Jupai's Growing Reliance On Shadow Banking Is Concerning

Government regulators have increasingly restricted the growth of the shadow banking business. Further regulation will put an end to Jupai’s main revenue driver.

This is in stark contrast to its closest rival, Noah, which has been focusing more on the fast-growing domestic private equity business.

As a result, it has been targeting lower net wealth clients, who are more fickle and spend less than typical Chinese IFA clients.

Chinese IFA Jupai has been seeing growing revenue from its risky shadow banking products across both asset management and wealth management divisions.

Chinese IFA Jupai (JP) releases its fourth quarter earnings on March 12th, six days after its closest rival Noah (NOAH). I am bullish on the Chinese IFA industry as a whole because it is the only way for international investors to gain exposure to the huge high net worth investor base in China. But there is a growing difference between these two firms: Noah is focused more on private equity and Jupai is focused more on shadow banking products (explained below).

How Noah and Jupai have taken different paths in 2017

The two IFAs were pretty similar in terms of product and AUM distribution until about 18 months ago. Since then, they’ve taken two different routes.

Jupai's shadow banking wealth management product distribution and asset management AUM has grown relative to Noah's over the past 18 months. Source: Jupai Investor Relations and Noah Investor Relations.

Noah has shifted its asset management business’s focus towards the domestic private equity industry, and should interest investors because it’s the fastest growing part of China’s investment management industry. I discussed the Noah investment case and the domestic private equity industry here, so I won’t repeat myself.

Jupai, on the other hand, has focused more on the product category known as fixed income. In reality, it’s shadow banking.

Shadow banking in a nutshell

As the name suggests, it’s not easy to get visibility on what Chinese shadow banking is, but allow me to explain as succinctly as possible.

China’s nationwide and regional banks typically don’t like financing infrastructure and real estate projects because they don’t want to have such risky loans on their balance sheets. Why are these projects risky? Well, Chinese developers have long tended to have a “Field Of Dreams” attitude: build it and they will come. This presumption of demand has led to the infamous ghost cities, and as developers struggle to sell properties, they default on the underlying loans.

So how do they get funding?

As developers can’t get funding from banks, they turn to investment firms. Products are created that take investor capital and loan it to these developers, for a relatively high rate of return. For years, these have been popular with investors.

But if investors like these products, what’s the problem?

The government doesn’t. In fact, it has been increasing the regulation on the business line in order to slow down its growth. This is a key mandate for the country's financial regulators.

So why would Jupai keep expanding a business line that the government is cracking down on?

Shadow banking is, for lack of a better term, a Pandora’s box. It has undergone multiple rounds of regulation over the years, particularly in the past few, but it still exists. It’s near impossible to tell which investors have capital in these products and, as is likely the case, institutional investors have allocated billions of dollars to the asset class, so shutting it down would cause contagion on a scale never seen before. That doesn’t mean that it’ll continue growing, but I fully expect greater regulatory pressure on the business. Existing products will likely be immune but new products won’t be. This should reduce both investment size and product issuance.

The Noah vs. Jupai debate

That last point is important: shadow banking won’t go away. It may become a smaller market, but because investors still want these products, Jupai acts as the conduit. The firm certainly seems focused on building this business out further, as stated in its 3Q17 earnings report:

As we rapidly expand our real estate fixed-income product line, we have also steadily expanded our offerings for non-real-estate fixed-income products, and enhanced the revenue mix of our fixed-income product category.

Further growth in the fixed income wealth management distribution and asset management AUM should be expected in the upcoming 4Q17 report.

Jupai's wealth management (top) and asset management (bottom) product distribution. All figures in RMB billions unless otherwise stated. Source: Jupai Investor Relations

An important point to be made about Jupai’s focus on shadow banking products is the clientele that it attracts. Investors in shadow banking products are fickle (as shown by declining recurring fees) and on average spend less (because private equity minimum buy-ins are too high). My concern is that Jupai’s client base isn’t sticky and should further restrictions be placed on shadow banking products by government regulators, this client base may leave.

A comparison here can be made to Noah’s client base. Noah has a greater number of active clients, and the average transaction value is both higher and more stable. I believe Jupai is deliberately targeting the less wealthy clients who can’t afford to invest in private equity products.

Number of active clients on the left hand y-axis and the average transaction value in RMB millions on the right hand side. Source: Jupai Investor Relations and Noah Investor Relations

Jupai’s focus on shadow banking is done in the expectation that, despite being lower-fee products, growing numbers of active clients can generate revenue growth. That may be the case, but it’s a strategy that carries risk. Noah is actually a good example. Its shift towards private equity is happening in the asset management business, which is seeing growing revenue contribution.

But within its wealth management distribution business, shadow banking is still the dominant product choice, albeit not as high as Jupai’s shadow banking proportion. But in 3Q17, there was a USD2bn quarterly decline in shadow banking transaction value. While net revenues declined, it would have been much worse had Noah been further exposed to the business line.

There was a large decline in shadow banking transactions for Noah's wealth management business in 3Q17. Source: Noah Investor Relations

Chinese IFAs essentially have two niches: shadow banking and private equity. Investors get their secondary market equity products elsewhere. The question for investors is whether or not Jupai’s business is sustainable in the long term. Even the biggest China bull wouldn’t expect shadow banking to be completely eradicated within the next five years (it’s impossible), but if it becomes a more challenging business to do, being a shadow banking specialist, IFA is a limited business model.

A retort to my bearishness on Jupai’s shadow banking focus is that it can always return to private equity when it wants to. The problem is that Noah is already one of the biggest names in private equity, not just in terms of product distribution but in terms of in-house investment management. Jupai switching to private equity would make it nothing more than an inferior version of Noah.

Noah's PE/VC in-house AUM has grown steadily while Jupai's has tailed off in the past 18 months. Source: Jupai Investor Relations and Noah Investor Relations.

My view on the industry is clear: I’m bullish on Noah’s private equity focus and long-term bearish on Jupai’s shadow banking focus.

