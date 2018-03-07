Huge Upside With Google's Core Business

With a core business fair value of $1,200, Google is a buy with huge upside should any of its "other bets" pay off.

Investors should consider viewing these two businesses under separate lenses to unlock their true value, as Google already does in its 10-K reports.

When Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) peers into a mirror, it sees itself as two separate entities: Google and Other Bets. As investors, it may be extremely revealing to view GOOGL in the same light.

The premise of GOOGL's "Other Bets" is to continue to accelerate growth through organic development of new and disruptive technologies. These businesses behave like startups, splurging on development costs and burning cash to scale for future profits. The financial makeup and approach to valuing this type of business is completely different from valuing more mature companies which are focused on growing cash flows. Yet GOOGL's current share price reflects an attempt to value both business types through the same lens. The result is a net reduction in overall value of its shares.

As an example, look at Ford (F) and Tesla (TSLA), valued at $42B and $56B, respectively. F is cash flow positive and has been for decades. Tesla has yet to earn positive free cash flows, only recently reporting a profit. Yet, Tesla still holds a higher market cap to Ford and sits among the top five most valuable car companies in the world - even while burning through its cash. There's really no justification for Tesla's current valuation other than the hope that the company eventually grows into its valuation. Meanwhile, Ford has been growing its cash flows for years.

As it relates to GOOGL, let's assume F represents GOOGL's core business whereas Tesla stands for "other bets". If Ford and Tesla were to merge, the combined market cap value should fall considering the net reduction of the combined company's free cash flows, right? Not according to synergy theory, and not according to young businesses attempting to scale. Penalizing both companies by tying them together in a two-legged race discredits both of their potential to value investors and to growth investors. Right or wrong, this is how the market's current shortsighted view is crippling GOOGL's shares:

Image Source: statista.com

These "other bets" represent GOOGL's attempts to advance the boundaries of humanity and profit in the most promising up and coming industries: autonomous vehicles, healthcare, super speed internet, human sciences, etc. To penalize GOOGL for these bets is counterproductive to the investing community and humanity's development. Opinion aside, let's see how significantly the market is diluted GOOGL's core business by penalizing it for its "other bets" businesses.

The Great Divide

We first must separate the core business and squeeze out any residual financials related to "other bets". Fortunately, this division in business segments is something GOOGL already does and reports in its 10-K earnings, making our job a bit easier and giving further support to this concept. This is where we split from "other bets" to only focus on the core business. Subsequent articles will highlight the valuation of some of GOOGL's "other bets" - queue the fireworks.

Image Source: Visualcapitalist.com

Growth At Its Core

The name Google is a creative spelling of the word googol, a number equal to 10 to the 100th power. The term is informally used to describe an unfathomable number. This is all very appropriate considering GOOGL's unfathomable growth since its startup in 1998. The company has since launched YouTube, Android, Google Earth, Advertising, Maps, and on and on - all focused around the same mission:

"Organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful."

As the data and information revolution continues to explode, GOOGL persistently finds new outlets to make money in its dominant advertising business. 2017 revenues grew 23% year over year supported by a big boost in paid clicks even while cost-per-click declined. It's no secret that GOOGL is an advertising juggernaut.

The sheer weight of GOOGL's Ad business is suffocating. Ad revenues currently make up 96% of total revenues and should continue to pave GOOGL's growth moving forward, supported by its first-in-class AdSense products. This is because of an enormous macro trend that continues to unfold: the world's eyes are relentlessly shifting attention away from cable TV and radio and towards digital through streaming and devices. In fact, 2017 saw desktop and mobile surpass TV ad spending for the first time. Digital advertising accelerated 22% from 2016, and the trend does not appear to be losing steam.

Image Source: Advertising Spending Share in the U.S. by Media Statista.com

There is no company better positioned to capitalize on this growth. With a first to market advantage and continued development of its advertising services, GOOGL has created a very wide moat for itself. Based on these tailwinds alone and market position, it's hard to bet against GOOGL continuing to grow its Ad revenues.

Image Source: Statista.com

Core Business Revenues

Unfortunately, 22% spending growth is not sustainable over the long term. So, what is an appropriate growth rate for the foreseeable future? We have at least two options:

Option 1. Ad spending in the U.S. alone is projected to grow 5.8% over the next 5 years according to statisa.com. Meanwhile, digital ad media is expected to grow its market share by 6.7% annually per the Advertising Spending Share graph above. Counting fingers, this leaves us with 12.5% annualized market growth for the next five years (please consult your doctor if you just used all 12.5 of your fingers). We'll assume a step down in the growth rate to 10% after these initial five years.

Option 2. In its latest 10-K earnings report, GOOGL broke out financials for both its Google business and Other Bets segment, making our job of separating these entities a bit easier. Other Bets are projected to grow at 35%, while total revenues are forecast to grow at 20.6% next year and 17% thereafter per finance.yahoo.com. Peeling away the fast-growing revenues of "other bets" from the total revenues yields a core revenues growth rate of 20.3% in 2018, with step downs to 16.8% and 16.7% annually thereafter.

