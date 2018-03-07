Quest Resource Holding: A Sound Business Model, Successful Turnaround, And 23% EBITDA Yield

QRHC is led by capable managers, three of whom worked at a waste broker peer that sold for $425 million, a competent CEO, and directors with a collective 41% ownership.

Quest Resources (NASDAQ:QRHC) is a waste broker with incredible value at its current price with little downside. Led by capable management and insiders with relevant experiences, QRHC projects 10-15% FY18 revenue growth and 4-6% FY18 adjusted EBITDA margin. The upbeat forecast is the latest sign of a successful turnaround from revenue decline and EBITDA loss in FY16. However, QRHC still trades at a level that implies no turnaround is in place. The stock trades at only 0.2x forward EV/sales and 4.3x forward EV/EBITDA (23% EBITDA yield). These multiples are only 33-50% of deal and peers multiples, meaning that the stock has the potential to multiply 2-3x. Using conservative assumptions, my target price is $3.70, representing 70% upside potential.

QRHC has a sound business model with sustainable and high returns, a large addressable market with diverse industries, and recurring revenue.

As a waste broker, QRHC is the middle-party between consumers and providers of trade waste removal, collection, and disposal services. It does not own assets that traditional waste management companies has such as landfills and recycling facilities. Waste brokers add value to consumers by evaluating waste streams and recommending cost-efficient means of waste disposal. They also help provide customers to providers of trade waste removal, collection, and disposal services, who may not be able to reach these customers by themselves.

Like other asset-light waste brokers, QRHC earns much higher returns on capital than traditional asset-heavy waste management companies. Without large maintenance and upgrade expenses required to maintain physical assets, QRHC spends about 0.3% revenues on capex relative to the 8-11% spent by traditional peers. As a result, QRHC should earn 11-14% normalized ROIC after the turnaround ends in 2017 (see table below for calculations. Projections follow management estimates), about 2-3x that earned by traditional peers. Requiring little capital for growth, asset-light companies can scale rapidly with the right management in place.

2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenues ($m) 198.5 218.4 240.2 264.2 Revenue growth 8.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% Adj EBITDA margins 4.0% 4.0% 5.0% 5.0% Adj EBITDA 7.9 8.7 12.0 13.2 Interest expense 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Tax rate 30% 30% 30% 30% NI 5.3 5.8 8.1 9.0 Equity 72.6 78.4 86.5 95.5 Debt 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 ROIC (EBITDA/(Equity+Debt)) 10.7% 11.0% 14.1% 14.2%

However, high returns is not sufficient to qualify any company as an investment. The company in question must be able to maintain an edge over its competition to the extent that high returns are sustainable. CEO Ray Hatch summarized QRHC’s edge best:

“We’re the only vendor with a national footprint and a service offering that includes almost all waste streams. This provides a significant competitive differentiation” (Q416 earnings call)

While other waste brokers focus on an industry vertical, QRHC has a large national network that allows it to service many industries. This means that QRHC has a larger addressable market than other waste brokers. Its November investor presentation noted an addressable market of $3.3B covering industries from construction to grocery, of which the company had a 5.6% share and a large growth runway. QRHC is wise to target only mature industries characterized by slow revenue growth. Such industries are inclined to focus on cost reduction, to which QRHC contributes by optimizing waste disposal methods. The diversity of end-markets also reduces QRHC’s exposure to industry-specific downturns. By providing an essential service to customers, QRHC typically has 1-3 year service contracts providing recurring revenue.

QRHC is led by capable managers, three of whom worked at a waste broker peer that eventually sold for $425 million (QRHC current market cap: $33 million), a competent CEO, and directors with a collective 41% ownership of QRHC and experiences in building businesses worth hundreds of millions.

CEO Ray Hatch was hired in January 2016 to grow QRHC, which saw declining revenues under former CEO-founder Brian Dick. The CEO hired David Sweitzer as COO in October 2016 and Ric Hobby as SVP of Sales in November 2017. All three worked together for years at Oakleaf Waste Management, which was a waste broker sold to Waste Management for $425 million in 2011. At Oakleaf, Ray Hatch was SVP of Sales and COO of Greenleaf Equipment, a subsidiary selling compaction machinery that services Home Depot (one of Oakleaf’s largest clients). David Sweitzer was VP of client solutions at Oakleaf, where he oversaw business development efforts central to Oakleaf’s growth. Ric Hobby was VP of Sales at Oakleaf, where he developed waste minimization programs for clients and oversaw the training of sales teams. Investors should find assurance in the company of three proven executives with relevant experiences in growing waste broker companies.

