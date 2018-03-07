Strategic Allies In The 'Storage' Of Industrial/Municipal Electricity

The move to renewable energy continues to be propelled by the need to address the pressing causes and consequences of climate change.

The storage of electricity, whether by batteries or in the system, is as fundamental to clean energy as is solar and wind power generation.

One of the fundamental challenges with solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy, has to do with balancing the on/off-peak supply and demand for electricity. The sun doesn't continuously shine, the wind doesn't always blow and individual and commercial uses for electricity aren't constant. Pending its final use, electricity needs to be stored whether in batteries or in the system not unlike cars are "stored" on roadways pending arrival at their destination. Managing this aspect of electricity is a lot trickier than pumping fossil fuel into a tank for use whenever.

Therefore, it's not surprising that the race is on to manufacture high-capacity, long-lasting, light-weight, low-cost batteries. ABB (ABB), for example, has recently formed an alliance with Northvolt to build Europe's largest lithium ion automobile battery manufacturing facility in Sweden. Toyota (TM) and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) are exploring a partnership to do the same in competition with Tesla (TSLA) that is already underway with Panasonic. Meanwhile, major fuel distributors including BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) are moving beyond petrol/gasoline to sell electricity through battery charging stations. I am interested, but less so, in the retail end of the battery business.

An Industrial /Municipal Alliance

I am much more interested in the goings on within, between and among those who manufacture electricity storage systems used in conjunction with solar, wind, tidal and other forms of renewable energy. Now, I am not going to talk about the science and engineering of these technologies because: a) I am not qualified to do so and b) Advancements are being made continually meaning that even if they are qualified, outside observers cannot possibly know everything that is underway. But, I would like to draw your attention to one strategic alliance that has caught my attention and could come to dominate this space.

It is Fluence Energy, a 50:50 joint venture between German giant, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and American company, AES (AES). Were it not for a deep-seated strategy - one aimed at integrating and storing renewable energy into the grid - Fluence is unlikely JV. Unlikely because, whereas Siemens is well known for significant capabilities along this spectrum, AES is narrower in scope albeit with substantial know-how in grid stability and large scale battery storage. But, AES is challenged financially top-to-bottom and inside-out. With a partner such as Siemens, the company may find the way to grow revenues, increase margins, generate profits, protect an attractive dividend and relieve the stress on its balance sheet.

Should AES not be able to pick itself up financially, it's possible that Siemens might lend a hand either by acquiring AES outright or increasing its stake in Fluence. I suspect that it's not coincidental that AES, on its own home page, promotes the joint venture so prominently. This is not customary.

2017 Siemens AES Corp. Dollars: Revenue 92.2B 10.5B Net Income 6.7B -550M Operating Cash Flow 6.9B 2.5B Free Cash Flow -2.0B -217M Total Liabilities 105.5B 27.4B Total Equity 50.9B 3.3B Ratios /Percentages: Sales Growth - 1 Year 4.74 2.42 Sales Growth - 5 Years 1.42 -9.31 EPS Growth - 1 Year 0.42 -2,240.23 EPS Growth - 5 Years 7.21 - Dividend Yield 3.59 4.79 Coverage Ratio 194.63 - Gross Profit Margin 29.84 23.40 Operating Profit Margin 8.43 7.32 Net Profit Margin 7.12 -1.71 L-T Debt to Equity 61.81 722.15 Return on Investment 6.88 -0.71 Price to Earnings 14.78 - Price to Forecasted 14.39 9.26 Price to Sales 1.04 0.68

Ways to Validate This Hypothesis

So, what might prove that this hypothesis has weight? First are the organizational, human and marketing resources that Siemens and AES have already brought to bear. Take a few minutes to crawl around Fluence's website. The design alone puts to shame those of many long-established companies. Out of the gate, Fluence looks like an enterprise that is in it to win, with the pedigree to do so.

But much more importantly, the success of Fluence will be foretold in the clients it attracts. I suspect - don't know - that one of the first could be First Solar (FSLR) in its project to deliver a large plant, with a "massive battery", to Arizona Public Service Company, the state's largest and longest-serving electric utility with over 1 million customers and now owned by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW). A few weeks ago, I emailed the investor relations folks at First Solar inquiring about whose electric storage technology they would use for the APS project. They declined to answer my question other than to say that, "we will be sourcing it from a third party". I also put the question to Pinnacle West, but they have yet to respond to me.

This we do know: Fluence already has a beachhead relationship with Arizona Public Service that may be, "a harbinger of things to come"; their words, not mine. It involves, "a 2 MW, 4-hour duration system that will take the place of rebuilding about 20 miles of transmission and distribution poles and wires - making them [APS] one of the first electricity companies in the nation to use battery-based energy storage in place of traditional infrastructure for basic grid operation."

A major electricity storage order from the likes of First Solar with respect to Arizona Public Service could help to really launch Fluence. Beyond this, other battery and grid integration business could come to the JV from the likes of Siemens' own majority-controlled Gamesa which is the largest provider of offshore wind turbines in the world and, less probably(?), from Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) that leads in onshore wind, but to my knowledge is not a battery or grid company.

Since investors cannot buy shares in Fluence, the only way to approach this idea is via SIEGY and/or AES. I've owned a full position in the former for quite some time as core to my clean energy portfolio. As risky as it may be, I recently bought a half position in AES for the reasons enumerated above and because I believe the stock could pop from news of sizable Fluence contract. Well-conceived strategic alliances don't come along very often especially in a hugely important arena such as that of clean renewable energy/electricity.

A Final Note on Global Warming

Those who follow me on SA know that I have written about investing into climate change and clean energy; here is my latest article. The impetus for many renewable energy solutions comes from the imperative to address global warming as accepted by an overwhelming majority of scientists, policy-makers and executives.

I will not rehash those arguments here. However, if one is looking for more justification with an example that I have not previously raised, it comes in Jeff Goodell's new book, The Water Will Come. This compelling work covers the threat of rising sea-levels to coastal cities.

In Chapter 9 entitled, "Weapons of Mass Destruction", the author talks about the usually muted discussion of US defense installations. These include the world's largest naval base in Norfolk in addition to other major facilities such as Eglin Air Force base, our missile launching installation on the Marshall Islands and Diego Garcia's naval base in the Indian Ocean. As to the periodic flooding of piers, warehouses, supply roads, staging and loading areas, utilities and other critical infrastructure, Dr. Joe Bouchard, former commander of Naval Station Norfolk is quoted in Goodell's book as saying:

"It was not a nuisance problem. It was not a minor operational issue. Sea-level rise was interfering with the combat readiness of the Atlantic fleet." [This from a military man, National Security Council, recipient of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal; let that soak in.]

When asked about the life-expectancy of that base, Captain J. Pat Rios, responded, "Twenty to fifty years" - at minimum, only two decades. And if these two operational commanders are not enough to convince you then how about General James Mattis, US Secretary of Defense, who believes that climate change is a risk to national security.

Added to the mass of non-military concerns, we simply can no longer ignore the increasingly negative effects of climate change, global warming and extreme weather events contributed by humans. Companies like those mentioned above are actively addressing these challenges. Siemens and AES through their joint venture, Fluence Energy, may emerge as very uniquely positioned.

