from debt.

According to Mark Wallace in the recent conference call, cap-ex will be significantly reduced in 2019 to what he calls "normal levels", 30-40% of what it is now.

If that reduction materializes and the success based cap-ex spent last year and this year does result in the projected growth, UNIT currently has enough liquidity to support its dividend. There is risk that the projects underway do not generate the anticipated growth. If management decides they need more cap-ex, that could put the dividend at risk.

Conclusion

Despite both companies having decent earnings reports, share prices remain under significant pressures. The most obvious pressure is the Aurelius litigation, which will be resolved for better or worse after the trial in May/June.

WIN continues to suffer from a diminishing number of customers, and over the long term, it is difficult to see how the company will turn things around on an ongoing basis. However, its current revenues are strong enough to support paying the contracted rent to UNIT.

UNIT's dividend is covered by AFFO, but investors should be aware that UNIT still has negative cash flow when success base cap-ex is considered. If UNIT's share price were in a stronger position, that would not be an issue. Since the cap-ex is directly leading to higher revenues, it would be able to issue new shares to raise the funds. With capital markets essentially closed to UNIT, everything above current cash flow will have to be funded by debt. UNIT might have alternative capital sources like JV deals, but there is no doubt that its low share price makes things harder.

Ultimately, UNIT is counting on increasing demand for the use of fiber assets in secondary markets. There is a lot of good reason to believe that will occur, especially as 5G becomes the new standard.

For the immediate future, there does not appear to be any significant catalysts, unless a settlement is reached in the Aurelius case. I will continue to follow the WIN vs. Aurelius legal case and post any significant changes. For now, I will continue to collect UNIT dividends and hold on to my WIN position, hedged by selling $2 calls.

Windstream Vs. Aurelius joint letter:

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, WIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.