Under former CEO-founder Dick, QRHC generated 79% and 59% revenues from Walmart in 2013 and 2014 respectively. He left the company abruptly in 2015 after revenue growth stalled and profitability fell, and sold his entire 17% stake in QRHC. His focus on the grocery sector and a few key customers left QRHC vulnerable to industry and customer-specific cyclical impacts, and was the likely reason for stagnant revenue growth. Current CEO Ray Hatch did the opposite. He diversified the business by growing the company in non-grocery industries and avoided the risk of key customer concentration. More importantly, he articulated a strategy for profitable growth and to halt unprofitable business, which grew revenues but not profits. In his first year as CEO, revenue growth resumed, gross profit increased, and EBITDA loss narrowed by 50%. Now only in his second year as CEO, revenue growth is projected to grow at high single-digit, and EBITDA is expected to be positive. Continuing the positive trend next year, he projected 10-15% revenue growth and 4-6% adjusted EBITDA margin. The low end of his projections implies a 23% EBITDA yield at current prices.

Long Cast Advisors wrote an article detailing the board members at QRHC. Long Cast noted a significant overlap between the boards of QRHC and American Outdoor Brands Corp (“AOBC”), which is one of the largest manufacturers of firearms worth $500 million today. Mitchell Saltz is a board member of both QRHC and AOBC, and the largest QRHC shareholder with a 39% stake. Mr Saltz is the founder of Sat-T-Hammer, which manufactured firearm safety and security products. His company bought the iconic Smith & Wesson firearm manufacturer in 2001, and changed its name to AOBC in 2017. Barry Monheit is also a board member of both companies, and the third-largest QRHC shareholder with a 2% stake. Their experiences in growing and managing multi-million companies are invaluable in growing QRHC.

Using the low end of management projections and conservative deal and peer multiples, my target price is $3.70, representing 70% upside potential.

The table below shows projected revenues and EBITDA based on figures provided by management:

2017 2018 Revenue 198.5 218.4 Revenue growth 8.0% 10.0% Adj EBITDA margins 4.0% 4.0% Adj EBITDA 7.9 8.7 Current EV ($m) 38 Forward EV/Sales 0.2 Forward EV/EBITDA 4.4 Forward EBITDA yield 23%

The table below shows the deal and peer multiples considered in target price calculation:

2015-17 average Peers EV/EBITDA EV/sales Clean Harbors Inc 11.9 1.3 Waste Connections Inc 17.2 4.7 Stericycle Inc 36.2 3.2 Waste Management Inc 11.7 2.9 At acquisition EV/EBITDA EV/sales Oakleaf Waste Management 7.3 0.7 Average 16.8 2.6

Because QRHC is on the brink of EBITDA profitability, the EV/EBITDA multiple is used to calculate the target price. EV/Sales is usually utilized for companies with EBITDA losses. The table below shows the calculation of target price:

Target price calculation Forward EV/EBITDA 7.3 Target EV 63.8 Target Market Cap 57.1 Target price $3.70 Current price $2.19 Upside 70%

Key downside risks and mitigations

The key risk in QRHC is customer concentration. 44% of 2016 revenues were accounted by one customer. Following a peak of 79% in 2013, key customer concentration has fallen every year since then as a result of diversification into non-grocery industries. QRHC will report 2017 results in late March, which should show a further decline in key customer concentration.

QRHC may be prone to disruption by innovative startups. Its closest competitor funded by venture capital is Rubicon Global. The startup raised over $200 million in venture funding and carried a valuation of a billion dollars. However, both Fortune and Bloomberg reported many problems including high executive turnover, inconsistent revenue numbers, and numerous software glitches. In addition, Rubicon announced an app for trash pickup targeted at residential consumers in summer 2015, but still has not launched the app as of October 2017. The competitive threat posed by Rubicon appears small because of the company’s operational issues.

Conclusion

In summary, QRHC is in the late stages of a successful turnaround led by competent executives. After the turnaround is completed in 2017, double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA profit will be clear in 2018. The large growth runway makes executives confident to maintain double-digit revenue growth and profitability before the company exhaust its growth pipeline.