As conservative investors, we'll use the market growth rate of 12.5% stepping to 10% in option 1 with an eight-year DCF model. Below is what the revenue distribution looks like over a five-year period.

Tax Rates And Repatriation

Effective in 2018, corporate taxes will reduce from 35% down to 21%. GOOGL has been deferring tax payments on its income earned abroad, which has artificially reduced its net tax burden. Instead of incurring the 35% tax charge to bring money home, GOOGL has instead taken advantage of historically low interest rates to borrow cash it needs. The net result is an efficient use of capital and smart play for most any company with overseas operations. All considered, this means GOOGL has been paying an effective tax rate of between 16% and 20% (a great discussion on tax rates and how large tech companies reduce their tax burden can be found here).

In 2018, two huge tax events will take place - both positives for shareholders. The corporate tax rate will drop from 35% to 21%, and a one-time repatriation of assets will be allowed with 8% on illiquid assets and 15.5% on cash & equivalents. GOOGL has stashed approximately $60B in cash overseas. This cash is expected to receive a warm welcome home this year, netting GOOGL an additional $51B in accessible cash on its balance sheet. In addition, overseas earnings can now be dropped straight into GOOGL's coffers under the relatively small 21% tax rate. Sure, 21% does represent a small increase in taxes from the previously effective rates of 16% to 20%, but these after-tax earnings can now be turned into shareholder value through dividends, M&A, or share buybacks.

Of these three, I suspect cash will be used to repurchase shares, boosting the stock based on metric valuations. M&A will be used to a lesser effect - GOOGL prefers to grow new technology organically and make relatively small acquisitions. As for dividends, I'll let you be the judge:

"We have never declared or paid any cash dividend on our common or capital stock. We intend to retain any future earnings and do not expect to pay any cash dividends in the foreseeable future."

For a further discussion on the benefits of repatriation, buybacks, and M&A, try this article on how Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) repatriation will boost its share price.

All The Other Stuff

The remaining financials, including SG&A, R&D, Capital Expenditures, and Depreciation, were adjusted based on the core business breakout provided by GOOGL in its most recent 10-K report. EBITDA was rolled up to represent revenues less COGS, SG&A, and R&D. A breakout of the remaining financials required for free cash flows is reported in the next section.

Changes in networking capital were maintained, as any transactions for "other bets" occurring on the balance sheet are unlikely to have a heavy influence on the analysis. It's worth noting that 2017 free cash flows (FCF) were artificially reduced by the one-time 15.5% tax charge on overseas cash. Without this charge, GOOGL would have reported FCF of $24,909, slightly above 2018 forecasts.

Fair Value

When we mash the above information into a traditional discounted cash flows analysis, we receive a fair value estimate of $1,231 on shares of GOOGL's core business. This estimate is based on a calculated weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 9.0%, effective tax rate increase to 21%, a conservative increase in capital expenditures (CAPEX) from 2017, 4% perpetuity rate after eight years or 1% above projected GDP, and a slight reduction in EBITDA margins caused by continued pressure from rising costs-per-clicks as it relates to ads.

Image Source: DCF Analysis, excluding "other bets", by Author using Excel

No DCF is complete without a sensitivity analysis. I prefer to visually incorporate sensitivity into a graph, which also adds a time element. The below fair value spread is based on revenue deviations of +/- 20% from estimates along with a WACC spread of 8.0% to 10.0%. The high value (HV) and low value (LV) represent the best and worst combinations of these sensitivity spreads.

This DCF is conservative for multiple of reasons. Revenue growths were forecast well below historical averages of GOOGL. An immediate drop down in revenues growth to the perpetuity rate of 4% may not be realistic considering GOOGL's historic ability to accelerate revenues above GDP, although we must cut the time forecast off at some point. Additionally, analysts could argue that without the volatile "other bets" in the financials, GOOGL's stock chart may look steadier, reducing its WACC (volatility causes an increase in beta which boosts WACC). A low WACC increases the present value of future cash flows, raising the stock's valuation.

The Dangling Carrot

Finally, we can't forget the giant carrot dangling over our heads, more commonly referred to as share buybacks. This opportunity is a result of a repatriation of $60B in cash. Like AAPL (discussed here), buybacks can provide a decent boost to the share price from a metrics valuation perspective. For this reason, including the conservative approach of this analysis, I expect GOOGL to trade near $1,300, the upper end of its range, by year-end. This represents a 20% increase from a current share price of $1,085.

For current shareholders, keep those eyes ahead for "other bets" to start paying off handsomely over the next 10 years.

Final Thought

To answer the final question of what is GOOGL worth when considering its "other bets": $1,101.

This resulted from running the same analysis as above, adjusting the financials to include "other bets" and their forecast 35% top-line growth, and increasing operating margins overtime until "other bets" begin to break even on net by 2022. The lower share valuation is mainly caused by reduced FCF's as percent of revenues - 18.4% down to 15.7%. This apples-for-apples comparison between GOOGL with and without its "other bets" indicates a little over 10% valuation reduction if these two business segments are valued together. Fair or buying opportunity?

Next, we'll analyze GOOGL's "other bets" for their individual valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.