Frontline: Short The Rally And Buy DHT Holdings

This report compares how these firms would do if DNB is correct about a recovery. Hint: DHT outperforms FRO by 54%.

Overview Of Recent Market

This report covers several firms in the crude tanker space, notably those which were upgraded by DNB Markets in a report early on 6 March. I believe the initial market reaction provides a clear short opportunity on an overrated highflier, Frontline (FRO), while those who are indeed bullish on the tanker space can do much better with either Euronav (EURN) or DHT Holdings (DHT).

I’ve already covered the bearish case for Frontline in a recent report, which I highly recommend reading alongside this peer comparison analysis.

Market Move: Totally Backwards?

The below chart from Google Finance illustrates the one-day move in the four primary crude tanker names. FRO was the front-runner, up 10%, while DHT lagged at 1.9%.

This relative performance is consistent over a five-day period as well, with today’s move responsible for most of the discrepancy.

The DNB Thesis: Bullish But Not Impossible

The actual report from DNB Markets, as covered by popular industry news sources such as Tradewinds, calls for VLCC earnings to stabilize and improve during 2018, hitting $22k/day averages this year and eventually climbing to $41k/day by 2020. Alongside these rate increases, they expect VLCC resale values to improve from a current level of $84M to above $100M by 2020, lifting the secondary market curves by at least 20%.

Although I’m not as bullish on near-term VLCC rates, especially as headlines point to a still-massive orderbook (see below), and I believe the current supply/demand balance is still very difficult, I can understand DNB’s point of view. I’m also more of a medium-term bull and I could foresee a 2020 scenario where rates and resale values are indeed much higher than their current levels.

Frontline Not The Winner...

Where I differ is in regards to which company is the best choice for this type of market. It’s true that the most levered companies often do well in a recovery, but keep in mind that DNB is projecting a steady turnaround, not a violent whiplash uptick in rates. It’s important to look at operational leverage as well to determine which firms benefit more from greater rates.

Based on our analysis, I believe that even in the bullish scenario that DNB predicts (20-25% uptick in fleet valuations), FRO is fairly valued at a NAV of around $5/sh. In our previous coverage, we’ve calculated a NAV of $1.95/sh. If the $2.24B fleet increased by 20%, that adds another $448M ($2.63/sh), plus the current charter-in fleet goes from a negative carry of $119M towards break-even ($0.70/sh).

The result is a target price of around $5.28/sh, in the very bullish case provided by DNB. Now yes, this is an improvement from the current share pricing of $4.44, but keep in mind this is a meager 19% multi-year upside and is predicated on bullish outcomes. My view is that Frontline is best utilized as the short half of a pair trade. I suggest that DHT Holdings is the best long complement.

DHT On Relative Performance

DHT Holdings is a pureplay crude tanker operator with 27 VLCC when fully delivered. This compares to 22 VLCC at Frontline, 8 of which are borderline obsolete (2001-2004 built) and come with cash draining charters to Ship Finance (SFL). By comparison, DHT only has 3 VLCC in that age range and all 3 are 2004-built. If we wish to exclude the old vessels, then DHT has 24 VLCC and FRO has 14 VLCC.

If the VLCC market recovery is really the place to be, then DHT is squarely in position. DHT currently has a fleet valuation of nearly $1.5B with a NAV of $4.35. If their fleet appreciated by 20%, they would see nearly $300M in gains, or $2.07/sh.

This bullish scenario would give DHT a forward valuation of $6.42, or upside of 73%. So, if an investor is bullish on the VLCC markets, then would they look for 73% upside or 19% upside? I believe the choice is clear.

Obsolete Vessels & Scrapping

For a quick side note on old vessels, for those who might think that calling 2001-2004 ships “borderline obsolete” is hyperbole, the below chart, courtesy of VesselsValue, shows the YTD demolition of VLCC crude tankers. Note that 1999-2001 is prime tonnage for demolition.

Baseline Outcomes

I’ve already illustrated how DHT has 73% upside in a bullish scenario vs. just 19% of upside with FRO. What about in a bearish scenario? Where rates stay weak and asset values weaker further?

In such a situation, just a 10% slip on fleet valuations pushes FRO down under $1.00/s in net asset value with a D/A of over 90%. With the liquidity challenges we’ve already covered, this likely leads to enormous dilution, perhaps over 50% dilution at levels near $1/sh.

How does DHT fare? In such a scenario (10% vessel drop), DHT sinks to a NAV of $3.31, around 10% losses from today’s levels- versus over 75% at Frontline. DHT’s balance sheet would be in stable condition, around 64% D/A.

Short And Pair Case Review

We’ve covered the bullish and bearish angles above, we discuss the FRO baseline case in our latest report, which is a valuation around the current NAV of $1.95, downside of over 50%. If DHT was valued at NAV, they would trade at $4.35, for additional upside of around 17%.

Let’s review:

Bullish VLCC Outcome: DHT up 73%, FRO up 19%: DHT Beats by 54%

Baseline Case: DHT Up 17%, FRO down 56%: DHT Beats by 73%

Bearish Case: DHT Down 10%, FRO down 78%; DHT Beats by 68%

Other Angles/Risks?

The biggest risk to a FRO vs. DHT pair trade is that VLCC rates could continue to suffer while hypothetically, we could see a run in Suezmax and Aframax rates. Although this is unlikely, investors could add a small long position to Nordic American Tankers (NAT) to get Suezmax exposure. NAT’s fleet is already valued near demolition levels, so any uptick in those markets will accrue immediately to the share pricing.

It is normally riskier to short the higher-levered firms into a recovery scenario, but in the case of FRO vs. DHT, both have nearly the same operational leverage, which means that despite FRO’s huge debt levels, they aren’t actually more levered to higher rates than DHT.

On a market capitalization to cargo capacity basis, DHT trades for about $61/DWT while FRO trades for $67/DWT. DHT surprisingly has more operational leverage despite the lower financial leverage.

Conclusion

I believe that a Frontline short paired against a DHT Holdings long wins in almost all imaginable market outcomes. We’ve demonstrated that DHT is superior by 54-73% including bearish, baseline, and bullish scenarios. I believe FRO is benefiting from a one-off ‘relief rally’ today after suffering 36% losses during the past year and that the market will soon come to its senses on relative valuations.

If crude tanker rates continue to stay difficult, look out below!

Disclosure: I am/we are short FRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.