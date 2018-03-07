Caladrius Snatches Itself A Clinical Candidate For Heart Disease

It is highly likely that the company may have to run its own phase 3 study to confirm clinical findings before it can file for regulatory approval for the newly acquired CD34+ cell therapy.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) closed higher by 9% on Tuesday, after it announced that it had acquired rights to a heart disease drug. This adds a late-stage drug to the pipeline which is why I believe that Caldrius is an excellent buy.

Licensing Deal

Caladrius Biosciences acquired the rights to license the drug from Shire (SHPG) under a licensing deal. According to the deal Caladrius will have to pay an upfront payment which has not yet been disclosed. In addition, Shire will be eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties based on net sales of the product should it reach the market. More specifically, Caladrius has been able to get its hand on an asset that has already completed multiple placebo controlled studies. This involves the CD34+ cell therapy program for the treatment of refractory angina. The data set that has been obtained by Caladrius for this purchase is pre-clinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 clinical study data. In my opinion, this was a smart buy for Caladrius. That's because it now has its hands on a late-stage asset. Sure, it had to give up some cash for it and give up royalty payments for it. That doesn't change the fact that this adds a late-stage asset to its pipeline.

Purchase Based On Data

It is sometimes seen that pharmaceutical companies acquire earlier stage assets just based on pre-clinical data, and hope that a drug will succeed. This is a good opportunity for Caladrius. That's because it acquired the drug based on multiple positive studies done in over 300 patients. The data from all three studies are quite good. Results were good for two reasons. The first being that they were published in the European Heart Journal under the title "Autologous CD34+ cell therapy improves exercise capacity, angina frequency and reduces mortality in no-option refractory angina: a patient-level pooled analysis of randomized double-blinded trials". All the results for this publication can be seen here. In essence, it was observed that patients treated with CD34+ cell therapy saw statistically significant improvement in several measures including: Mortality, exercise capacity, and chest pain frequency.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Caladrius Biosciences has cash and cash equivalents of $64.5 million as of September 30, 2017. It expects that its cash will be enough to fund operations well past 2018. That means I don't see any dilution in the near-term, but likely the company will have to raise cash toward the end of 2018. That's because biotech companies never wait until the end to raise cash. If it wants to maintain its operations it will have to obtain cash many months before it runs out .

Conclusion

Caladrius adding a late-stage product to its pipeline is a good thing. That's because it now has a product that has already been shown to work in multiple clinical trials. In addition, the acquisition credits the company's work on CD34+ cell therapy treatments. There is still some risk involved. That's because it will likely have to run its own late-stage study to show that CD34+ cell therapy proves efficacy for the targeted population. That will need to be done before it can file for FDA approval. There is no guarantee that the phase 3 results will come out positive. However, Caladrius has seen some good data for this CD34+ cell therapy treatment for heart disease. Therefore, I'm inclined to believe that any late-stage trial that is done will likely come out positive.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

New Promotion Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.